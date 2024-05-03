25 Easy Low-Carb Keto Dinner Recipes
The hardest part of any new diet or eating plan is finding food you love to eat that still fits into your nutrition goals. And if you're embarking on the keto diet—whether it's for weight loss, blood sugar management, or appetite control—you'll have the challenging task of finding low-carb, keto-friendly foods you enjoy. But don't worry, we've got you covered on tasty keto dinner recipes that you'll actually be excited about eating.
What makes a recipe keto-friendly
The answer may vary depending on what you and your doctor or dietitian decide for your specific health needs, but keto recipes will always be low-carb and high-fat. A general rule of thumb for keto is for your diet to be around 55-60% fat, 30-35% protein, and 5-10% carbohydrates. So, if you were eating around 2,000 calories daily, you'd need to lower your carb intake to only about 20-50 grams per day.
With this in mind, you'll want to look for meals that are high in fat, moderately high in protein, and low in carbohydrates. Again, how strictly you decide to adhere to these numbers ultimately depends on your goals, but keeping these ratios in mind can help you when picking out new keto recipes to try.
Read on to learn 25 new low-carb, keto dinner recipes that we love, including soups, casseroles, chicken, steak, fish, and more. Then, check out The 30 Healthiest Low-Carb Foods You Should Be Eating.
Keto Zucchini Noodles With Bacon Vinaigrette
Calories: 296
Fat: 22 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)
Sodium: 637 mg
Carbs: 9 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 5 g)
Protein: 16 g
Zucchini noodles are keto-friendly, but they can be boring if you don't have the right sauce. Thankfully there's nothing boring about this bacon vinaigrette, made with bacon, mustard, red wine vinegar, and fresh herbs.
Get our recipe for Zucchini Noodles.
Keto Creamy Ham and Broccoli Soup
Calories: 530
Fat: 46 g (Saturated Fat: 28 g)
Sodium: 1,524 mg
Fiber: 2 g
Sugar: 4 g
Protein: 22 g
Ham, broccoli, and cheddar cheese in a bowl of soup? Sign us up. With 46 grams of fat, 22 grams of protein, and only 2 grams of sugar, this soup is not only indulgently cozy but also perfectly fits into a keto diet meal plan.
Get our recipe for Ham and Broccoli Soup.
Bloody Mary Skirt Steak
Calories: 270
Fat: 11 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)
Sodium: 450 mg
Like a festive tomato cocktail but in steak form, this Bloody Mary Skirt Steak is full of flavor and simple enough for even beginner chefs to grill. It uses spicy tomato juice, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, and Tabasco for a flavorful marinade, and the skirt steak gives you fat and protein with zero carbohydrates for your Keto plan.
Get our recipe for Bloody Mary Skirt Steak.
Prime Rib with Italian Herb Sauce
Calories: 450
Fat: 29 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)
Sodium: 670 mg
Prime rib is always an impressive dish around the holidays, but you can enjoy this fatty cut of meat any time of year. Seasoned with rosemary and garlic and served with an herb sauce of parsley, mint, mustard, capers, anchovies, lemon, olive oil, and red wine vinegar, this meal is bursting with flavor. It works well as a keto main dish because it has 29 grams of fat and very few carbohydrates.
Get our recipe for Prime Rib with Italian Herb Sauce.
Pesto Chicken With Mozzarella
Calories: 834
Fat: 56 g (Saturated Fat: 26 g)
Sodium: 1,235 mg
Fiber: 9 g
Sugar: 8 g
Protein: 66 g
It's pretty much impossible to have a pesto dish that isn't full of flavor. This Pesto Mozzarella Chicken is no exception, and with 56 grams of fat and only 8 grams of sugar, it's keto-diet approved!
Get our recipe for Pesto Chicken With Mozzarella.
Scallops with Chimichurri
Calories: 200
Fat: 11 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)
Sodium: 480 mg
Get our recipe for Scallops with Chimichurri.
These scallops make for a tasty, elevated dinner entree. They pair perfectly with zucchini noodles, cauliflower rice, or your favorite vegetable for a full and balanced keto meal. The chimichurri is made from fresh parsley, garlic, pepper, and red wine vinegar, and the scallops absorb it right up.
Chicken Scaloppine
Calories: 280
Fat: 11 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)
Sodium: 460 mg
Chicken wrapped in prosciutto and cooked into an easy, two-minute sauce, this Chicken Scaloppine is the perfect low-carb recipe for those on the Keto diet. This recipe only takes a few minutes to make, so it's great for those with a busy schedule who still want to cook for themselves.
Get our recipe for Chicken Scaloppine.
The Best-Ever Buffalo Wings
Calories: 310
Fat: 21 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)
Sodium: 680 mg
Believe it or not, buffalo wings can be a healthy meal, as long as you make them the right way. This recipe bakes the wings instead of deep-frying them, so you save heaps of calories by skipping the frying oil. Because of the chicken, you're still getting about 21 grams of fat in this meal and very few carbs, which fits perfectly into a keto plan.
Get our recipe for Buffalo Wings.
Sweet and Spicy Beef
Calories: 300
Fat: 13 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)
Sodium: 570 mg
Ordering takeout can be tough when you're on a more restrictive diet like keto, but this Sweet and Spicy Beef recipe feels like one of your favorite takeout meals. Skip the white rice and serve with cauliflower rice (or leave it as is), and if you want even fewer carbohydrates in this dish, leave out the sugary hoisin sauce.
Get our recipe for Sweet and Spicy Beef.
Grilled Flank Steak With Vegetables and Spicy Aioli
Calories: 572
Fat: 38 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)
Sodium: 992 mg
Carbs: 16 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 6 g)
Protein: 43 g
Flank steak is a delicious cut of meat that has a good amount of fat and protein so it's perfect for keto, and if the weather is warm enough to grill outside, you can try this easy grilling method to impress your loved ones!
Get our recipe for Grilled Flank Steak With Vegetables and Spicy Aioli.
Spanish Beef Stew With Olives
Calories: 328
Fat: 21 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)
Sodium: 965 mg
Carbs: 9 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)
Protein: 27 g
This stew is made with parsley, thyme, bell pepper, dry red wine, cayenne, olives, and Spanish smoked paprika, so we can guarantee that it will never be short of flavor. To keep this flavorful dish as keto-friendly as possible, it's best to use dry wines like cabernet sauvignon, which usually have less sugar.
Get our recipe for Spanish Beef Stew With Olives.
Slow-Cooker BBQ-Flavored Pork With Creamy Slaw
Calories: 385
Fat: 22 g (Saturated Fat: 17 g)
Sodium: 604 mg
Carbs: 6 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)
Protein: 40 g
Some barbecue dishes are loaded with sugar because of the sauce (thankfully we know of some healthier, lower-sugar barbecue sauces to buy), but this BBQ-flavored Pork has only 2 grams of sugar per serving. Made in the slow cooker, the meat maintains its moisture and texture, and it pairs perfectly with the keto-friendly slaw made of cream, mayo, lemon juice, vinegar, jalapeño, and shredded cabbage.
Get our recipe for Slow-Cooker BBQ-Flavored Pork With Creamy Slaw.
Butter-Baked Salmon and Asparagus
Calories: 586
Fat: 52 g (Saturated Fat: 16 g)
Sodium: 721 mg
Fiber: 3 g
Sugar: 3 g
Protein: 26 g
Salmon cooked with butter not only creates a texture and flavor you'll love, but it also adds extra fat to help you reach your keto goals.
Get our recipe for Butter-Baked Salmon and Asparagus.
Lamb Chops and Cauliflower Mash
Calories: 740
Fat: 54 g (Saturated Fat: 26 g)
Sodium: 1, 617 mg
Carbs: 11 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)
Protein: 52 g
Lamb gets overlooked quite a bit, and not everyone enjoys the taste. But if you're a fan of lamb chops, this recipe made with cauliflower mash gives you all the comfort of a meat and mashed potato dish but with fewer carbs.
Get our recipe for Lamb Chops and Cauliflower Mash.
Thai Scallop Curry With Zucchini Noodles
Calories: 463
Fat: 31 g (Saturated Fat: 27 g)
Sodium: 1,367 mg
Carbs: 23 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 12 g)
Protein: 19 g
Scallops are great because they soak up seasonings and marinades really well. Made with curry powder, ginger, fire-roasted tomatoes, and coconut milk, these Thai Curry Scallops are the perfect example of just how flavor-packed a scallop dish can be.
Get our recipe for Thai Scallop Curry With Zucchini Noodles.
Paprika Roast Chicken With Savory Green Beans
Calories: 752
Fat: 54 g (Saturated Fat: 16 g)
Sodium: 780 mg
Carbs: 10 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 4 g)
Protein: 56 g
A massive 54 grams of fat and only 10 grams of carbs make this roast chicken dish an easy choice for a keto dinner recipe. The fact that you can enjoy the green beans cooked in butter and wrapped in bacon is certainly a plus.
Get our recipe for Paprika Roast Chicken With Savory Green Beans.
Sheet-Pan Italian Pork Chops
Calories: 702
Fat: 52 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)
Sodium: 832 mg
Carbs: 16 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 4 g)
Protein: 47 g
These Sheet-Pan Pork Chops are perfect for those busy weeknights when you don't have the time or the energy to cook an elaborate meal. You'll get 52 grams of fat, 47 grams of protein, and only 16 grams of total carbs, and this keto meal can be refrigerated and reheated throughout the week for a few extra meals.
Get our recipe for Sheet-Pan Italian Pork Chops.
Tandoori Chicken Legs and Roasted Cauliflower
Calories: 984
Fat: 73 g (Saturated Fat: 27 g)
Sodium: 1,101 mg
Carbs: 22 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 7 g)
Protein: 22 g
You can't go wrong with this chicken dish, which features flavors like lemon, ginger, garlic, chili, basil, and garam masala. Serving it with cauliflower gives you a tasty, low-carb side option, so you can still keep your overall carbohydrate count on the lower end.
Get our recipe for Tandoori Chicken Legs and Roasted Cauliflower.
Seared Ginger-Cumin Swordfish With Blueberry-Avocado Salsa
Calories: 392
Fat: 23 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)
Sodium: 536 mg
Fiber: 6 g
Sugar: 3 g
Protein: 35 g
And lastly, even though fish like salmon and tuna get most of the spotlight, you shouldn't overlook swordfish! This fish contains healthy fats and is easy to prepare, and when you pair it with this Blueberry-Avocado Salsa, it's a dish you won't be able to forget.
Get our recipe for Seared Ginger-Cumin Swordfish With Blueberry-Avocado Salsa.
Instant Pot Keto Cheeseburger Soup
Nutrition information is unavailable
Cheeseburgers can be enjoyed on a keto diet (usually without the bun), but what if you want to change it up a little? This Instant Pot Cheeseburger Soup has all the ingredients you love in your burger, like ground beef, onions, bacon crumbles, and cheddar cheese, but it adds heavy cream and sour cream to turn it into a decadent, keto-friendly soup.
Get our recipe for Instant Pot Cheeseburger Soup.
Keto Instant Pot Chili
Nutrition information is unavailable
Most chili recipes are loaded with different types of beans, and while beans are a healthy, fiber-rich food, they aren't very keto-friendly because of their high carb content. For those who want the comfort of a pot of chili that can fit with their low-carb diet, this recipe is the answer.
Get our recipe for Instant Pot Chili.
Cheesy Keto Pizza Cups
Nutrition information is unavailable
When you decide to follow the keto diet, you don't have to say goodbye to pizza—you just have to get creative. Made with cheese, mini pepperoni, cream cheese, pizza sauce, and an almond flour/coconut flour crust, these Keto Pizza Cups will satisfy your cravings and still allow you to stay within your nutrition goals.
Get our recipe for Keto Pizza Cups.
Crunchy Popcorn Chicken with Spicy Chipotle Aioli
Nutrition information is unavailable
When you hear "popcorn chicken" you probably think of nuggets smothered in a white flour batter, which would automatically exclude them from most keto plans. But fear not, this popcorn chicken recipe uses almond flour and spelt flakes to create a crunchy, lower-carb batter. Throw in the homemade chipotle aioli, and you won't want to stop snacking on this chicken.
Get our recipe for Popcorn Chicken.
Cheeseburger Casserole
Nutrition information is unavailable
We love an easy casserole you can make and enjoy throughout the week, and when it's both delicious and keto-friendly, that's a win all around! The ground beef, heavy cream, and cheddar cheese will up the fat content while keeping the total carbs low, and it still gives you room to add in some cauliflower rice if you'd like.
Get our recipe for Keto Cheeseburger Casserole.
Hasselback Kielbasa with Three Dipping Sauces
Nutrition information is not available
The original Hasselback Kielbasa recipe from The New York Times involved cooking the sausage on a sheet pan, but our recipe changes things up a bit. All you need is a cast iron skillet and a decent amount of butter, and you can cook your kielbasa to perfection. With 15 grams of fat, 6 grams of protein, and 2 grams of carbohydrates per serving, a kielbasa sausage makes for an ideal keto-friendly food.
Get our recipe for Hasselback Kielbasa.
- Source: Diet Review: Ketogenic diet for weight loss. (2019, May 22). The Nutrition Source. https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/nutritionsource/healthy-weight/diet-reviews/ketogenic-diet/
- Source: Alarim RA, Alasmre FA, Alotaibi HA, Alshehri MA, Hussain SA. Effects of the Ketogenic Diet on Glycemic Control in Diabetic Patients: Meta-Analysis of Clinical Trials. Cureus. 2020 Oct 5;12(10):e10796. doi: 10.7759/cureus.10796. PMID: 33163300; PMCID: PMC7641470.
- Source: Masood, W., Annamaraju, P., Suheb, M. Z. K., & Uppaluri, K. R. (2023, June 16). Ketogenic diet. StatPearls - NCBI Bookshelf. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK499830/
- Source: FoodData Central. (n.d.-gi). https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/173379/nutrients
- Source: FoodData Central. (n.d.-gj). https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/2441633/nutrients