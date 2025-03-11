20 Best Protein Shake Recipes for Weight Loss

If you want to lose weight in a sustainable, safe, and effective way, drinking protein shakes can help you get there. Unfortunately, many protein shakes are either loaded with sugar or lacking in flavor. Thankfully, with the right recipes, your weight-loss protein shakes can be so delicious you'll want to drink them every day.

How do protein shakes help with weight loss?

So, how exactly can protein shakes help you meet your weight loss goals? It mainly comes down to the benefits of protein itself. According to Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, "Protein helps you to feel full, so you can feel satisfied and stop eating, and it also helps to preserve lean muscle, which correlates to your metabolism (the faster your metabolism, the faster you burn calories)."

For many people, getting enough protein throughout the day can be challenging. This is where protein shakes come in handy. They are convenient, easy to sip on the go, and allow you to control how much protein you're getting in one serving. You can buy ready-made protein shakes from the store or make your own at home using high-protein ingredients like Greek yogurt (10 grams), protein powder (20-25 grams), milk and soy milk (8 grams), and nut butter (7 grams).

How much protein should be in your shake?

This number depends on your individual goals, how much protein you're aiming to get daily, and whether you're using it as a snack or a meal replacement.

If you're drinking a protein shake as a meal replacement, you'll want to aim for no less than 30 grams of protein, but somewhere between 35-4o is better.

If you're using it as a snack, the protein amount truly depends on the daily amount you're aiming for and how much you're getting at breakfast, lunch, and dinner. For example, let's say you're aiming for 125 grams of protein per day, and you get around 30 grams of protein per meal. At this rate, you could benefit from a protein shake that has around 30-35 grams of protein.

If you're unsure about how much protein you should eat in a day, talk with your doctor or a dietitian for guidance.

And Now for the 20 Best Protein Shakes for Weight Loss

Chocolate Hazelnut Smoothie

This one is for the Nutella lovers. Made with hazelnut chocolate milk, banana, frozen cauliflower rice (for creamy texture), and protein powder, this protein-rich drink is a sweet treat that avoids added sugars and comes packed with plenty of nutrients. Your sweet cravings will feel satisfied, and you'll stay full until your next meal with this chocolate hazelnut beverage.

Get our recipe for Chocolate Hazelnut Smoothie.

12 Best Store-Bought Protein Shakes

Paleo Iced Coffee Protein Shake

Protein can certainly leave you feeling full, satisfied, and energized, but what is even better when it comes to giving your body a boost of energy? The combination of both protein and caffeine. In this Iced Coffee Protein Shake, you'll get a caffeine surge for instant energy and the staying power of protein to sustain you throughout the rest of the afternoon. This shake is also Paleo-friendly, which works for those following the Paleo diet.

Get our recipe for Iced Coffee Protein Shake.

Meal-Replacement Paleo Protein Shake

You can sometimes use protein shakes as meal replacements, as long as they have enough protein and calories, as well as other helpful nutrients like fat and fiber to balance it out. This meal-replacement protein shake recipe uses protein powder, banana, coconut yogurt, almond milk, berries, spinach, and chia seeds, so you're getting a well-balanced beverage in every glass. This recipe is also Paleo-friendly, but if you're not following a Paleo eating plan and can consume dairy, you can switch out the coconut yogurt and almond milk for dairy products for even more protein.

Get our recipe for Meal-Replacement Shake.

13 Superfood Smoothie Recipes To Start Your Day Right

Green Keto Shake

So this one technically isn't called a "protein shake" because the recipe doesn't call for protein powder. Still, it made our list because with protein powder added, it becomes a well-rounded drink full of fiber, healthy fats, protein, and antioxidants. And if you're following a Keto diet, this shake can meet your higher-fat, lower-carb needs. However, we recommend you talk with a doctor or dietitian before starting a Keto eating plan.

Get our recipe for Green Keto Shake.

Tahini Chocolate Shake

You've heard of using avocado or yogurt for extra creaminess in your shakes, but what about tahini? This condiment has a nutty, earthy flavor and adds a dose of creaminess to your favorite protein drink. This recipe doesn't call for protein powder, but you can always add in your favorite scoop for a chocolatey protein boost. This recipe is also low in sugar, using only dates to sweeten it.

Get our recipe for Tahini Chocolate Shake.

Kefir Smoothie

Kefir is a fermented drink that provides probiotics, vitamins, and protein. This Kefir recipe is unique on our list in that it provides enough protein from the kefir alone (about 12 grams) and doesn't need protein powder added. Those who are watching their sugar intake will appreciate that the sweetness in this drink comes only from dates.

Get our recipe for Kefir Smoothie.

30 High-Protein Snacks To Stay Full and Energized All Day

Berry Cauliflower Smoothie

One of the best ingredients you can add to any protein shake or smoothie for a super-creamy texture is frozen cauliflower. With blueberries, chia seeds, peanut butter, and vanilla protein powder, all added in with some frozen cauliflower florets, you'll have a protein-heavy drink that also includes healthy fats, fiber, and antioxidants.

Get this recipe for Berry Cauliflower Smoothie via Tone It Up.

11 Best Vegan Protein Powders for Building Muscle

Strawberry Chia Seed Protein Shake

The best type of protein shake you can make is one that not only packs in the protein but also offers other healthy ingredients that can give your body a boost of different nutrients. This protein drink from Ambitious Kitchen meets the mark because it combines protein powder, almond milk, strawberries, and chia seeds. Chia seeds are a surprisingly nutritious powerhouse, offering up healthy fats, fiber, and protein—all of which can help keep you full until your next meal.

Get the recipe from Ambitious Kitchen.

Pumpkin Protein Shake

Don't wait until the fall season to enjoy this Pumpkin Protein Shake. Made with protein powder, cashew butter, banana, almond milk, and pumpkin puree, it provides a huge boost of protein and plenty of fiber from the pureed pumpkin. Fiber is a nutrient that can help increase satiety and keep you full longer, so including fiber-rich ingredients in your protein shakes can increase the staying power even more—the perfect component for a weight loss shake.

Get the recipe from Eating Bird Food.

25 Ways To Eat More Protein Without Overhauling Your Diet

Vegan Protein Shake

A lot of protein shakes use animal products like whey protein and dairy milk, but it's just as easy and effective to make a vegan protein shake like this one from Eating Bird Food. Using plant-based vanilla protein powder, almond milk, spinach, mixed berries, almond butter, and chia seeds, this shake does more than just give you a protein boost. With the spinach and mixed berries, you're also getting fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, iron, and plenty of other helpful nutrients that can improve your overall health.

Get the recipe from Eating Bird Food.

25 Best-Ever Weight Loss Smoothies

Honey and Spiced Walnut Shake

This Walnut and Honey Spiced Shake from Minimalist Baker is the perfect choice for a super creamy, super indulgent protein shake that still gives your body a big boost of nutrients. It blends cottage cheese, protein powder, walnuts, cardamom, and vanilla, which yields a flavorful, protein-rich treat you'll want to eat anytime throughout the day.

Cottage cheese may sound strange as a smoothie or shake ingredient, but this low-fat, high-protein cheese provides a creamy texture and 12 grams of protein per 1/2 cup.

Get the recipe from Minimalist Baker.

Chocolate Protein Shake

You usually can't go wrong with "chocolate" in the name, and this protein shake recipe uses chocolate wherever it can. This combination of almond milk, almond butter, banana, chocolate protein powder, and cocoa powder will instantly satisfy your sweet cravings but will keep you feeling full for hours.

Get the recipe from Chelsea's Messy Apron.

The 10 Unhealthiest Protein Shakes on Grocery Shelves

Blueberry Maple Protein Shake

Some people may think of protein shakes as just protein powder, milk, and ice. Still, as you can see from our list, protein shake recipes can include other flavorful, nutritious ingredients like fruit, veggies, nuts, seeds, and natural sweeteners. This recipe from Minimalist Baker is a great example, using blueberries, yogurt (or cottage cheese), maple extract, and the protein powder of your choice to deliver a burst of flavor and staying power.

Get the recipe from Minimalist Baker.

25 High-Protein, Low-Carb Recipes To Keep You Full

Strawberry Protein Shake

Take a handful of frozen strawberries, some protein powder, Greek yogurt, and graham crackers, and you'll have yourself a protein shake that looks, tastes, and feels like a McDonald's strawberry milkshake—minus the crazy amounts of added sugar.

Get the recipe from Fit Foodie Finds.

Healthy Banana Protein Shake

This banana protein shake from Fit Foodie Finds uses a tried-and-true combination of yogurt, frozen banana, vanilla, milk, and protein powder for a shake you can indulge in. To level up even more in your indulgence, add a drizzle of peanut butter and whipped coconut cream.

Get the recipe from Fit Foodie Finds.

Smoothies vs. Protein Shakes: Which Is Better for Weight Loss?

Protein Milkshake

A milkshake that is just as healthy as a protein shake? Sign us up! This protein milkshake from Eating Bird Food is made with almond milk, protein powder, and Halo Top Ice Cream (which is made with fewer calories and less sugar) and serves up around 30 grams of protein! Top it off with a cherry and sprinkles, and enjoy a protein shake that is reminiscent of a classic diner shake.

Get the recipe from Eating Bird Food.

Chocolate Cherry Protein Shake

If you love the combination of cherry and chocolate, this shake from Minimalist Baker is for you. Made with frozen cherries, chocolate protein powder, cocoa powder, cashew butter, and maple syrup, this shake is just as healthy as it is delicious. For even more nutritious benefits, add in a handful of spinach before blending.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get the recipe from Minimalist Baker.

Chocolate Protein Shake (Protein Powder-Free)

This is for the people who either don't have any protein powder on hand or just don't like to use it all. This protein powder-free shake from Minimalist Baker uses ingredients like hemp seeds, oats, chia seeds, peanut butter, almond milk, and cocoa powder for a chocolatey, creamy, protein-rich shake you can enjoy any time of day.

Get the recipe from Minimalist Baker.

11 Most Protein-Packed Fast-Food Sandwiches You Can Order

Cinnamon Roll Protein Shake

A cinnamon roll in protein shake form, this beverage from The Big Man's World is sweet, creamy, and so addicting you'll be making it every day. For just 170 calories, you'll be getting 25 grams of filling protein and a sweet treat to satisfy your cravings.

Get the recipe from The Big Man's World.

Chocolate Protein Shake

Super chocolatey and full of protein, this shake from Kim's Cravings is the protein beverage every chocolate lover needs. Not only are you getting 20 grams of protein, but you're also getting 12 grams of fiber in this shake, which is a nutrient that can help improve satiety and digestion.

Get the recipe from Kim's Cravings.

This story has been updated to include new information, fact-checking, and copyedits.