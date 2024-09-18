25 Essential Kitchen Tools That Can Help You Lose Weight

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

If you want to lose weight, being equipped with the right kitchen tools can make all the difference in the world. Because, let's be honest: Finding healthy recipes, grocery shopping, and preparing meals that fall within your diet can honestly feel like a part-time job. From making it easier (and more fun!) to meal prep to inspiring you to utilize healthier cooking methods, we've rounded up 25 of our favorite kitchen tools for weight loss.

With nifty items like an air fryer, slow cooker, mini blender, and glass food storage set at your fingertips, you'll save time in the kitchen, become a pro at portion control, and whip up nutritious yet delectable meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Get ready to invest in your weight loss journey and add these essential kitchen tools to your shopping cart ASAP.

Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer

This air fryer by Dreo makes cooking for weight loss a breeze. Air fryers utilize fans to disperse hot air and cook your food, creating that beloved, crispy texture without the oil used in traditional frying methods. This helps substantially cut back on calories in homemade meals.

The Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer is simple to use and has three cooking modes—Chef Mode, Classic Mode, and Probe Mode—depending on your experience level in the kitchen. If you're a newbie to air frying, don't fret; Chef Mode simply requires the click of a button!

Caraway 14-Piece Glass Food Storage Set

Whether you're on a diet or simply want to lead a healthier lifestyle, having the right non-toxic food storage containers on deck is crucial. Enter Caraway's Glass Food Storage Set, which makes meal prep simple.

This set comes with 14 pieces, including inserts for building an on-the-go bento box. The containers are safe to use in the microwave, refrigerator, and freezer (with the exception of the lids and inserts, which are not microwave-safe).

By whipping up and storing your meals in advance, you'll have healthy choices readily available in your fridge on busy workdays.

Crock-Pot Large 8-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker

Real talk: Nothing beats a cozy, comforting meal on a brisk fall or cold winter's eve. That's where Crock-Pot's eight-quart programmable slow cooker comes in. With this appliance, you can prepare healthy, low-calorie meals in bulk with minimal effort.

This particular model counts down the cooking time up to 20 hours, so you can easily monitor meals. It also boasts an "auto warm" feature, which keeps food nice and toasty after it's done cooking so you can serve it at the ideal temperature.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

OXO Good Grips Large Salad Spinner

If you've been washing and drying lettuce without a salad spinner, now's the ideal time to invest in one. The OXO Good Grips Large Salad Spinner features a foolproof, one-handed pump to dry your lettuce and ensure it's ready to be dressed evenly and then plated. Plus, the removable spinner basket doubles as a colander.

ThermoPro TempSpike Plus 600FT Wireless Meat Thermometer

Protein is a crucial part of any successful weight-loss diet, and ThermoPro's TempSpike Plus wireless meat thermometer will ensure yours is cooked to perfection. By downloading the app on your phone, you'll be able to keep tabs on how your meat's cooking from up to 600 feet away. Plus, you can't beat the versatility of this thermometer; use it for meat that's in the oven, air fryer, grill, or smoker.

KitchenAid KFP0718CU Food Processor

Preparing your favorite healthy meals can become time-consuming. Consider this KitchenAid food processor your saving grace. It makes slicing, dicing, chopping, shredding, and even pureeing vegetables a cinch, so you can meal prep more efficiently.

This model features three speeds—low, high, and pulse—that work well for various ingredients and deliver precise results. Amazon reviewers love how functional and easy to clean it is, with one noting, "The chopping attachment exceeded my expectations."

Etekcity Smart Food Kitchen Scale

Having a food scale at your fingertips ensures you fill your plate with accurate portion sizes and stay mindful of your calorie intake. Etekcity's model helps you track your consumption of up to 19 nutrients and curate personal nutrition reports on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. Amazon reviewers praise this product for its value, ease of use, and accuracy in the weight scale.

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender

This professional-grade blender from Vitamix is well worth the higher price tag. It's the perfect kitchen tool to have on hand for preparing nutrient-packed smoothies, soups, or sauces made with fresh fruits and vegetables. Ten variable speeds help you achieve your desired consistency.

Amazon reviewers rave that this blender is easy to clean, is far superior to other blenders, and knows how to "get the job done."

OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Steamer

Using a stainless steel steamer like this one by OXO is a foolproof way to prepare delicious, healthy veggies without sacrificing the nutrients. This product comes with an extendable handle and collapses for easy storage. It's also dishwasher-friendly.

With an overall rating of 4.6 stars and 6,650 reviews, not to mention an affordable price tag, this is well worth it. Reviewers note that it's high-quality and steams vegetables to perfection.

COOKLIFE 12-Inch Smooth Cast Iron Skillet with Wooden Spatula

COOKLIFE's non-stick cast iron skillet reduces the need for butter or oil when cooking, making your meals lower in fat and calories. This frying pan delivers a smooth cooking surface and boasts excellent heating retention. It's also free of harmful chemical coatings.

Reviewers on Amazon call it the "perfect all-in-one skillet for every cooking need" and say it's heavy-duty, affordable, and a great product to have in the kitchen.

Smeg 50s' Retro Citrus Juicer

In addition to getting your fill of fresh produce as-is, a juicer can be a beneficial kitchen tool for weight loss. It removes fresh juice from your favorite fruits and veggies to prepare homemade juices, soups, and more, all while increasing your intake of antioxidants. But when it comes to weight loss, we like to use it to squeeze fresh lemon juice for lemon water, which can help encourage you to drink more water throughout the day. Plus, we can't deny that this retro design by Smeg will look ultra-chic on your kitchen counter.

NETANY 6-pack 16 oz Overnight Oats Containers with Lids

Whether you're preparing overnight oats, layered salads, yogurt parfaits, or mini grain "bowls," these mason jar containers are stellar for portioning out meals and making them ready to take on the go.

This particular set from NETANY is an Amazon's Choice "Overall Pick," and for good reason. The specially curated lids boast an airtight seal so your ingredients stay fresh for as long as possible and avoid any leakage. In addition, reviewers say these durable jars are the ultimate size for prepping meals in advance.

Souper Cubes Silicone Freezer Molds

These silicone freezer molds offer a functional way to embrace portion control and meal prepping. Souper Cubes feature fill lines at ½ cup, 1 cup, 125 mL, and 250 mL, so you can conveniently prepare, store, freeze, and enjoy healthy soups, smoothies, and more. You can even use the molds as baking pans for healthy homemade muffins!

Amazon reviewers say Souper Cubes are durable, the perfect size for storing leftovers or portioning out lunches, and call them "food savers and life savers."

MISTO Oil Sprayer

When cooking, it's easy to overdo it with oil, leading to unwanted excess calories from fats. Consider MISTO your new weight-loss bestie; this reusable oil spray and mister bottle is an excellent option for filling with your go-to cooking oil and using when cooking or dressing freshly tossed salads. Ditch aerosol oil sprays and opt for MISTO instead!

TTSAM Herb Cutter Scissors

Herb scissors make it easy to incorporate fresh herbs from your garden or local farmer's market into meals, which adds flavor without extra calories. TTSAM's herb cutter scissors received Amazon Choice's "Overall Pick" and come with five sharp pairs of blades that work simultaneously on herbs, cilantro, basil, onions, rosemary, sage, and more.

BlenderBottle Classic Shaker Bottle

Whether you're heading to or returning from the gym, this classic shaker bottle makes it easy to focus on your pre- and post-workout nutrition, a crucial part of any weight-loss regimen. The BlenderBottle Classic Shaker received a 4.8-star rating on Amazon, with reviewers loving its durability and how smooth their smoothies and shakes turn out.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Consider investing in the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper to simplify your life and time in the kitchen. It's an Amazon Bestseller for a reason; you'll be slicing, chopping, and spiralizing vegetables like a professional chef in no time. The soft grip handle features long-lasting TPU to give the user complete control when they chop. In addition, the catch tray makes the cleanup process a breeze once you're finished!

Amazon Basics Digital Kitchen Scale

A kitchen scale is invaluable for those looking to lose weight and make smarter choices in the kitchen, so we provided a second option. The Amazon Basics Digital Kitchen Scale will help you measure out your ingredients to be mindful of macronutrients and calories. One Amazon reviewer dubbed it a "great companion for dieting."

Amazon Basics Silicone Non-Stick Food-Safe Baking Mat

A silicone baking mat is a smart addition to your collection of kitchen tools. It eliminates the need for unhealthy cooking sprays, butter, and oil, making for an all-around healthier baking or roasting experience. Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Mat is safe to use in the oven up to 480 degrees F—just don't place it directly on the rack!

Eggssentials Poached Egg Maker

Protein is a key nutrient to fill up on during a weight-loss journey, which makes this poached egg maker a crucial—or shall we say, eggssential—buy. This handy device comes with non-stick poaching cups and helps you prepare eggs without additional fats such as oil or butter. Get ready for a healthier, high-protein alternative to traditional egg preparation methods.

Prodyne Fruit Infusion Flavor Pitcher

The Prodyne Fruit Infusion Flavor Pitcher makes hydrating much more appealing. The removable hollow rod can be filled with citrus wedges, fresh fruit, or herbs to add a rejuvenating flavor to every sip of water. Reviewers on Amazon can't get enough of it, with one pointing out, "[It's a] wonderful way to add more water to your diet!"

Brieftons 5-Blade Vegetable Spiralizer

A spiralizer is a weight-loss savior. It transforms your favorite veggies, such as carrots, zucchini, and sweet potatoes, into "noodles," offering a lower-calorie, low-carb swap for classic pasta. This model from Brieftons includes five Japanese stainless steel blades, an extra caddy for blade storage, and four exclusive digital cookbooks from the brand filled with yummy recipes.

3 in 1 Avocado Slicer

Boost your intake of healthy fats by keeping this three-in-one avocado slicer handy. It's ideal for pitting, splitting, and slicing one of your favorite fruits.

Avocados are a stellar source of essential nutrients, fiber, and healthy fats; however, they have a high calorie count. Putting this avocado slicer to use will ensure you practice portion control and properly measure the correct serving size.

9" Unbreakable Divided Plates, Set of 5

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: if you want to lose weight, you need to be mindful of portion sizes. This portion control plate set does exactly that for you, with three compartments that provide a solid balance for a healthy, well-rounded meal. The goal of these plates is to include 50% vitamins, 25% protein, and 25% grains to progress closer toward your weight-loss goals. Plus, this set is stackable and easy to store. We can get on board with that!

Uba Porcelain Portion Control Bowl

Complete your portion control set with a bowl that features built-in portion control markers. This bowl makes it foolproof to monitor portion sizes for cereal, soup, fruits, nuts, and even your favorite snacks. Amazon reviewers love the bowl's size, "perfect" aesthetic, and accurate measuring tool.