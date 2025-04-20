7 Fast-Food Chains Still Offering Big Value Despite Rising Prices

For hungry customers, it seems like fast food has only gotten more expensive in recent years. Some chains are seen as downright overpriced, considering the cost of a fast-food meal can, at times, rival the cost of a similar meal at a sit-down restaurant chain. However, there are still some bright spots when it comes to savings, and several fast-food chains have proven that there is still value to be found.

If you're on a mission to find the best bang for your buck, these seven fast-food chains all have had recent promotions – and in some instances, current – that offer customers low-cost menu items, expanded value menus, and more.

McDonald's

Despite the appearance of rising costs, McDonald's has been prioritizing added value to its customers in 2025. Its latest McValue Menu launched this January, offering savings on items like the $5 Meal Deal, which includes a drink, fries, your choice of a McChicken or McDouble, and a four-piece nugget. The McValue Menu offers savings all day long, with four featured items for breakfast and four featured items for lunch and dinner that are available as a "buy one and add one for $1" deal.

Wendy's

Savings are plentiful at Wendy's. The fan-favorite Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger can cost as little as $1, as it was with Wendy's latest promotion. Even on a typical day, you can find that and many other value items for a low price. Last year, Wendy's launched ​​a breakfast sandwich meal deal with Seasoned Potatoes starting at just $3. Other popular offers like the Free Frosty promo last summer show that Wendy's has no intention of slowing down the number of ways to entice hungry customers with solid deals.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell entered the fast-food value war in a big way this year with its Luxe Cravings Boxes. Offered through June 2025, the Cravings Boxes come in $5, $7, and $9 varieties. These came out of an already-successful value campaign, the original $7 Luxe Craving Box introduced in 2024, which at the time came out to consumers spending 55% less compared to buying each of the included items separately.

In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out Burger has kept its menu straightforward and simple since it was founded in 1948. To this day, you only have a few options to choose from, in addition to some clever variations on In-N-Out's not-so-secret menu. That simplicity has allowed the California-based fast-food chain to keep prices low. According to In-N-Out Menu, you can still find a cheeseburger combo with fries and a drink for less than $10. Despite recent price increases, they remain one of the most affordable hamburgers in town.

Dairy Queen

Whether you're visiting for a cheeseburger or a Blizzard, Dairy Queen provides plenty of value to its customers. Deals like 85-cent Blizzards are not uncommon, and its value menu includes hits like the $7 meal deal. The meal consists of four items: your choice of chicken tenders or a cheeseburger along with fries, a drink, and a frozen dessert. If you aren't looking for full meals, Dairy Queen also offers two for $5 Original Cheeseburgers and two for $7 Original Double Cheeseburgers.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

KFC

KFC fans have had plenty to be excited about in recent months. The fast-food chain launched a $5 meal deal that included a KFC Famous Bowl (590 calories), which came with mashed potatoes, sweet corn, chicken nuggets, gravy, and three shredded cheeses.

"These Taste of KFC Deals offer three choices – with something for everyone–at an incredible price," Nick Chavez, chief marketing officer for KFC U.S., said in a statement when the deals were launched. Among the flurry of meal deals, one customer responded on Reddit, "I love these fast food wars where many chains are offering competitive value meals, this is great for consumers."

Burger King

After launching its highly anticipated $5 Value Meal last year, Burger King has changed the narrative on which fast food chain provides the most value. Its latest combo options in 2025 include two for $5 and three for $7 combo deals, per ABC News. Eligible menu items for the duo and trio meals include the Original Chicken Sandwich, Bacon Cheeseburger, and Chicken Fries. While price hikes persist, there are still corners of Burger King's menu where customers can save.