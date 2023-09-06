5 Best Daily Exercises for Women Over 50 To Lose Weight

Women over 50 face unique challenges when it comes to losing weight. From balancing hormones to increasing metabolism, daily exercises can help women jumpstart and maintain weight loss after 50. In fact, we have five of the best daily exercises for women over 50 to lose weight and sculpt their fittest bodies yet. Keep in mind that movements that engage multiple muscle groups at the same time, contribute to boosted core strength and stability, and increase the number of calories you burn while resting can help you reach your weight loss goals.

The following are the top five daily exercises we recommend to women 50 and up who are trying to lose weight and keep it off. They can be performed at the gym or at home, with or without dumbbells. We suggest performing three sets of 12 to 15 repetitions daily, but start with the amount and intensity that's right for you. Keep reading to learn more, and when you're finished, be sure to check out the 10 Best Strength Exercises for Women To Melt 'Middle-Aged Spread' Belly Fat.

1 Bodyweight Squats

Bodyweight squats are an excellent exercise for women over 50 because they help improve lower-body strength, enhance balance, and promote fat loss. They engage multiple muscle groups, making them a highly effective compound movement

To perform bodyweight squats, stand with your feet hip-width apart, toes pointing slightly outward. Keep your chest up and your shoulders back for good posture. Begin the squat by pushing your hips back and bending your knees. Lower your body until your thighs are parallel to the ground, ensuring your knees do not go past your toes. Push through your full foot to return to the starting position. Repeat for 12 to 15 repetitions.

2 Planks

Next up on our list of daily exercises for women over 50 to lose weight is the plank. This exercise strengthens the core muscles, improves posture, and aids in weight loss by engaging the entire body. A strong core contributes to overall stability and reduces the risk of injury.

To perform a plank, begin in a pushup position with your hands directly under your shoulders. You can also lower to your forearms. Engage your core, and keep your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Hold this position, maintaining a neutral spine and avoiding any sagging or arching. Breathe steadily, and aim to hold the plank for 30 to 60 seconds. Repeat for the target time.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3 Walking Lunges

Walking lunges target the legs and glutes while improving balance and coordination. This exercise also elevates heart rate, aiding in calorie burn.

To perform walking lunges, stand with your feet hip-width apart. Take a step forward with your right foot, ensuring your knee doesn't go beyond your toes. Lower your body until both knees are bent at a 90-degree angle. Push through your right heel to stand back up and bring your left foot forward. Continue alternating legs, taking a step with each lunge. Repeat for 12 to 15 lunges on each leg.

4 Bent-Over Rows

Bent-over rows target the upper back and improve posture. They also engage the arms and shoulders, helping to tone these areas and support weight loss.

To perform bent-over rows, stand with your feet hip-width apart and your knees slightly bent. Hold a dumbbell in each hand with your palms facing your thighs. Bend forward at your hips while maintaining a straight back. Pull the dumbbells toward your hips, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Lower the dumbbells back to the starting position with control. Repeat for 12 to 15 repetitions.

5 Step-ups

Last on our list of daily exercises for women over 50 to lose weight is the step-up. Step-ups improve lower-body strength and endurance. They also elevate the heart rate, promoting weight loss while enhancing balance.

To perform step-ups, stand facing a sturdy bench or step. Place your right foot on the bench, keeping your chest up. Push through your right foot to step up onto the bench. Ensure your right knee is directly over your ankle. Step back down with your left foot. Repeat for 12 to 15 step-ups on each leg.