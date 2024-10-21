The #1 Fat-Incinerating Workout for Men

If you're serious about burning body fat and getting into shape, one form of training reigns supreme: high-intensity interval training (HIIT). This method involves alternating between quick bursts of high-intensity exercise and brief periods of rest or low-intensity exercise. HIIT burns many calories while you work out—and even after you finish! Get ready to sweat because we spoke with a fitness pro who outlines her #1 recommended fat-burning workout for men—and it's all about HIIT.

It's important to keep in mind that HIIT isn't for everyone. This form of training can be high-impact and place unnecessary stress on your joints. That being said, HIIT is incredibly productive for those it's safe for. It pushes your body to the max in a short timeframe, which boosts your metabolism and promotes the "afterburn effect." This means your body will continue to melt calories for the next 24 hours following your sweat session.

It's always wise to consult with a certified personal trainer or strength coach before starting any new workout method or routine.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Now, let's dive into the #1 fat-burning workout for men, according to April Gatlin, senior master trainer for STRIDE Fitness. Gatlin dubs HIIT "a secret weapon to fat loss in men." Perform a 10-minute warm-up, then dive into the below exercises.

The Workout

"You will have four minutes per round for a total of six rounds," Gatlin instructs. "The objective is to work fast and hard (driving [your] heart rate up) and complete the round as quickly as possible to have a longer recovery time (bring [your] heart rate back down)."

1. 200-Meter Row or .1-Mile Treadmill Run

First up, get your heart rate up and cardio in by performing a 200-meter row or .1-mile treadmill run.

The #1 Daily Workout for Men To Build Stronger, Muscular Legs

2. Chest to Ground Burpees (5 reps)

Play

Begin standing tall. Lower into a squat and place your hands on the floor before your feet. Jump your feet back into a plank position, keeping your body straight. Lower your chest to the floor. Press back up to a plank. Jump your feet forward to meet your hands. Explosively jump up, reaching your arms overhead. Complete 5 reps.

The 10-Minute HIIT Workout for Men To Get Shredded

3. DB Front Squats

Play

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Hold a challenging weight in each hand in the front rack position. Bend your knees, press your hips back, and lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs become parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to return to standing. Complete 7 reps.

The 30-Day Workout for Men to Supercharge Their Strength

4. Box Jumps

Play

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart, one or two feet away from a plyometric box. Bend your knees and press your hips back slightly as if you're about to perform a squat. Swing your arms back for momentum, and jump onto the box. Land softly in a slight squat position with both feet completely on the box. Stand up tall. Step back down to the ground. Complete 9 reps.