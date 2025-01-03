14 Most Unexpected (and Bizarre!) Costco Items You Can Buy In 2025

One of the beauties of visiting Costco is that you never know what to expect. One shopping trip may bring you new bakery items, while the next will present you with new patio furniture. If there's one thing Costco knows how to do, it's to keep the shopping experience fresh.

While the big-box retailer is famous for its closely curated inventory, certain items may cause you to do a double take. In fact, the retailer even has a page on its website dedicated to "unexpected items," such as barns, saunas, and high-end grocery products like Bulgarian caviar.

There's a lot to discover when walking down the warehouse club's expansive aisles and perusing its website. Keep reading to see 14 unexpected (and perhaps even bizarre) Costco items you can buy right now. As always, pricing and availability can vary by location.

Luxury Grocery Items

Costco may be frequently associated with low-cost items, but that doesn't mean the retailer shies away from luxury. In fact, the warehouse club is home to a variety of high-end (and expensive) food and beverage products like Japanese A5 Wagyu beef, lobster tails, Dom Perignon Champagne, and numerous caviar varieties.

Costco's priciest caviar option is currently the Plaza Golden Osetra Caviar Kilo Pack, which costs a whopping $1,999.99. This 35.2-ounce tin is intended to serve at least 40 people and comes with two large mother-of-pearl spoons.

Emergency Food Kits

While Costco is arguably best known for its bulk products, the warehouse club takes this to a whole new level by selling emergency food kits. Take the ReadyWise Emergency Food Supply Kit, for example, which made headlines last summer. This bucket provides 150 freeze-dried and dehydrated food servings and has a shelf life of up to 25 years. So, when disaster strikes, Costco has you covered.

Each kit includes 80 servings of entrées and sides, 30 servings of breakfasts, and 40 servings of drinks. Some of the dishes include cheesy macaroni, teriyaki rice, pasta Alfredo, apple cinnamon cereal, and crunchy granola. To prepare the items, all you have to do is add water. The kit is currently listed online for $99.99.

Saunas

If you're tired of going to the gym to get your steam on, Costco sells a variety of indoor and outdoor saunas. One outdoor option is the Almost Heaven Duet 2-Person Outdoor Sauna, a barrel-shaped, red cedar sauna that costs $3,299.99 online. This product offers a traditional wet and dry sauna experience, featuring a six-kilowatt Finnish heater with sauna stones and two full-length opposing benches.

Another intriguing option is the Dynamic Vittoria 2-Person FAR Infrared Sauna, which has six heating panels, an interior chromotherapy lighting system with a red light therapy feature and built-in reading light, and a music system with bluetooth capability and two speakers.

Antiga 1860 Luxury Candle

If you burn through your candles quickly, it might be time to size up—and Costco has just the thing. The warehouse club sells a 90-ounce Antiga 1860 Candle, which has captured shoppers' attention with its waste basket-like size. This candle burns for approximately 150 hours and comes in two scents: Amber & Vanilla and Sandalwood & Bergamot. Costco is currently offering the giant candle for $79.99 thanks to a $20 discount that's available until Jan. 10.

Barns and Sheds

Thinking about building a man cave or outdoor home office? Hosting a wine tasting with friends? Costco sells a selection of barns and sheds that go beyond offering outdoor storage. For those looking to entertain, one option is the Suncast Cabana Entertainment Shed, which has a split front panel that lifts open to create a canopy. There's also a fold-down bar top area that seats three to four people, an interior countertop area, two barstools, and a storage shelf.

Costco members can also get exclusive value on Studio Shed products through Costco Next. Through this partnership, Costco members can customize their shed design by choosing their preferred model, colors, siding, and flooring.

Caskets

While no one wants to think about buying a casket, Costco is there for shoppers who need to make this purchase. With funerals being a significant expense, the warehouse club sells caskets that come in different colors and materials. These are all available online for under $1,200.

Backyard Playground Sets

Playing on a swing set is a fond childhood memory for many, and if you're thinking about adding one to your backyard, Costco has multiple options to consider. One standard choice is the Kidkraft Modern Outdoor Swing Set, which comes complete with two belt swings and an acrobat, an upper play deck, a rope wall and rock/slat combo wall, a wavy slide, and a vinyl pet door. This swing set is currently listed online for $799.99.

Gold Bars

Costco has garnered notable attention for selling out of its one-ounce Pam Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan Gold Bars, which first hit warehouse clubs in 2023. The 24-karat item is currently listed at $2,649.99 a piece, but good luck finding it in stock. Bloomberg reported that about 77% of the 101 Costco stores it surveyed had sold out of the highly sought-after item in the first week of October 2024.

In April, Wells Fargo estimated that the warehouse club generates $100 million to $200 million in gold bar sales, as reported by CNBC. Besides gold, Costco also sells platinum bars that were reported to sell for $1,089.99.

Musical Instruments

Whether you're learning to play the piano or you'd like to buy a new guitar, Costco has a plethora of musical instruments to choose from. Plus, the warehouse club offers other items for music fans like karaoke machines and amplifiers.

Engagement Rings

Costco might not be the first place you think of when venturing out to buy jewelry, but the warehouse club is home to all sorts of sparkly items. And these include, yes, engagement rings. Shop by metal or diamond cut, with some of the warehouse's options exclusively available online.

Whole Wheel Parmigiano Reggiano

If you're looking to really stock up on cheese, Costco sells a 72-pound wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano. This product is aged for 24 months and made with fresh milk from the Italian provinces of Parma and Reggio Emilia. Each wheel costs $949.99. Pair with crackers, add to soups, shred onto salads, the list goes on.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sports Memorabilia

Calling all sports fans! Did you know you can score a variety of sports memorabilia at the warehouse club, including autographed jerseys and sporting equipment? A few examples include a Jason Kelce autographed Philadelphia Eagles full size replica Speed Helmet, a Shaquille O'Neal autographed and framed Orlando Magic jersey, and a baseball autographed by Nolan Ryan.

Almond Cow Plant-Based Milk System

While it's easy to just snag a carton of almond milk at the supermarket, Costco lets shoppers make their own plant-based milk with Almond Cow's Plant-Based Milk System. This product includes the brand's almond milk maker, an exclusive Almond Cow 60-ounce glass jug, an angled cleaning brush, a recipe book with 35 recipes, two Almond 'n' Date Milk Medley compostable sachets, and two CocoCash Milk Medley Compostable Sachets.

This item is currently listed online for $199.99 after a $50 discount, which will be available through Jan. 31.

Hot Tubs and Pools

Whether you're looking to cool off in the summer or get cozy in the winter, Costco can help you go for a relaxing dip, thanks to its above-ground pool sets, hot tubs, and spas. One eye-catching option is the Aquaterra Spas Aryana 45-Jet, 5-Person Spa, which is listed online for $4,299.99. This item features an adjustable waterfall, multicolor LED lighting, full foam insulation, and an Ozone water care system.