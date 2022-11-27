11 Keto-Friendly Foods That Are Also High in Fiber, Says Dietitian

The ketogenic diet (aka the keto diet) has taken the diet world by storm. As a popular diet that is low in carbohydrates, high in fat, and moderate in protein, following this diet is linked to outcomes like weight loss, heart health benefits, and cognitive benefits. But since the keto diet is so low in carbs, and carbs tend to be one of the best sources of fiber, meeting the recommended 25–38 grams of daily fiber every day can be a challenge.

Why is getting enough fiber in your diet such a big deal?

Fiber is a category of indigestible carbs that offer some pretty important benefits to the body. People with high intakes of dietary fiber appear to be at significantly lower risk for developing coronary heart disease, stroke, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and certain gastrointestinal diseases. Increasing fiber intake lowers blood pressure and serum cholesterol levels, as well.

Some of the best sources of dietary fiber include fruits—especially fruits with the skin still on, whole grains, and beans. However, there's a catch: These foods are generally not encouraged when following a keto-friendly diet.

So, how does one follow the keto diet and eat fiber? Thankfully, there are some foods that are a-ok to eat on a keto diet that provides some serious fiber, too. If you are on the hunt for some of these keto-friendly fiber gems, here are 11 options that deserve a place on your plate. And for more information on the keto diet, be sure to also check out 7 Dangerous Side Effects of the Keto Diet, According to Experts.

1 Avocado

Each third of an avocado—which is considered about one serving—provides 3 grams of fiber, along with a boost of healthy fats, fiber, and micronutrients like magnesium and folate. These fruits (yes, they are technically a fruit) are a great addition to salads, eggs, and sandwiches made on low-carb bread.

2 Chia seeds

One ounce of chia seeds has a whopping 10 grams of fiber, along with healthy fats and a boost of antioxidants. These tiny nutritional powerhouses can be used to make chia pudding, added to smoothies, and sprinkled on a slew of keto-friendly dishes.

3 Walnuts

Not only can a single 1-ounce serving of walnuts provide 2 grams of fiber, but these nuts are also the only nut that is an excellent source of ALA omega-3 fatty acids. Additionally, they provide antioxidants, plant-based proteins, and many micronutrients. Walnuts are a fantastic addition to chicken salad, lettuce salads, and even dipped in dark chocolate for a decadent treat.

4 Flaxseeds

One tablespoon of whole flaxseeds provide almost 3 grams of fiber. They are also a source of iron, an important mineral that helps prevent iron-deficiency anemia. Flaxseeds can be sprinkled onto many dishes without affecting the taste or texture.

5 Pistachios

One ounce of pistachios has almost 3 grams of fiber, along with healthy fats and plant-based proteins. And a new study conducted by Cornell University and published in the journal Nutrients found that pistachios have a high antioxidant capacity, suggesting that these tiny nuts can be a source of this key nutrient, along with popular choices like berries and red wine.

6 Kale

This ever-popular leafy green provides almost 1 gram of fiber per each cup when raw. A single serving of kale also only provides 0.9 grams of carbs, making it a natural choice for a keto-friendly diet. Add kale to soups, salads, eggs, or smoothies for a fiber boost.

7 Cauliflower

Leaning on riced cauliflower instead of regular rice is nothing new, regardless of whether a person is following a keto diet or now. This veggie provides 2 grams of fiber per each cup when raw, along with a boost of antioxidants, micronutrients, and very little calories.

8 Sunflower Seeds

A cup of sunflower seeds provides 4 grams of fiber as well as healthy fats and very little carbs. These seeds are a go-to snack for people who follow the keto diet. Pro tip: Try sprinkling them with some cayenne pepper for a spicy nosh that fits into this unique diet perfectly.

9 Blueberries

The keto diet is not a carb-free diet. Rather, it is a diet that is lower in carbs, allowing for some of this macro. Blueberries have 11 grams of carbs per each one-cup serving along with 4 grams of fiber and antioxidants that support brain health. Blueberries offer natural sweetness that can satisfy a sweet tooth for people who are avoiding candy and other sweets with added sugars.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

10 Broccoli

A cup of broccoli provides almost 4 grams of fiber, and it makes for a great side dish paired with a protein and some healthy fats. Broccoli is also a source of vitamin C, helping support our immune health, too.

11 Brussels sprouts

No matter whether they are roasted, baked, or sautéed, brussels sprouts can give you a boost of fiber on your keto diet, with 3 grams of this nutrient per each one-cup serving. They only provide 8 grams of carbs per serving too, highlighting how they are a natural addition to a keto-friendly diet.