6 Best Full-Body Workouts To Melt Belly Fat Without Equipment

When it comes to losing stubborn belly fat, you don't need to rely on fancy gym equipment or complicated machines. Simple, effective full-body workouts that use only your body weight can reduce your waistline measurement and improve overall strength. Bodyweight workouts are incredibly versatile and adaptable for any space, whether you're working out at home, in the park, or even in a small hotel room. So, we've rounded up the best full-body workouts to lose belly fat without equipment. These routines deliver a powerful fat-burning effect by focusing on engaging multiple muscle groups at once.

Fat loss is best achieved with workouts that increase your heart rate, engage your core, and build lean muscle. Incorporating high-intensity, compound exercises can boost your metabolism and promote calorie burn even after your workout ends. Plus, these routines require only bodyweight movements, allowing you to work your core, arms, legs, and back in one efficient session. Full-body workouts that engage the core have the added benefit of targeting belly fat specifically, which is often the most stubborn area to slim down.

These six full-body workouts focus on high-energy movements that enhance core strength, torch calories, and promote overall endurance. Each workout is designed with a series of exercises that are easy to follow but challenging enough to keep your body guessing. Remember, consistency is key, so pair these routines with a balanced diet and regular rest, and you'll start to see that hard work pay off as you inch closer to a leaner, stronger physique.

Let's dive into the best full-body workouts to lose belly fat without any equipment.

Workout #1: Core Cardio Burnout

The Routine: This high-intensity workout will raise your heart rate quickly while targeting the core and lower body for optimal calorie burn.

Jump Squats – 3 sets of 15 reps Mountain Climbers – 3 sets of 30 seconds Plank to Pushup – 3 sets of 12 reps

Directions: Complete each exercise in sequence, resting for 30 seconds between exercises. Rest for 1 minute after each round and repeat for a total of 3 rounds.

1. Jump Squats

Start in a squat position with your feet shoulder-width apart. Explode upward, jumping as high as possible. Land softly, immediately lowering into a squat position.

2. Mountain Climbers

Start in a high plank position with your shoulders over your wrists. Drive your knees toward your chest in a quick, alternating motion. Keep your core tight and move as fast as possible.

3. Plank to Pushup

Start in a forearm plank position. Push up onto your hands one arm at a time, coming to a high plank. Lower back down to your forearms one arm at a time, alternating sides.

Workout #2: HIIT Core Blaster

The Routine: This HIIT-style routine emphasizes core strength with high-energy movements that target belly fat.

High Knees – 3 sets of 30 seconds Russian Twists – 3 sets of 20 reps per side Burpees – 3 sets of 10 reps

Directions: Perform each exercise in order, taking a 30-second rest between exercises. Rest for 1 minute after each round and repeat for a total of 3 rounds.

1. High Knees

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Lift your knees to hip level, alternating quickly. Pump your arms to maintain intensity.

2. Russian Twists

Sit on the floor, leaning back slightly with your feet elevated. Twist your torso to one side, then the other, touching the floor with your hands on each side. Keep your core engaged and move with control.

3. Burpees

Start in a standing position. Drop down to a plank. Perform a pushup. Jump your feet back toward your hands. Jump up explosively and repeat.

Workout #3: Total-Body Core Circuit

The Routine: Focused on strengthening the core and boosting metabolism, this routine includes moves that build core stability and burn calories.

Plank Jacks – 3 sets of 30 seconds Bicycle Crunches – 3 sets of 20 reps per side Reverse Lunge to Knee Drive – 3 sets of 12 reps per side

Directions: Complete each exercise in sequence, resting for 30 seconds between exercises. Rest for 1 minute after each round and repeat for 3 rounds.

1. Plank Jacks

Start in a high plank position. Jump your feet out to the sides and back in as if doing a jumping jack. Keep your core tight and hips steady.

2. Bicycle Crunches

Lie on your back with hands behind your head. Bring one knee toward your chest while rotating your opposite elbow toward that knee. Alternate sides in a controlled, pedaling motion.

3. Reverse Lunge to Knee Drive

Step one leg back into a reverse lunge. Drive your knee up to your chest as you return to standing. Complete all reps on one side before switching.

Workout #4: Explosive Fat Burn Circuit

The Routine: This intense circuit combines explosive movements that engage the full body, particularly targeting the core, glutes, and quads.

Broad Jump – 3 sets of 10 reps Side Plank Dips – 3 sets of 15 reps per side Lateral Lunges – 3 sets of 12 reps per side

Directions: Perform each exercise in sequence, with a 30-second rest between exercises. After each round, rest for 1 minute and complete 3 rounds in total.

1. Broad Jump

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Bend your knees and jump forward as far as you can. Land softly and reset before the next jump.

2. Side Plank Dips

Lie on your side in a plank position. Lower your hip toward the ground, then lift back up. Complete all reps on one side, then switch.

3. Lateral Lunges

Stand with your feet together. Step one foot out to the side, bending the knee and lowering into a side lunge. Push back to the starting position and alternate sides.

Workout #5: Core and Cardio Blast

The Routine: This workout focuses on core stability and cardio, perfect for burning belly fat and improving overall core strength.

Skater Jumps – 3 sets of 20 reps per side Leg Raises – 3 sets of 15 reps Tuck Jumps – 3 sets of 10 reps

Directions: Complete each exercise consecutively, resting for 30 seconds between exercises. Rest for 1 minute after each round and repeat for 3 total rounds.

1. Skater Jumps

Start by balancing on one foot. Jump sideways to land on your other foot, bending your knee as you land. Alternate sides, keeping a low stance.

2. Leg Raises

Lie on your back with your hands by your sides. Lift your legs straight up toward the ceiling, then lower them back down without touching the ground. Keep your core tight and lower slowly.

3. Tuck Jumps

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Jump up and pull your knees toward your chest. Land softly and reset for the next jump.

Workout #6: Bodyweight Shred Circuit

The Routine: This routine incorporates full-body moves to build endurance, tone the core, and burn calories.

Squat to Knee Raise – 3 sets of 15 reps per side Plank Shoulder Taps – 3 sets of 20 reps Jump Lunges – 3 sets of 10 reps per side

Directions: Perform each exercise in order with 30-second rest intervals between exercises. After completing each set, rest for 1 minute and repeat for 3 total rounds.

1. Squat to Knee Raise

Start in a squat position with feet shoulder-width apart. As you stand up, drive one knee toward your chest. Alternate sides with each rep.

2. Plank Shoulder Taps

Start in a high plank position. Tap your right hand to your left shoulder, then your left hand to your right shoulder. Continue alternating while keeping your hips steady.

3. Jump Lunges

Start in a lunge position with one foot forward. Jump up and switch legs in mid-air, landing in a lunge with the opposite leg forward. Continue alternating sides.