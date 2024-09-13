14 Restaurant Chains Launching Exciting New Menu Items In September

September is the time of year when everyone is ready to try something new: a new school year, a new fall outfit, a new recipe. It's also a great time to try new menu items, as many of America's most popular fast-food chains and dine-in restaurant chains nationwide are pulling out the stops to offer their customers the latest and greatest flavors. While many options are brand new, some chains are also bringing back much-missed fan favorites.

From salads to burgers and drinks to desserts, this month's new launches cater to a multitude of tastes. While some chains are focusing on bringing one stellar new food item to the menu, other restaurants are rolling out an entire collection of curated food and drinks, giving you several options the next time you visit your favorite chain. A few chains, including Panda Express and Red Robin, are bringing the heat this September, too, with new spicy additions to their menus.

The following restaurant chains each have something fresh to offer this month, so keep them in mind as you decide where to order lunch or dinner from in the coming weeks. Some of these new menu items won't be around forever, so don't delay trying them out.

Chipotle

Smoked Brisket Burrito Bowl w/White Rice & Black Beans (Per Serving)

Calories : 700

Fat : 33 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 950 mg

Carbs : 68 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 34 g

Shake things up this month by trying a different protein in your burrito or bowl. Chipotle is bringing back Smoked Brisket. Made with responsibly raised beef and prepared in small batches throughout the day for peak freshness, the brisket is seared on the plancha and seasoned with spices, including smoked serrano chili pepper and chipotle chili pepper.

To entice you to try it, the chain is offering a $0 delivery fee on all smoked brisket orders placed online or through the Chipotle mobile app. This offer is valid through Sunday, Sept 29., in the U.S. and Canada.

Wendy's

Vanilla Frosty (Per Regular Size)

Calories : 310

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium :180 mg

Carbs : 49 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 42 g)

Protein : 10 g

The home of the Frosty keeps coming up with new twists on its iconic frozen dessert, previously rolling out various flavors including Peppermint, Pumpkin Spice, Orange Dreamsicle, and most recently Triple Berry. This month, however, Wendy's is going back to a classic. The Vanilla Frosty just returned to menus following its temporary retirement last spring. While Wendy's keeps rotating through many of these flavors, Frosty fans can rest assured that the original chocolate flavor has remained in place through it all.

Shake Shack

Black Truffle Burger (Per Single)

Calories : 700

Fat : 48 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 1,270 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 33 g

Shake Shack is known for its tasty burgers and milkshakes made with frozen custard. Aside from the classics, the New York-based chain often incorporates unique flavors and ingredients into its menu throughout the year. Starting Sept. 13 at locations nationwide, Shake Shack is bringing back its Black Truffle Menu, featuring a trio of burgers.

The Black Truffle Burger is topped with gruyere cheese, a black truffle sauce, and crispy onions on a toasted potato bun. The vegetarian-friendly Black Truffle Shroom features a fried portobello mushroom filled with melted muenster and cheddar, topped with black truffle sauce and shredded lettuce on a toasted potato bun. Lastly, the Black Truffle Shack Stack is a blend of both: a gruyere cheeseburger topped with a crisp-fried portobello mushroom and black truffle sauce. Black Truffle Parmesan Fries will also be available.

If you happen to be in or around New York City this month, there's another new menu item to check out: a specialty light lager beer with aromas of truffle. It's made in collaboration with Talea Beer Co., the only woman- and veteran-owned production brewery in the entire city.

Red Robin

Jalapeño Heatwave (Per 1 Burger)

Calories : 1,080

Fat : 76 g (Saturated Fat: 23 g)

Sodium : 1,600 mg

Carbs : 61 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 40 g

Things are heating up at Red Robin this month. The restaurant chain known for its gourmet-style burgers is launching a menu filled with all things spice. Its menu now features the Jalapeño Heatwave, a burger made with grilled jalapeño, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, green chili aioli, freshly smashed avocado with red pepper flakes, and crispy fried jalapeño coins on top.

If you can handle more heat, Red Robin has also taken the spicy sauce from its popular Scorpion Burger and tossed it with chicken wings, creating its most scorching wing flavor yet. For a limited time, Red Robin is offering a complimentary glass of 1% milk, a.k.a. "Scorpion Antidote," when you order a Jalapeño Heatwave, Scorpion Burger, or wings with Scorpion Sauce.

If spice isn't your thing, Red Robin is launching additional new menu drinks and desserts, including a Shortbread Chocolate Soufflé Cake, Lemon Cream Layer Cake, Passion Fruit Mojito, and a Classic Mojito.

Jamba

Coffee Dream Machine (Per 1 Medium Order)

Calories : 380

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 77 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 71 g)

Protein : 11 g

In celebration of National Coffee Day on Sept. 29, Jamba has added blended coffee beverages to its menu for the first time. The two new coffee drinks, the Coffee Dream Machine and Buzzin' Mocha Moo'd, are prepared with 2% milk but can be swapped for almond, soy, or oat milk. The Coffee Dream Machine is a blend of frozen yogurt, milk, ice, and instant coffee, and the Buzzin' Mocha Moo'd is a blend of frozen yogurt, milk, ice, chocolate "moo'd" powder, and instant coffee.

Jamba is also ready to embrace all things fall with the arrival of its Jamba Pumpkin Smoothies, available Sept. 17 through Oct. 31. The fan-favorite Pumpkin Smash Smoothie will return with the fall launch, along with two new drinks: the Pumpkin Pie Crunch Smoothie and Pumpkin Coffee Smoothie.

The Pumpkin Pie Crunch Smoothie is made with milk, frozen yogurt, a pumpkin spice base, and agave, blended with granola, and finished with coconut whip, giving customers a "pumpkin pie in a cup" experience. The Pumpkin Coffee Smoothie is made with a pumpkin spice base, frozen yogurt, milk, agave, and coffee, and it is finished with coconut whip.

Panda Express

The Chinese-inspired chain Panda Express this month launched its latest collaboration with popular hot sauce brand Hot Ones. The new Blazing Bourbon Chicken is made with crispy boneless chicken bites and fresh veggies, wok-tossed in a spicy and sweet bourbon sauce fused with the Hot Ones' signature Last Dab Apollo hot sauce and topped with sesame seeds.

The Blazing Bourbon Chicken can be added to any order, whether you prefer a bowl or plate. Try it with your favorite side dish–if you can handle the heat, that is.

Outback Steakhouse

Inspired by Australia's Great Barrier Reef, Outback Steakhouse is relaunching its Great Barrier Eats menu, available for a limited time through Nov. 12.

Menu highlights include the Twin Reefs Shrimp, featuring shrimp two ways: crispy breaded shrimp paired with buttery garlic shrimp scampi. It comes with a side dish starting at $14.99. Also available on the Great Barrier Eats menu is the Bloomin' French Onion Sirloin. It takes everything you love about the chain's iconic Bloomin' Onion appetizer and combines it with a center-cut sirloin. Seasoned and seared, the sirloin is topped with melted provolone cheese and Bloomin' Onion petals and comes with your choice of potato and a side for $16.99.

There's also the Tasmanian Shrimp and Scallop Pasta, made with grilled shrimp and sea scallops, sautéed mushrooms, and tomatoes over fettuccine, tossed in spicy Alfredo sauce and topped with parmesan cheese, starting at $21.99. If you have a hard time deciding, go for the Reef and Beef Platter, a trio featuring the best of surf and turf: a tender 6-ounce filet mignon, grilled shrimp, and sea scallops with lemon butter. It comes served with your choice of steakhouse potato and a side and starts at $32.99.

Fogo de Chão

You definitely want to arrive at Fogo de Chão with an appetite because the Brazilian steakhouse chain is known for its generous portions of protein. There are several new options to enjoy on the menu, including a whole branzino. The white fish is approximately two pounds, grilled churrasco-style and served tableside with extra virgin olive oil, lemon, and parsley. The branzino is available Wednesdays through Sundays.

Add a flair of decadence to your meal at Fogo de Chão with roasted bone marrow. New to the menu, the center-cut marrow is served with crispy toasts and chimichurri. Fogo de Chão is also launching its caviar brioche, topped with egg salad, black roe, and parsley.

On the lighter side, there's the roasted apple and butternut squash salad, just in time for fall. It's made with roasted butternut squash and Fuji apples drizzled with honey and topped with lime zest. Pair the salad with the new Seasonal Fall Hummus, blended with beets and tahini and topped with orange zest, pumpkin and sesame seeds, and fresh herbs. Finally, a new vegan option is on the menu: carrot ginger soup, blended with coconut milk and fresh herbs.

The Capital Grille

To celebrate National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18, the Capital Grille is rolling out three new versions of its classic burger made with Wagyu beef. This month, check out the restaurant's Wagyu Cheeseburger, layered with grilled onions, steak sauce, and Vermont white cheddar cheese. To double down on flavor, Capital Grille also offers a Wagyu Blue Cheese and Black Truffle Burger and Wagyu Roasted Wild Mushroom and Swiss Burger. The burgers are part of Capital Grille's Wagyu & Wine special, where customers choose from three gourmet Wagyu burgers paired with one of three Duckhorn red wines that the restaurant rarely serves by the glass. These items are available now through Nov. 1, starting at $35 in the Capital Grille Lounge.

Salad and Go

Salad and Go has an array of new menu items debuting this September. One brand-new salad arriving on the menu is The Beet Goes On Superfood Salad, made with roasted beats, quinoa, candied pecans, carrots, feta, romaine, and a choice of protein, all paired with a new raspberry vinaigrette. You can also enjoy this salad as a wrap. Also arriving on the menu is a Sweet Heat Breakfast Bowl, made with scrambled eggs, sweet potatoes, avocado, red pepper, pepper jack cheese, and a spicy adobo sauce–enjoy it as a bowl or a burrito.

The fast-growing salad chain has two new fall-inspired drinks also joining the menu this month. First, transform your beverage into a Cinnamon Dulce Coffee by adding cinnamon dulce syrup to your hot or cold beverage. Later in the day, pair your lunch or dinner with the new Spiced Cranberry Lemonade, made with hand-crated cranberry lemonade with a hint of cinnamon.

Habit Burger & Grill

What's old is new again at Habit Burger & Grill. The California-based burger chain is bringing back two fan favorites this month. First up is the Basil Pesto Chicken Sandwich, made with chargrilled chicken, a creamy and herby pesto sauce, and parmesan-crusted sourdough. Pair that with the return of another favorite, the Roasted Garlic Cauliflower side dish. The cauliflower is freshly roasted to order and comes with a side of tangy garlic aioli.

Dig

Best known for its healthy lunchtime options, the popular East Coast chain Dig is now leaning into dinnertime as well. On Sept. 18, the chef-driven chain will introduce a new fall dinner menu, including two seasonal salads and an array of hearty entrées such as Ginger Pumpkin Salmon, Harissa Chicken (also available with tofu instead), and a Chicken Tray Bake. The fast-growing New York-based chain opens its 33rd U.S. location this week in Ashburn, Va.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill

If you've never heard of Naf Naf, now may be the time to check it out. With dozens of locations, primarily in the Midwest, the Middle Eastern chain restaurant chain Naf Naf is loved by its customers for its fresh flavors and customizable meal options. New this month are Spiced Meatballs, available for a limited time through Oct. 27.

The Spiced Meatballs are made using 100% beef and are slow-braised in a rich tomato-based sauce infused with Middle Eastern seasonings like paprika, cumin, sumac, and a touch of cinnamon. Pair them with Naf Naf's fragrant basmati rice, creamy hummus, or as part of a stuffed pita sandwich.

Krak Boba

Boba Tea, aka bubble tea, is all the rage right now, especially in Southern California where the popular chain Krak Boba is based. All Krak Boba shops nationwide are now offering new menu items, the first update for the brand this calendar year.

The first new addition is the Cocoberry Smoothie, a blend of sweet strawberry and tropical, light coconut flavors. Customers can also now try the Matcha Prince, a specialty drink with creamy matcha swirled in coconut juice and mini boba. Two new butterfly tea-infused drinks have also been added to the menu. The first is the Cosmos Serenade, made with strawberry lemonade. The second, CocoThai Butterfly, is made with a blend of Thai tea and butterfly tea.