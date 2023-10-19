A 30-Day Full-Body Workout To Melt 'Middle-Aged Spread' Belly Fat

"Middle-aged spread," that stubborn accumulation of belly fat that tends to appear with age is a source of frustration and health concerns for many of my clients. As you age, your metabolism slows down, and hormonal changes can lead to excess fat storage around the midsection. A 30-day full-body workout plan can help middle-aged individuals shed stubborn belly fat and improve overall health. That's where I come in with this 30-day full-body workout to melt belly fat.

By incorporating core-strengthening exercises, strength training, cardiovascular workouts, compound movements, and high-intensity intervals, you can create a well-rounded program that targets middle-aged spread effectively. Combine this workout routine with a well-balanced diet, proper hydration, and adequate sleep for even better results. Remember—consistency is key, and with dedication and effort, you can achieve a slimmer, healthier midsection.

Read on to learn all about this 30-day full-body workout to melt "middle-aged spread" belly fat. And for more belly-fat-burning fitness inspiration, check out these 10 Easy Kettlebell Exercises for Women To Melt Belly Flab.

Week #1: Core Strengthening and Cardio

This 30-day full-body workout to melt belly fat kicks off with some core strengthening and cardio. Middle-aged individuals often experience a loss of muscle mass and a decrease in metabolism. Core-strengthening exercises help build lean muscle, which can boost metabolism and improve posture. A stronger core also supports the spine, reducing the risk of back pain.

Cardio exercises, such as brisk walking, jogging, or cycling, elevate the heart rate and increase calorie burn. They improve cardiovascular health, reduce the risk of age-related diseases, and aid in fat loss. For middle-aged individuals, maintaining heart health is essential as the risk of heart disease tends to increase with age.

Combining these two types of exercises in a fitness routine helps middle-aged individuals achieve weight loss, improve overall fitness, and address age-related changes in the body.

1. Planks

Begin in a pushup position, and lower your forearms on the ground. Keep your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Hold for 20 to 30 seconds, gradually increasing the duration each day.

RELATED: People Swear by the '3-2-8' Workout to Lose Weight: 'I Lost So Much'

2. Russian Twists

Sit with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Lean back slightly, and lift your feet off the ground. Twist your torso to the right, touching your left hand to the floor. Alternate sides for 12 to 15 reps per side.

3. Jump Rope

Begin with a proper jump rope that's the right length for your height. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding the jump rope handles at each side. Start with a basic jump by swinging the rope over your head and under your feet as you jump over it. Keep your feet together and your knees slightly bent. Maintain a steady pace for one to two minutes. Rest for 30 seconds. Alternate a steady pace, and rest for 15 to 20 minutes.

RELATED: 10 Best Resistance Band Exercises for a Slimmer Stomach

Week #2: Strength Training and Oblique Work

Next up in this 30-day full-body workout to melt belly fat, it's time to focus on strength and oblique work. Strength training helps preserve and build lean muscle, which increases the body's calorie-burning capacity. Strength training can help regulate hormone levels, such as insulin and testosterone, which are crucial for weight management, especially during this middle-age stage of life.

Oblique work strengthens the abdominal muscles, which can improve posture, reduce lower back pain, and provide stability. A strong core also enhances the effectiveness of overall workouts.

1. Bicycle Crunches

Lie on your back with your hands behind your head. Lift your head, shoulders, and feet off the ground. Bring your right elbow toward your left knee while extending your right leg. Alternate sides for 12 to 15 reps on each side.

2. Side Plank

Lie on your side with your elbow directly under your shoulder. Lift your hips off the ground, creating a straight line from head to heels. Hold for 20 to 30 seconds each side.

3. Weighted Russian Twists

Sit with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor, holding a weight. Lean back slightly, and lift your feet off the ground. Twist your torso to the right, holding the weight close to your chest. Alternate sides for 12 to 15 reps on each side.

RELATED: 8 Best HIIT Exercises To Melt Love Handles

Week #3: Cardio Intervals and Compound Movements

Cardio intervals, such as high-intensity interval training (HIIT), boost the metabolism, making it easier to burn calories and fat, which can benefit middle-aged individuals when the metabolism naturally slows down with age. Compound movements and HIIT can be completed in relatively short workouts, making them practical for those with limited time, a common concern for individuals who are juggling work and family responsibilities.

1. Jumping Jacks

Perform jumping jacks for one minute, then rest for 30 seconds. Repeat this cycle for 15 to 20 minutes to boost heart rate and burn fat.

2. Deadlifts

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell or barbell. Bend at your hips and knees to lower the weight to shin level. Straighten up, engaging your glutes and core. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

3. Leg Raises

Lie on your back with your hands under your hips. Lift your legs to a 45-degree angle, and slowly lower them without touching the ground. Do three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

RELATED: 9 Best Chair Yoga Exercises for Belly Fat

Week #4: Full-Body Circuit and High-Intensity Interval Training

This 30-day full-body workout to melt belly fat wraps up with a total-body circuit and some HIIT. These forms of training are time-efficient, making them suitable for the busy schedules. In addition, full-body circuits and HIIT help preserve lean muscle mass, which is crucial for maintaining metabolism as we age. Overall, the fourth week in this routine offers a well-rounded, time-efficient, and effective approach to belly fat loss (and overall weight loss) while providing additional health benefits.

1. Pushups

Start in a plank position with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower your body toward the ground by bending your elbows. Keep your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Push back up to the starting position. Perform 10 to 15 reps for each set.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2. Bodyweight Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your body by bending at the hips and knees, as if sitting back into an imaginary chair. Keep your back straight and your knees in line with your toes. Push through your heels to return to the starting position. Perform 12 to 15 reps for each set.

3. Plank Jacks

Start in a high plank position with your hands placed directly under your shoulders and your body forming a straight line from head to heels. Engage your core, and keep your hips level throughout the exercise. To perform a plank jack, jump both of your feet apart, wider than hip-width, and then quickly jump them back together. Keep your movements controlled, and maintain your plank position throughout. Avoid letting your hips sag or sticking your buttocks in the air. Complete three sets of 15 reps.