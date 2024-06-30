21 Restaurant Chains Open on July 4th

Independence Day is associated with fireworks, Main Street parades, and all things red, white, and blue. Like other holidays, the Fourth of July is also strongly associated with food. Families love to fire up their grills and cook delicious hamburgers and hot dogs with all the fixings. Paired with some potato salad and baked beans, you have a true summertime Patriotic meal. But what if your July 4th plans call for a different kind of celebratory meal?

Perhaps you're traveling over the holiday, or maybe everyone feels like taking the day off from cooking. When no one feels like grilling or the hamburgers come off the grill early, and you find yourself hungry at dinnertime, many restaurant chains are open on the Fourth of July. Some of these chains offer the tried-and-true classic Fourth of July foods such as burgers and steaks, while others offer something a little different, like seafood, international cuisine, and more. Better yet, many of them will have special deals for the holiday.

As is the case with all of the restaurant chains listed below, normal operating hours may vary. While these chains are open on the Fourth of July, be sure to double-check your nearest location in the event that those hours vary slightly.

Applebee's

Applebee's restaurants will be open on the Fourth of July from 11 am to midnight. If there are any Applebee's locations with different hours on the holiday, you can find out by looking up your nearest restaurant.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewery

Pizza and beer go together like peanut butter and jelly, which is perhaps one of the reasons why so many customers love BJ's Restaurant & Brewery. The restaurant chain will be open on the Fourth of July, with most locations posting hours of 11 am to midnight. Check your nearest BJ's location to see if there are any variances from those hours.

Bonefish Grill

The casual seafood restaurant chain Bonefish Grill could be perfect for a Fourth of July lunch or dinner. Ready to serve dishes perfect for summer, Bonefish Grill will be open on the holiday with regular operating hours of 11 am to 10 pm. Local hours could vary, so check your nearest Bonefish Grill for exact hours.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Whether you want to brave a Blazin Challenge or you're sticking to your usual wing order, Buffalo Wild Wings will be open on the Fourth of July. Buffalo Wild Wings is typically open from 11 am to 1 am on Thursdays, but you'll still want to double-check your nearest location to ensure there aren't any modifications for the holiday.

California Pizza Kitchen

Pizza is the ultimate crowd pleaser, and if your Fourth of July plans call for ordering a few pies, bring the family to California Pizza Kitchen. Its restaurants will be open from 11 am to 10 pm. If there are any variances from those hours, you'll be able to find out by searching the chain's website for your nearest CPK location.

The Cheesecake Factory

With a menu seemingly hundreds of pages long, The Cheesecake Factory is a great backup choice on the Fourth of July when no one can seem to agree on what to eat. Most locations should be open from 11 am to 11 pm, but check with your nearest restaurant for exact details.

Chili's

With new menu items like the Big Smasher Burger added to the menu, Chili's is fully equipped to be a Fourth of July restaurant of choice for families this year. The chain has regular hours of 11 am to 11 pm, which should remain the same for the Fourth of July. If there are any changes to those hours, you'll be able to find out by checking your nearest Chili's location.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is ready to serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner on the Fourth of July, with restaurants open from 6 am to 10 pm. Double-check your nearest Cracker Barrel for exact locations, but you should be able to enjoy a hearty country breakfast on the Fourth.

Dave & Buster's

Not only is Dave & Buster's open on the Fourth of July for food and games, but they are also running special promos to help you celebrate. On the Fourth of July, enjoy $5 happy hour deals that include $5 margaritas and wine. If you're hungry after the fireworks display that night, snag 50% off late-night food after 9 pm. Check online for your local Dave & Buster's hours and promos.

Denny's

Famously open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Denny's is there when you need it most. Whether it's those late-night pancake dinners or early-morning Grand Slam breakfasts, you'll be able to enjoy your local Denny's offerings on the Fourth of July. If there are any variances in your local Denny's hours (not every location is open 24/7), check the Denny's website.

Eddie V's

Fourth of July is associated with burgers and hot dogs, but seafood is another great option for a summer dinner. If your idea of the perfect Fourth of July dinner involves more lobster and less hamburger, head to Eddie V's Seafood. It'll be open on the Fourth for dinner service from 4 pm to 9 pm or 10 pm, depending on location. Check with your nearest Eddie V's location for exact hours.

Fleming's

While many families choose to celebrate the Fourth of July with simple burgers and hot dogs, you can absolutely go all-out with a premium steak dinner, too. For those looking for a more elevated Fourth of July meal, there's Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, open on the holiday from 11 am to 10 pm for lunch and dinner service. Double-check your local Fleming's for exact hours.

LongHorn Steakhouse

Steak is the ultimate summer grilling food, so thankfully, LongHorn Steakhouse will be open on the Fourth of July to fulfill those steak cravings. LongHorn's hours are typically 11 am to 10 pm, but be sure to check your nearest location for exact holiday hours.

Olive Garden

Endless soup, salad, and breadsticks sure sound like a great way to celebrate America's independence. Fortunately, Olive Garden locations will be open on the Fourth of July, with regular operating hours from 11 am to 10 pm. If your local Olive Garden varies from those hours, you can find out by checking your nearest restaurant's information.

Outback Steakhouse

A Bloomin' Onion sounds good any day, but it feels extra appetizing on the Fourth of July. Perhaps it looks like fireworks, or maybe it's because it typically precedes a tasty steak dinner. If you find yourself craving Outback Steakhouse on the Fourth of July, it will be open from 11 am to 10 pm. If there are any variances in your local Outback's hours, you may find that information on the website.

P.F. Chang's

If you're looking for an Asian-inspired meal to enjoy on the Fourth of July, head to P.F. Chan's. The Asian-American restaurant chain will be open on the Fourth. The regular operating hours are from 11 am to 10 pm, but be sure to check with your nearest P.F. Chang's location for exact holiday hours.

Red Robin

Burgers are the perfect Fourth of July food, but why not let someone else do the grilling this year? Head to your local Red Robin on the Fourth from 11 am to 10 pm to enjoy one of their many famous hamburgers. Served with a side of bottomless fries, it's quintessentially Americana gourmet on a holiday such as Independence Day.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Texas Roadhouse

Few meals scream "Fourth of July" like a steak grilled to perfection at Texas Roadhouse. Since the chain is typically not open for lunch on weekdays, you will only be able to enjoy a Fourth of July dinner at Texas Roadhouse, with most locations open from 4 pm to 10 pm.

TGI Fridays

The Fourth of July falls on a Thursday this year, but that doesn't mean you can't embrace those Friday vibes–especially when you consider most are enjoying a long holiday weekend. TGI Fridays will be open on the Fourth, and most locations should be open from 11 am to 1 am. Check your nearest TGI Fridays location for exact holiday hours.

Yard House

Fancy yourself a half yard of beer? Yard House locations nationwide will be open on the Fourth of July, with usual business hours being 11 am to 11 pm. Check with your nearest Yard House for exact operating hours, happy hour deals, and more.

Papa Johns

Papa John's will not only be open on the Fourth, but will also be offering an excellent deal. You can score a free medium 1-topping pizza when you join the chain's loyalty program Papa Rewards and place any order between July 4 and 7. Happy Independence Day, indeed!