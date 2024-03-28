The 10 Best Whole30 Recipes for Weight Loss

When you're on a diet, variety can be the spice of life that gets you through your journey. We're here to share some of the absolute best Whole30 recipes for weight loss, and you'll be inspired to hit the grocery store to give your weekly rotation some pizzazz. But before we dive in, let's break down what Whole30 is all about.

If you're not familiar with Whole30, here's an introduction. The first part of the diet consists of 30 straight days of eliminating foods and then 10 more days of adding certain foods back into your diet, according to the Whole30 website.

During the first 30-day portion, you can consume seafood, meat, eggs, fruits, veggies, and healthy fats. What will you be taking out of your diet? Items like added sugar—artificial or real—(such as honey, coconut sugar, maple syrup, monk fruit extract, Splenda, stevia, etc.); alcohol; grains (including rice, corn, oats, barley, rye, etc.); legumes (like beans, peanuts, etc.); dairy (such as yogurt, sour cream, milk, ice cream, etc.); sulfites and carrageenan; baked goods; and junk food. Weighing yourself and measuring your body are both off-limits.

Reintroducing foods comes next, which will likely be much more enjoyable! It's exactly what it sounds like: You work certain food groups back into your diet, one at a time, then return to the elimination stage for two days in order to "reset." The purpose is to welcome food groups back into your life to see what does and doesn't work for you and your body. In this way, you can establish what Whole30 refers to as a "perfect Food Freedom" plan.

We reached out to Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics who sits on our Medical Expert Board. Goodson shares five crucial components to keep in mind while following Whole30: eliminate processed foods, focus on whole and nutrient-dense foods, incorporate balanced macronutrients, bump up your fiber intake, and consume plenty of protein.

"Because the Whole30 Diet cuts out grains and dairy, it is important to replace the nutrients with other foods," Goodson shares. "Anytime you remove a food group, it is likely you are also removing essential nutrients so it's important to know what you might be missing. Also, because the Whole30 Diet does not allow consumption of legumes like beans, lentils, and peanuts, as well as soy foods, it may not be the best choice for those individuals trying to eat plant-based due to cutting out many plant-based proteins."

Now that you know everything there is to know about this popular diet, we're here to share the best Whole30 recipes for weight loss that align with this eating regimen's guidelines. Continue reading to learn more, and after you're done, if you're feeling inspired about this diet and our recipes, you can also check out the new Whole30 book by Melissa Urban, The New Whole30: The Definitive Plan to Transform Your Health, Habits, and Relationship with Food, which debuts in early August 2024.

A Simple Whole30 Grain-Free Oatmeal

If oatmeal is one of your favorite breakfasts, this tasty grain-free recipe is Whole30-approved! Get ready for a morning meal that's both satisfying and filling. You'll incorporate ingredients like almond flour, chia seeds, chopped nuts, and flaxseed to pull this recipe together.

Whole30 Breakfast Burrito

Let's be honest: This is called a breakfast burrito, but breakfast is a favorite meal that's invited to any time of day. This healthy twist on a classic breakfast burrito looks as yummy as it tastes and swaps out its tortilla shell for collard greens.

Whole30 Roasted Veggie Salad With Tahini Dressing

Roasted vegetables always make a salad taste so much better. Our Whole30 roasted veggie salad is a total game-changer and features the most mouthwatering tahini dressing.

Whole30 Chicken Zoodle Soup

Every diet needs some form of chicken soup. This comforting, soothing meal is perfect to prepare and enjoy on a gloomy day just about any time of year. This particular recipe features zucchini noodles for a gluten-free, Whole30 pick.

Creamy Whole30 Mushroom Soup

This mushroom soup will make you feel like you're not even on a diet. It doesn't have any dairy, but the power duo of chicken stock and coconut milk really hit the spot. It's certainly a mushroom lover's delight.

Whole30 Chicken Salad with Creamy Dressing

For dieters who like to meal prep, this recipe is bound to be one of your favorites. Ditch the mayo and opt for creamy tahini dressing instead to take your chicken salad up a tasty notch.

Whole30 Butternut Squash Hash

If you're a butternut squash lover, take note of this particular recipe that's incredibly versatile. It's great all on its own or to serve on the side. You can enjoy this crunchy hash for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Whole30 Chicken Kababs With Celeriac Rice

This recipe for Whole30 chicken kababs with celeriac rice is seamless to whip up and great to serve if you're having guests but want to stick to your diet. It's also an excellent meal to prepare in advance for busy weeks.

Whole30 Coconut Fruit Tart

Who said dessert couldn't be healthy? This coconut fruit tart is hands-down one of our favorite Whole30 treats. It's creamy enough to satisfy every sweet tooth when dessert time rolls around, complete with a decadent cashew and coconut filling and topped with fresh blueberries or your favorite seasonal fruit.

Whole30 Warm Sautéed Apples with Caramel Drizzle

These warm apples with a divine caramel drizzle are pretty challenging to resist. And the best part is, you don't have to! It's a much healthier alternative to a good old-fashioned piece of apple pie and certainly does the trick.

