12 Best New Trader Joe’s Items You Can Score in September

Summer was an exciting season at Trader Joe's. The grocery chain transformed its beloved Crunchy Chili Onion into a seasoning blend, launched a spicy version of its viral Squiggly Knife Cut Noodles, and generated major buzz with the release of its Brioche Style Liège Waffles.

Now, the grocer is entering fall with the rollout of numerous pumpkin spice, apple, and maple-flavored products. It's also continuing to debut other items unrelated to the fall season, which you won't want to miss.

With temperatures continuing to drop, there's no better way to get cozy than with some delicious, comforting bites. Here are the 12 best new (and returning) Trader Joe's items you can pick up this month.

Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake



Nutrition (Per 1/6 cake) :

Calories : 310

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 310 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 29 g)

Protein : 3 g



Trader Joe's recently expanded its mini sheet cake selection with the launch of a pumpkin spice version. The cake costs $5.49 and features pumpkin purée, warm spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger, and a rich cream cheese frosting.

Shortly after the seasonal cake landed on shelves, shoppers took to social media to share their love for the item, with one calling it "heaven." Another described it as "superb," noting that it's "even better" than the store's carrot cake, which garnered rave reviews earlier this summer.

Pumpkin Loaf



Nutrition (Per 1/8 loaf) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 2 g



If you'd prefer a pumpkin dessert without a layer of frosting, Trader Joe's has you covered. The store just rolled out its new Pumpkin Loaf, which is made with pumpkin purée, warm spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, and cloves. It also features notes of vanilla and is finished off with crunchy sugar and fall spices. Try it for yourself for $4.99!

All Butter Apple Shortbread Cookies



Nutrition (Per 3 cookies) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 2 g



TJ's is celebrating apple season with the launch of its new All Butter Apple Shortbread Cookies, which cost $3.49. These cookies are made with dried apples, apple juice concentrate, and butter, with nearly a quarter of the cookie's weight being butter, according to the TJ's website.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"You can definitely taste the butter and the texture is nice too ..not crumbly!" one Trader Joe's fan account noted. "They are absolutely adorable and they're not overpowered with apple. In fact they're absolutely perfect," another fan account wrote.

Sweet Chili Mango Salad Kit



Nutrition (Per 1 1/4 cup salad + dressing) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 3 g



When you need to make a salad in a pinch, Trader Joe's delivers with its wide variety of ready-to-eat salad kits, including the new Sweet Chili Mango option. This contains a mix of cabbage, kale, Brussels sprouts, radicchio, sunflower seeds, toasted quinoa, dried mango, and a Thai-style sweet chili dressing. Each kit costs $3.99. Pair it with noodle or rice bowls, stir fries, or fish tacos!

Sweet Potato Habanero Hot Sauce



Nutrition (Per 1 tsp.) :

Calories : 0

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : <1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g



For an autumnal kick to your soups, chicken wings, tacos, and eggs, Trader Joe's is now selling Sweet Potato Habanero Hot Sauce for $2.99. This is made with a combination of vinegar, sweet potatoes, habanero peppers, and fall-friendly spices like cinnamon, ginger, allspice, and cloves. Together, these ingredients create a "one-of-a-kind hot sauce that's as versatile as it is unique," according to the Trader Joe's website.

"Bought this today and used half the bottle! I love hot sauce and this might be my new favorite for the season. Granted it's not as hot as you would think for having habanero, but it is TASTY," one fan raved on Reddit.

Almond Paste



Nutrition (Per 2 tbsp.) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 20 g)

Protein : 3 g



Almond dessert fans now have a new Trader Joe's item they're going to want to stock up on: almond paste. This new product retails for $3.99 and contains 40% ground almonds. The chain notes on its website that the paste is produced by the world's largest almond paste and marzipan manufacturer in Denmark. Add the item to cakes, cookies, pie crusts, croissants, and other sweet treats.

"I did a galette with some stone fruit and berries and dotted the bottom under the fruits with it- amazing!" one shopper shared.

Chicken Uncured Bacon Ranch Dip



Nutrition (Per 2 tbsp.) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 3 g



Looking for game-day-friendly bites? Pair chips, crackers, or veggies with the new Chicken Uncured Bacon Ranch Dip. According to the TJ's website, this creamy, cheesy product has a hint of tanginess and includes shredded rotisserie-style chicken breast, pieces of uncured bacon, and a ranch-style seasoning blend of herbs and spices. Each container costs $5.49.

"This stuff is incredible. I put it in the microwave for a few seconds and DAMN!!" one satisfied customer wrote on Reddit.

Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies



Nutrition (Per 2 cookies) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 115 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : <1 g



While pumpkin spice desserts have taken over TJ's, the grocer is still paying mind to the classics—like chocolate chip cookies. The supermarket chain recently dropped new Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies, which one shopper likened to the variety from Tate's, the Hamptons-based brand known for its crispy chocolate chip cookies.

"Honestly these are better than Tate's!" one Instagram user wrote on a post about the cookie's recent arrival.

Organic Maple Butter



Nutrition (Per 2 tbsp.) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 33 g)

Protein : 0 g



While this item isn't brand-new to TJ's, customers haven't seen it in stores since 2021. Shoppers have since rejoiced over the item's return. Priced at $4.99 per jar, this sweet spread contains just one ingredient: organic maple syrup that's been reduced and whipped "to a captivatingly creamy consistency," according to the Trader Joe's website.

Add it to pancakes, waffles, French toast, pastries, or the new All Butter Shortbread Cookies, as recommended by one Reddit user. Or, include the spread on a cheese board to offer some sweetness alongside your favorite savory accouterments.

Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese



Nutrition (Per 1 cup) :

Calories : 250

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 480 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 11 g



Another returning item we'd be remiss not to mention is the beloved Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese. This popular frozen food combines mezzi rigatoni pasta with a blend of butternut squash purée, gouda, cheddar, and parmesan cheeses. It's also seasoned with sage, nutmeg, and thyme. Pick up a box for $3.79!

Calamari Pieces in Olive Oil



Nutrition (Per 1 can drained) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 340 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 17 g



Trader Joe's shoppers have been spotting this canned seafood item over the past few months and have shared rave reviews. Each eye-catching tin costs $3.99 and features Humboldt-variety (or giant) squid packed in extra virgin olive oil and sea salt. In addition to the positive feedback this item has received, shoppers have also shared various ways to enjoy it.

"Combined this with avocado, red onion, Valentina, cilantro, and lime juice. SO GOOD! Even better with elote corn chip dippers," one fan wrote.

"These are delicious! Salad, charcuterie, pasta… goes with so many things. I just eat it as a side with whatever else I got going on," another one added.

Mini Canvas Tote Bags

The viral mini totes that first launched in March are returning to Trader Joe's on Sept. 18, as confirmed by a Trader Joe's representative. However, you'll want to act fast because they'll only be available for a limited time. These are priced at $2.99 and come in four colors: navy, yellow, red, or forest green. Use them for small grocery trips, as a lunch bag, or to tote snacks when traveling!