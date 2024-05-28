25 High-Protein, Low-Carb Recipes To Keep You Full

Setting a nutrition goal, such as eating more fiber, consuming fewer calories, or increasing protein intake, is a great first step towards better health. However, figuring out how to achieve these goals and finding enjoyable recipes can be challenging. If you're reading this article, chances are you've set a goal of eating a low-carb, high-protein diet, and we've got you covered with some easy, tasty recipes.

But first, what are the benefits of a high-protein, low-carb diet? Protein helps you feel full, build muscle, and supports weight loss. Reducing carbohydrate intake can help lower cholesterol, manage blood sugar levels, and prevent diseases like type 2 diabetes. However, it's important to note that not everyone needs to follow a low-carb diet. Consult with your doctor or dietitian to determine if it's the right choice for you.

Sweet and Spicy Beef Stir-Fry

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 300

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 570 mg

This delicious stir-fry meal provides a boost of protein from the flank steak (about 24 grams of protein per serving). Because it uses only a small amount (0.5 tablespoons per serving) of hoisin sauce, your overall carbohydrate and sugar intake remains low.

If you have room in your carbohydrate goals, add rice or cauliflower rice to this dish.

Get our recipe for Beef Stir-Fry.

Chicken Burger with Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 330

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 730 mg

These chicken burgers pack protein and allow you to keep your carb count as low as you want. For starters, you'll get about 20 grams of protein from the ground chicken. You can keep the burgers carb-free by eating them without a bun or on your favorite whole-wheat buns for added fiber.

Get our recipe for Chicken Burger.

Smoky Paprika Roasted Chicken

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 752

Fat : 54 g (Saturated Fat: 16 g)

Sodium : 780 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 56 g

This chicken is roasted with sage, thyme, fennel seeds, and paprika, so it doesn't skip out on flavor. Not only that, but you'll get plenty of protein and keep your carb count low because your only source of carbohydrates is the side of green beans.

Get our recipe for Roasted Chicken.

Oven-Baked Buffalo Wings

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 310

Fat : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 680 mg

Buffalo wings usually aren't considered healthy, but these oven-baked ones are high protein, low-carb, and lower in fat than what you'd get when you order them from a restaurant. You'll get protein from the chicken wings and the Greek yogurt and blue cheese used to make the dip on the side. Your primary source of carbs in this meal is Greek yogurt, but the amount is so small that it will only add a couple of grams at most.

Get our recipe for Buffalo Wings.

Chicken Scaloppine

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 280

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 460 mg

Chicken Scaloppine is a classic Italian dish that can be made in a number of ways, depending on who you ask. Our version, much lighter than what you might see in a restaurant, is high in protein and low in carbohydrates, so it should fit your goals. You'll get 26 grams of protein from the chicken breast alone, plus a few more grams when you wrap it in a slice of prosciutto. There are a few grams of carbohydrates in the white wine, but the amount is too small to be significant.

Get our recipe for Chicken Scaloppine.

Scallops with Chimichurri

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 480 mg

People often think of foods like chicken, steak, pork, or salmon when looking for higher-protein mains, but scallops provide more than 17 grams of protein per serving! These scallops are served with chimichurri made with olive oil, so you're getting a boost of healthy fats (which can help keep you full) while keeping your total carb count low.

Get our recipe for Chimichurri Scallops.

Ham and Cheese Omelet

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 330

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 570 mg

Start your morning off with a boost of protein while still sticking to your low-carb goals. The prosciutto, eggs, and Gruyere cheese all provide protein, which will help you stay full until lunch.

Get our recipe for a Ham and Cheese Omelet.

Grilled Calamari Salad

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 220

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 590 mg

Calamari is another seafood people often overlook when searching for protein, but calamari can provide around 13-15 grams of protein per serving. This salad also uses watercress, a low-carb green that's considered the world's healthiest vegetable!

Get our recipe for Grilled Calamari Salad.

Frizzled Eggs and Sausage

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 411

Fat : 30 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 670 mg

Fiber : 0 g

Sugar : 1 g

Protein : 16 g

This Keto-approved breakfast is a perfectly balanced meal. It has 16 grams of protein from the eggs and pork sausage, and the only source of carbohydrates is the kale (which has fewer than one gram per cup), so you can still keep your total carb count on the lower end.

Get our recipe for Frizzled Eggs.

Prime Rib with Italian Herb Sauce

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 450

Fat : 29 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 670 mg

Treat yourself to prime rib, which provides 20 grams of filling protein. Enjoy it with a salsa verde made of parsley, mint, capers, mustard, lemon, and olive oil, and you'll have a flavor-packed dish that can help you stick to your nutrition goals.

Get our recipe for Prime Rib.

Sausage and Mushroom Frittata

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 300

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 450 mg

Combining andouille sausage, eggs, and goat cheese gives you a protein-rich breakfast with about 20 grams per serving. Add in mushrooms, chives, and onions, and you'll have enough flavor to have you craving this every morning.

Get our recipe for Sausage and Mushroom Frittata.

Bloody Mary Skirt Steak

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 270

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 450 mg

Skirt steak provides a whopping 30 grams of protein and zero carbohydrates per serving. This specific recipe calls for tomato juice, which contains a few grams of carbohydrates, but that's your only source, so you can keep the final count low.

Get our recipe for Bloody Mary Skirt Steak.

Grilled Flank Steak and Vegetables

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 572

Fat : 38 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 992 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 43 g

Flank steak is arguably one of the most delicious ways to meet your protein goals, and with 43 grams per serving, you can rest easy knowing this tasty meal is helping you meet your goals. It also has only 16 grams of total carbohydrates and 6 grams of fiber, and that fiber will help manage blood sugar spikes, keep you full, and aid in healthy digestion.

Get our recipe for Flank Steak and Vegetables.

Sheet Pan Italian Pork Chops

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 702

Fat : 52 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 832 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 47 g

More than 45 grams of protein and only 16 grams of carbohydrates—that's quite the low-carb, high-protein meal! These sheet pan Italian pork chops not only meet your nutrition goals, but they also provide a ton of delicious flavor with little time and effort.

Get our recipe for Italian Pork Chops.

Pesto Chicken

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 834

Fat : 56 g (Saturated Fat: 26 g)

Sodium : 1,235 mg

Fiber : 9 g

Sugar : 8 g

Protein : 66 g

With ingredients like chicken breast and mozzarella cheese, this simple pesto chicken dish brings a ton of protein while keeping the carbohydrate count relatively low. Serve with the arugula salad on the side, a nutrient-dense green that's super-low in carbohydrates.

Get our recipe for Pesto Chicken.

Seared Swordfish with Avocado Salsa

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 392

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 536 mg

Fiber : 6 g

Sugar : 3 g

Protein : 35 g

Don't forget about swordfish when thinking of a high-protein fish to cook. One serving of this fatty fish contains 20 grams of protein, and enjoying it with the avocado-blueberry salsa (made with avocado, blueberries, bell peppers, and cilantro) gives you fiber, vitamins, and healthy antioxidants.

Get our recipe for Seared Swordfish.

Keto Baked Eggs

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 292

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 670 mg

Fiber : 0 g

Sugar : 1 g

Protein : 16 g

Eggs baked with prosciutto, cream, butter, and Parmesan cheese—sign us up. This super-rich breakfast has 16 grams of protein and very few carbs, and the combination of protein and fat can help you feel full until your next meal. This meal does have 12 grams of saturated fat, which is close to the American Heart Association's recommended daily limit of 13 grams. If you're watching your saturated intake, you may want to talk with your doctor or dietitian before eating too many saturated fat-heavy foods.

Get our recipe for Keto Baked Eggs.

Tandoori Chicken Legs

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 984

Fat : 73 g (Saturated Fat: 27 g)

Sodium : 1,101 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 72 g

Tandoori chicken is an Indian dish that will have you wanting seconds due to its satisfying blend of flavors. This recipe is packed with protein from the chicken and yogurt, and the carbohydrate count is relatively low, as it only comes from the yogurt and cauliflower.

Get our recipe for Tandoori Chicken Legs.

Keto-Friendly BBQ Pork

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 385

Fat : 22 g (Saturated Fat: 17 g)

Sodium : 604 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 40 g

People trying to eat low-carb foods may automatically write off barbecue pork as barbecue sauces are often packed full of sugars. However, this keto-friendly recipe contains only 2 grams of sugar and 6 grams of total carbohydrates while providing 40 grams of protein. That's a win-win for those who want a low-carb, high-protein meal.

Get our recipe for Keto BBQ Pork.

Paleo Sausage

Nutrition information is unavailable.

These paleo sausage patties are simple and ideal for those wanting a low-carb, high-protein meal. You'll get protein from the ground turkey used to make the sausages, and the only carb sources are a small amount of coconut sugar and an apple. Pair with a serving of greens or enjoy on a low-carb bun.

Get our recipe for Paleo Sausage.

Instant Pot Zuppa Toscana

Nutrition information is unavailable.

We love this Instant Pot Zuppa Toscana Soup, a copycat recipe of Olive Garden's version—only it's much lighter and more nutritious. You'll get about 19 grams of protein from the pork sausage, bacon, and light cream, and the only real source of carbohydrates is the russet potatoes. You'll get about 15 grams of carbs from the potatoes, so you can use even less if you want to lower your count more.

Get our recipe for Zuppa Toscana.

Blackberry Sage Breakfast Sausage

Nutrition information is unavailable.

If you love a sweet/savory combination for breakfast, these Whole30-approved breakfast sausages are perfect. Made with ground turkey, blackberries, garlic, sage, and coconut oil, these sausages provide about 22 grams of protein and have less than 2 grams of carbohydrates per patty.

Get our recipe for Breakfast Sausage.

Portabello Mushroom 'Pizzas'

Nutrition information is unavailable.

Sometimes, finding a low-carb, high-protein recipe that you like means that you have to get creative. These portobello mushroom pizzas put a fun spin on regular pizza by using mushrooms as the base instead of carb-heavy crust. You'll get protein from the pork sausage (7 grams) and mozzarella cheese (4 grams), and because there's no bread crust involved, your total carb count remains low.

Get our recipe for Portobello Mushroom Pizzas.

Snickerdoodle Protein Muffins

Nutrition information is unavailable.

You'd probably assume that muffins are off the list for a low-carb treat, but this isn't the case with these Snickerdoodle Protein Muffins. Made with almond meal and mashed banana instead of flour, the recipe has a carb count that is much lower than store-bought muffins, which contain a ton of added sugars and refined flour. You'll still get some carbohydrates from ingredients like bananas and dates, but the amount in each muffin is so small that it only adds a few grams.

Depending on the protein powder you use (these are our dietitians' favorite protein powders), you can get around 10-20 grams of protein in each serving.

Get our recipe for Snickerdoodle Protein Muffins.

Hasselback Kielbasa Sausage

Nutrition information is unavailable.

Each kielbasa sausage link has about 8 grams of protein and zero carbohydrates. You can enjoy this treat as a snack or part of a lunch or dinner meal, but either way, it can help you enjoy a tasty, savory treat without going overboard on your carb count.

Get our recipe for Kielbasa Sausage.