12 Easy Protein Powder Recipes for When You Don't Want a Smoothie

A deliciously creamy protein shake made with your favorite protein powder can be a healthy breakfast or quick post-workout snack, but they can also get pretty old if you're drinking them all the time. But if you're not in the mood for a protein shake, there are some protein powder recipes you can try so that you're still getting enough protein throughout the day.

There are actually quite a few options out there for ways you can incorporate protein powder into your recipes. This includes things like oatmeal, cookies, muffins, pancakes, and even popcorn!

Read on to learn more protein powder recipes. And for more tips on how to eat healthy, check out 7 Highest Quality Proteins To Eat Every Day, Say Dietitians.

1 Protein Waffles

If you're a fan of waffles in the morning but are worried that a sugary mix won't fill you up until lunch, you can rest assured that this protein waffle recipe will not only satisfy your sweet craving but leave you feeling full longer. For added fiber, top with some of your favorite berries.

Get our recipe for Protein Waffles.



2 Protein Pancakes

These protein pancakes are just like the protein waffles, but are for those who don't have a waffle maker or simply prefer the smooth texture of a pancake. Either way, this recipe calls for your favorite protein powder to give you that helpful nutrient boost. If you want a paleo version, check out this protein pancake recipe from medical expert board member Julie Upton, MS, RD, CSSD.

Get our recipe for Protein Pancakes.

3 Snickerdoodle Protein Muffins

If you're a fan of snickerdoodle cookies, then you'll most likely be obsessed with these deliciously sweet snickerdoodle muffins. Bake in your favorite protein powder and voila! A healthily satisfying treat to grab on the go.

Get Tone It Up's recipe for Snickerdoodle Protein Muffins.

4 Add it to oatmeal

Another quick and easy way to incorporate your protein powder into your meal is by mixing it in with a bowl of oatmeal! You can do this with any oatmeal recipe, and the protein powder will give plain oats some added flavor, too.

Get our recipe for Peanut Butter Oats.

5 Or to overnight oats

The same can be said about overnight oats, too! The only difference here is that you would prepare the oats the night before and add in the protein powder then, as opposed to the morning of.

Get our recipe for Overnight Oats.

6 Iced Coffee Shake

Yes, this recipe is technically still a protein shake, but it made the list because it tastes like an iced coffee. Grab a glass of this for a boost of caffeine AND protein.

Get our recipe for Iced Coffee Shake.

7 High-Protein Muffins

These protein muffins are super simple to make and can satisfy your sweet craving without too much added sugar. You can try the usual blueberry variation, or potentially change it up and add chocolate chips or pumpkin.

Get our recipe for High-Protein Muffins.

8 1-Minute Protein Brownie

Sometimes you just want a quick and easy dessert for one. This 1-minute brownie recipe is the perfect single-serving dessert without going overboard on the sugar. And the protein powder adds healthy flavor, too.

Get the recipe from The Big Man's World.

9 Peanut Butter Protein Cookies

Everyone loves a good peanut butter cookie-especially when there are chocolate chips involved. And thankfully this recipe incorporates protein powder as well, giving it added flavor without too much sugar.

Get the recipe from Well Plated by Erin.

10 Protein Banana Bread

This banana bread is perfectly sweet, moist, and nutrient-dense, so you can enjoy a slice for breakfast or a snack and feel fuller for longer than you would with many other sweet treats.

Get the recipe from The Big Man's World.

11 No Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars

There aren't a lot of things better than a sweet treat that is heavy on protein and requires zero baking. These no-bake bars are deliciously satisfying and so easy to make. They're also the perfect crowd-pleasing snack to bring to a party.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get the recipe from Ambitious Kitchen.

12 Protein Popcorn

Last but certainly not least, this recipe for putting protein powder on your popcorn is so clever and delicious that you'll be making it for all of your friends and family. Most of the flavor options are sweet, but they also have a savory option that uses unflavored protein powder as well.

Get the recipe from The Big Man's World.

Sure, a creamy protein shake can be a yummy option for a quick breakfast or post-workout snack, but they can get old really fast. And as you can see, there are plenty of other options for how to use your favorite healthy protein powders without having to make a smoothie every single time. Incorporating more protein in some of your favorite foods will not only taste good and add flavor, but it will leave you feeling satiated and full for longer periods of time.