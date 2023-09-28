5 Best Standing Workouts for Women To Lose Weight

Standing workouts offer a versatile and effective way for women who want to lose weight, improve their fitness, and boost their overall health. That's why I recommend checking out the best standing workouts for women to lose weight. These routines don't require any fancy equipment and can be done almost anywhere, making them perfect for busy lifestyles or those who prefer working out from the comfort of home.

For my female clients, I recommend standing workouts as a way to improve posture, strengthen and tighten the core, and scorch the calories needed for weight loss. Standing exercises are a powerful combination of cardio and strength training, resulting in successful body recomposition.

Here are five fantastic standing workouts for women to lose weight. Each routine comprises of three to five individual exercises, specifically designed to help women drop those extra pounds. They can be performed anywhere, with or without equipment. Keep reading to learn all about them, and when you're finished, don't miss out on these 7 No-Equipment Floor Exercises To Drop 10 Pounds in a Month.

Workout 1: The Fat-Blasting Circuit

These standing workouts for women to lose weight kick off with a fat-blasting circuit. Cardiovascular exercise helps create a calorie deficit, promoting fat loss and improving heart health. Cardio circuits can increase endurance, making it easier for women to engage in more extended and intense workouts, accelerating their weight loss progress and overall fitness.

1. Jumping Jacks

Jumping jacks elevate your heart rate, improve cardiovascular fitness, and engage multiple muscle groups. They also promote muscle growth in the lower body, resulting in a lean, toned appearance many women hope to achieve.

Stand with your feet together and your arms at your sides. Jump while spreading your legs and raising your arms overhead. Return to the starting position. Repeat for three sets of 30 seconds.

2. High Knees

High knees elevate your heart rate, burn calories, and strengthen your core. For women, the combination of fat-burning and building a tight, lean core is especially beneficial.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Lift your right knee as high as possible while bringing the left arm up. Alternate quickly between knees and arms. Repeat for three sets of 30 seconds.

3. Standing Bicycle Crunches

Standing bicycle crunches are specifically beneficial for women who are looking to lose weight because they engage the core muscles, helping to strengthen and tone the abdominal area while increasing calorie expenditure due to their dynamic nature.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your hands behind your head. Lift your right knee while bringing your left elbow toward it. Alternate between knees and elbows. Repeat for three sets of 20 reps (10 per side).

Workout 2: The Sculpt and Tone Routine

I recommend sculpting and toning exercises to my female clients because these exercises help enhance muscle definition, creating a lean and sculpted appearance. Increased muscle mass can boost your metabolism, making it easier to achieve and maintain weight loss goals over the long term while also improving overall body composition and strength.

1. Squats with Leg Raises

Squats with a leg raise are especially beneficial for women to torch calories and fat because they combine lower-body strength training with a dynamic leg raise, engaging multiple muscle groups to increase calorie burn, improve muscle tone, and promote fat loss.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Perform a squat, pushing your hips back. As you stand up, lift your right leg to the side. Repeat for three sets of 12 reps per leg.

2. Standing Side Leg Lifts

Standing leg lifts target the outer thighs and hips, helping to tone and shape these areas while contributing to a more balanced and sculpted physique. Additionally, they can speed up your metabolism and enhance the calorie burn during daily activities, supporting a successful weight loss journey.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your hands on your hips or clasped at your heart's center. Lift your right leg to the side as high as you can. Repeat for three sets of 15 reps per leg.

3. Bodyweight Deadlifts

Bodyweight deadlifts are great for increasing strength in your lower body, engaging multiple muscle groups, and stretching your hamstrings. They're also great for building glutes, a common fitness goal among women.

Start by standing with your feet hip-width apart. Hinge your hips while slightly bending your knees until your torso is parallel to the ground. Push through your heels, raise your torso, and squeeze your glutes to stand upright. Repeat for three sets of 15 reps.

Workout 3: The Cardio Blaster

Cardiovascular exercise is especially beneficial for weight loss because it helps burn calories and increase your metabolic rate, creating a calorie deficit necessary for shedding unwanted pounds. Additionally, cardio workouts improve your heart health, endurance, and overall fitness, contributing to a more sustainable and healthy weight loss journey.

1. Butt Kicks

Butt kicks are a high-intensity cardio exercise that engages the leg muscles and elevates heart rate, effectively burning calories and promoting fat loss. Additionally, butt kicks help improve lower-body strength and endurance.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Jog in place, kicking your heels toward your glutes. Repeat for three sets of 30 seconds.

2. Standing Mountain Climbers

Standing mountain climbers are a dynamic, full-body exercise that elevates heart rate, burns calories, and enhances overall cardiovascular fitness. Additionally, they engage the core, arms, and legs, helping to build muscle tone and boost your metabolism.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Lift your right knee toward your chest while raising your right arm. Alternate between knees and arms as you hop. Repeat for three sets of 30 seconds.

3. Ski Hops

Ski hops involve lateral movements that engage multiple muscle groups, helping to increase calorie expenditure and promote fat loss. Ski hops improve balance, agility, and lower-body strength.

Begin by standing with your feet together and your knees slightly bent. Jump to one side, landing softly on that foot while swinging your arms to the opposite side. Immediately jump back to the other side, repeating the motion in a continuous side-to-side hopping motion. Complete three sets of 30 seconds.

Workout 4: The Core Strengthener

Core-focused exercises are particularly beneficial for weight loss because a strong core improves posture and stability, allowing for more effective overall workouts and reducing the risk of injury. These exercises engage multiple muscle groups, which increases calorie burn and contributes to a leaner, more toned appearance, making them an integral part of a well-rounded weight loss strategy for women.

1. Standing Russian Twists

Standing Russian twists engage the core muscles and obliques, helping to strengthen and tone the midsection while enhancing balance and stability. Additionally, this exercise involves rotational movements, which can increase calorie burn and contribute to a more comprehensive approach to weight loss for women.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your knees slightly bent. Hold a weight or a water bottle with both hands. Twist your torso to the right, bringing the weight to the outside of your right hip. Repeat for three sets of 20 reps (10 per side).

2. Standing Planks

Standing planks engage the core muscles, promoting better posture and stability while also increasing overall calorie expenditure. They help in building lean muscle mass, which can enhance your metabolism and contribute to a more toned appearance, making them a valuable addition to a weight loss regimen for women.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Raise your arms overhead, keeping them straight. Engage your core, and squeeze your glutes. Hold for 30 seconds to one minute. Complete three rounds.

3. Slow Marches

Slow marches are beneficial because they engage the core and lower body muscles, helping to improve overall muscle tone and metabolism. This is a low-impact exercise that can be sustained for longer durations, making it an effective choice for burning calories while being gentle on the joints.

Start by standing upright with your feet together and your arms at your sides. Lift your right knee as high as comfortably possible while balancing on your left foot. Lower your right foot back down. Repeat the same motion with your left knee. Continue alternating between lifting your right and left knees. Complete three rounds of 30 seconds.

Workout 5: The Total-Body Burner

The last of these standing workouts for women to lose weight is a total-body burner. Full-body workouts that combine strength training and cardio are especially efficient for weight loss because they offer a comprehensive approach that burns calories during the workout, boosts the metabolism through muscle development, and promotes fat loss. They also help you achieve a balanced physique, enhance overall fitness, and improve body composition.

1. Squat Jumps

Squat jumps combine lower-body strength training with explosive movements, which increases the calorie burn and helps you build lean muscle mass, ultimately boosting your metabolism. Additionally, squat jumps engage major muscle groups like the glutes, quads, and hamstrings, making them effective for toning and shaping the lower body, a common goal among women.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Perform a squat. Explosively jump up, extending your legs and arms. Repeat for three sets of 12 reps.

2. Standing Arm Circles

Standing arm circles engage the shoulder and arm muscles, contributing to improved upper-body strength and toning, while also helping to increase overall calorie expenditure during workouts. Additionally, these exercises can enhance shoulder flexibility and posture.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Extend your arms to the sides. Make small forward circles for 30 seconds, and then reverse for another 30 seconds. Complete three sets.

3. Burpees

Burpees are a high-intensity, full-body exercise that combines strength training and cardio, aiding in calorie burn and a boosted metabolic rate. Additionally, they engage multiple muscle groups, promoting muscle toning and fat loss.

Begin in a standing position with your feet shoulder-width apart and your arms at your sides. Drop into a squat position with your hands on the ground in front of you. Kick your feet back to a plank position. Immediately return your feet to the squat position. Explosively jump up from the squat, reaching your arms overhead. Repeat the sequence. Complete three sets of 12 reps.