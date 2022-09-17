We've all been there. It's the middle of the week and you're exhausted, hungry, and completely at a loss about what to prepare for dinner. You want something quick and easy, but you're also looking for a dish that's a cinch to clean up. We get it: Life is hectic. But meal prep doesn't have to be.

Fortunately, not every recipe requires washing piles of pots and pans after you're done cooking. All of these recipes use just one pot or pan, so you won't have to spend your whole night in the kitchen. Now that's a win-win. And while you're brushing up on your cooking skills, be sure to try out any of these 100 Easiest Recipes You Can Make.

1 Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas

This meal is so delicious and so easy to make. Just roast the meat and vegetables on a sheet pan, fill your tortillas, and you're good to go.

Get our recipe for Easy Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas.

Sign up for our newsletter!

2 Hearty Turkey Chili

Chili is the ultimate one-pot meal, no matter what season it is. This recipe uses plenty of spices, along with unexpected ingredients like cocoa powder and even beer.

Get our recipe for Hearty Turkey Chili.

RELATED: 20 Best Healthy Chili Recipes for Weight Loss

3 Crispy Cod Recipe with Sweet Potato Fries

If you love ordering fish and chips at the bar, you'll be thrilled with how easy this recipe is to replicate at home. And the best part is that the potatoes and fish all cook on the same sheet pan.

Get our recipe for Crispy Cod with Sweet Potato Fries.

RELATED: Bobby Flay Just Shared a Delicious, Healthy, and Fast Fish Recipe

4 Orange Chicken

Once you learn how to make orange chicken at home, you might swear off takeout for good. And this recipe uses just one cooking skillet, making cleanup a breeze.

Get our recipe for Orange Chicken.

5 Chicken Piccata

Would you believe us if we told you that you could make this dish with just one saucepan? This chicken piccata is so flavorful, you'll be surprised it takes just one pot to cook it in.

Get our recipe for Chicken Piccata.

RELATED: We Tasted 5 Fast-Food Chicken Nuggets & These Are the Best

6 Baked Turkey Wings

Believe it or not, all you need to make some delicious turkey wings are the ingredients and a baking dish. And if you do want to go the extra mile, use the drippings to make a homemade gravy for the wings.

Get our recipe for Baked Turkey Wings.

7 Steak Tacos

As with the chicken fajitas, all you really need for this recipe is a pan to cook the meat in. Then, all you have to do is plate it with the tortillas and toppings and serve.

Get our recipe for Steak Tacos.

RELATED: The Unhealthiest Restaurant Tacos—Ranked

8 5-Ingredient BBQ Chicken Sheet Pan Dinner

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: There's no better feeling than assembling all of your dinner ingredients on one pan, throwing it in the oven, and not worrying about the meal again. This barbecue chicken recipe allows you to do just that.

Get our recipe for a 5-Ingredient BBQ Chicken Sheet Pan Dinner.

9 One-Skillet Taco Pasta

Any pasta recipe that includes cooking the pasta in the same skillet as the rest of the meal gets a thumbs-up in our book. This taco pasta is full of flavor and couldn't be easier to make.

Get our recipe for One-Skillet Taco Pasta.

10 Eggs Diablo

You don't have to go to a restaurant to eat a killer brunch—and you don't have to use a ton of pots and pans, either. Our eggs diablo recipe uses just one skillet, and it's just as good as what you'd find on a brunch menu.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get our recipe for Eggs Diablo.

11 Broccoli-Cheese Eggs in a Mug

This is more than a one-pot meal—it's a one mug meal. All you have to do is load up the ingredients and let the microwave do its magic. This recipe truly couldn't be easier.

Get our recipe for Broccoli-Cheese Eggs in a Mug.

12 Blackened Fish Sandwich With Avocado and Cabbage

Once the fish is cooked, all you have to do is assemble the rest of the ingredients for this sandwich. Easy peasy.

Get our recipe for a Blackened Fish Sandwich With Avocado and Cabbage.

13 Sunny-Side Up Egg Pizza

Eggs on pizza? Why not? This recipe is surprisingly easy to assemble, and all you need is a pizza pan or baking sheet for the actual cooking.

Get our recipe for a Sunny-Side Up Egg Pizza.

RELATED: 35+ Sheet Pan Recipes That Are Beyond Easy to Make

14 Pan Burger With Fried Egg and Special Sauce

Yes, it's possible to have a decadent egg-topped burger using just one cooking skillet. This recipe is so delicious, you might swear off restaurant burgers for good.

Get our recipe for a Pan Burger With Fried Egg and Special Sauce.

15 Copycat Cracker Barrel Meatloaf

If you can't get enough of this Southern-inspired chain, you'll want to try this meatloaf recipe at home. The meatloaf will cook in one baking pan, and you'll impress all of your Southern food-loving dinner guests.

Get our recipe for Copycat Cracker Barrel Meatloaf.

RELATED: 45+ Best Healthy Copycat Restaurant Recipes to Try Tonight

16 Copycat Cracker Barrel Hashbrown Casserole

Need a side dish for that meatloaf? You can't go wrong with this hashbrown casserole. After you mix the ingredients, you'll just need a baking dish to cook this hearty side.

Get our recipe for Copycat Cracker Barrel Hashbrown Casserole.

17 Pasta Fagioli

Like chili, this hearty pasta dish requires just one cooking pot. It's delicious on a winter day, or any time you're looking for a hearty dish that doesn't require too much prep time.

Get our recipe for Pasta Fagioli.

18 Sheet Pan Vegan Sausage and Vegetables

Looking to add more plant-based recipes into your regular rotation? Try out this sheet pan dinner. It's super easy to assemble, and there are no animal products involved.

Get our recipe for Sheet Pan Vegan Sausage and Vegetables.

19 Tandoori Chicken Legs

After marinating the chicken in a plastic bag, all you'll need is one baking pan to finish cooking this flavorful dish.

Get our recipe for Tandoori Chicken Legs.

RELATED: 13+ Best Healthy Chicken Pot Pie Recipes for Weight Loss

20 Sheet-Pan Italian Pork Chops

Once again: three cheers for sheet pans! With just a baking sheet and a mixing bowl, you can make this classic Italian dish at home.

Get our recipe for Sheet-Pan Italian Pork Chops.

21 Smoky Spanish Beef Stew

Chili, stew, soup—these are all great dishes that you can cook in one pot. This Spanish beef stew is so flavorful, you won't believe it takes just one cooking pot.

Get our recipe for Smoky Spanish Beef Stew.

RELATED: 65 Cozy Comfort Foods That Also Help With Weight Loss

22 Thai Beef Stir-Fry

Whip up this tasty stir-fry in just one skillet, and you'll have dinner on the table in no time. (The fact that it tastes way better than takeout is just an added bonus.)

Get our recipe for Thai Beef Stir-Fry.

23 Quick and Easy Italian Tuna Melt

Think of this as a tuna salad sandwich, upgraded. All you need is the skillet to heat this tuna melt in, and you'll have a tasty, warm dinner ready in minutes.

Get our recipe for a Quick and Easy Italian Tuna Melt.

RELATED: The #1 Best Canned Tuna to Buy, Says Dietitian

24 Chicken Scaloppine

Another flavorful chicken recipe that only needs one pot to prepare it in? Sign us up. This recipe is so easy, you'll rethink those regular Olive Garden trips.

Get our recipe for Chicken Scaloppine.

25 Sweet and Spicy Beef Stir-Fry

Picking up on a trend here? Stir-fries are some of the easiest one-pot meals around. This recipe combines flank steak, green beans, garlic, mushrooms, and scallions for an uber-flavorful dish.

Get our recipe for Sweet and Spicy Beef Stir-Fry.

RELATED: The One Thing You Need To Watch Out For When Buying Beef at Costco

26 Spicy Tuna and Avocado Fish Tacos

Fish tacos are a lighter alternative to their beef-based counterparts, and they're every bit as delicious. The seared, pepper-crusted tuna in this recipe pairs well with the avocado—you'll wonder why you never cooked fish tacos before.

Get our recipe for Spicy Tuna and Avocado Fish Tacos.

27 Asian-Inspired Chicken Meatballs

Cook these tasty meatballs on a grill pan, and serve alongside some fresh vegetables for a quick and easy weeknight dinner.

Get our recipe for Asian-Inspired Chicken Meatballs.

RELATED: 40 Best-Ever Fat-Burning Foods

28 Mouthwatering Mushroom Cheesesteak

This vegetarian dish is a lighter take on the classic cheesesteak sandwich. And, best of all, you only need one pan to cook everything. Now that's what we like to hear!

Get our recipe for Mouthwatering Mushroom Cheesesteak.

RELATED: The easy way to make healthier comfort foods.

29 Oven-Baked Chicken Tenders with Chipotle Honey Mustard

Chicken fingers aren't just for the kids' menu! These baked tenders will please kids of all ages, as will the tasty honey mustard sauce.

Get our recipe for Oven-Baked Chicken Tenders with Chipotle Honey Mustard.

30 Chicken Noodle Soup

The ultimate comfort food, chicken noodle soup can be cooked in just one pot. Whether you're battling a cold or just looking for a warm winter meal, this is a simple recipe that's great for all occasions.

Get our recipe for Chicken Noodle Soup.

Getting dinner on the table doesn't have to be a struggle with these easy one-pot meals. The only question now is which one you'll try first!

A previous version of this article was originally published on September 26, 2017.