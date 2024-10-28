6 Unhealthiest Greek Yogurts, According to Dietitians

Greek yogurt has exploded in popularity in recent years, and while it can be an excellent part of a healthy diet, not all Greek yogurts are created equal. Some are loaded with added sugars and saturated fats, and many even come with toppers that are essentially candy. We've already reported on the healthiest Greek yogurts that dietitians recommend; now, we're taking a look at six unhealthy Greek yogurts that you may want to skip on your next trip to the grocery store. We'll also walk you through how to determine whether a particular Greek yogurt is a good nutritional choice.

Is Greek Yogurt Good For You?

Greek yogurt has an excellent nutritional composition and is also beloved for its unique texture and flavor. Here are some of the reasons why it's generally considered a healthy addition to your diet:

It's high in protein: Greek yogurt is much higher in protein and has a thicker texture than traditional yogurts. It also happens to have a natural tanginess and is much more tart than the sugary yogurt you may be used to.

It contains essential nutrients: Similar to other yogurts, Greek yogurt contains many essential nutrients; it is a source of B vitamins and the antioxidant selenium, and also contains calcium, potassium, and vitamin D.

It contains healthy fats: Greek yogurt, especially the full-fat variety, provides beneficial fats like monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which are linked to heart health. Recent studies suggest that dairy-derived saturated fats may not have the same negative impact as other sources, making moderate consumption part of a balanced diet.

How To Identify an Unhealthy Greek Yogurt

Next time you're cruising the dairy aisle and looking at nutrition labels, here's how you can determine whether a particular Greek yogurt may be an unhealthy choice:

Pay attention to the sugar content. While there is some natural sugar in Greek yogurt due to its milk base, added sugar is a red flag. If your yogurt has more than 5 grams of added sugar per serving, leave it on the shelf.

Avoid artificial sweeteners. Ingredients like sucralose and aspartame contribute zero calories to your yogurt, but they may be questionable for your health. If you see them listed, you may want to steer clear.

Avoid yogurts without live cultures. The healthy bacteria in yogurt, also known as probiotics, are referred to as live cultures. Probiotics serve numerous functions in your body and are used to turn milk into yogurt. However, processing practices can kill the bacteria. Greek yogurts that lack live and active cultures also lack the probiotics you want in a yogurt.

The 6 Worst Greek Yogurt Brands

Cabot Triple Cream Vanilla Bean Greek Yogurt

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 260

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 11 g

Amongst the worst Greek yogurts on our list, you'll find sugar content to be much higher compared to better-for-you options. This yogurt option, Cabot Triple Cream Vanilla Bean Greek Yogurt, holds true to that characterization with the highest sugar content on this list. Not to mention, it also contains 13 grams of fat, 8 of which are saturated. Eating too much of this type of fat can raise cholesterol levels and increase your risk for heart disease and stroke.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chobani Flip Cookie Dough

Nutrition (Per 4.5 oz serving) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 9 g

If your Greek yogurt comes with toppings or mix-ins, it likely has added sugar. With a high sugar content and the lowest protein amount on this list, you're better off skipping Chobani® Flip® Cookie Dough. Instead of this option, go with the Chobani Zero Sugar line and add your own toppings, like fresh fruit and nuts to avoid added sugar.

Oikos Remix Coco Almond Chocolate Nonfat Greek Yogurt

Nutrition (Per 1 cup serving) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 11 g

With 13 grams of total sugar and 9 grams of added sugar, Oikos Coco Almond Chocolate Yogurt Remix makes our "worst" list. Some of the sugar in yogurt occurs naturally from milk, but you should keep an eye out for added sugar. This nutrient could increase your risk of diabetes, CVD, certain cancers, and other chronic diseases if consumed in too high amounts. Swap this flavored option for a plain variety, or the Triple Zero line.

Dannon Light + Fit Greek Crunch Peanut Butter Delight

Nutrition (Per 1 container) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.8 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 11 g

Although the toppings in Dannon Light + Fit Greek Crunch Peanut Butter Delight no doubt add a nice texture, they also boost the sugar in this product to 11 grams. While some sugar can be part of a balanced diet, it is best to limit it as much as possible. Although 130 calories can fit well into a snack, you are better off swapping the candy topping for a homemade mix-in. Instead of peanut butter cups, add a drizzle of peanut butter to your plain yogurt with a small sprinkle of dark chocolate chips. This will be lower in sugar while providing similar flavors.

FAGE Total 2% Mixed Berries Greek Yogurt

Nutrition (Per 1 container) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 12 g

Don't let the fruit in FAGE Total 2% Mixed Berries fool you, it still comes along with 7 grams of added sugar. While not the highest on this list, added sugar is an empty source of calories that is unlikely to contribute to your feeling of fullness after eating. In fact, the second ingredient listed in the berry mixture is cane sugar, even before the actual fruit! Add your own fresh or frozen fruit when possible to boost nutrients without added sugar.

The Greek Gods Strawberry With Honey Flavored Greek Yogurt 'Style'

Nutrition (Per 1 cup) :

Calories : 210

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 105 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 23 g)

Protein : 7 g

At 210 calories and 23 grams of sugar per serving, skip adding The Greek Gods Strawberry With Honey Flavored Greek Yogurt to your grocery cart. Not only would a 210-calorie snack be too high for what many people need, but the 15 grams of added sugar from cane sugar, brown cane sugar, and honey, is equivalent to that found in about 3 teaspoons of sugar. This option is strawberry flavored—there's no fruit in this yogurt at all. Although this yogurt's label makes it seem like it's a Greek yogurt, if you look more closely, you see that it's Greek yogurt "style" likely because the 7 grams of protein is fairly low compared to most Greek yogurts.

