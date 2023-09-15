5 Best Strength Workouts for Men To Lose Weight

When it comes to weight loss, I see many men focus solely on cardio workouts, often overlooking the benefits of strength training. To ensure you're prioritizing the right things in your fitness routine, I've put together five of the best strength workouts for men to lose weight.

I tell my clients that incorporating strength workouts into their fitness routine can be a total game-changer when it comes to weight loss. There are a couple of reasons for this. First, building muscle not only boosts your metabolism (meaning you'll burn more calories in a resting state) but also enhances your overall physique. Second, cardio-heavy fitness routines aren't effective if you're trying to attain body recomposition—losing fat while simultaneously gaining lean muscle mass. This is the secret to achieving the coveted classic male physique.

To achieve lean muscle mass, focus on incorporating strength training and eating a diet high in protein. Protein is essential for rebuilding your muscles, recovering from workouts, and fueling a higher metabolism.

Here are five of the best strength workouts for men to lose weight, build muscle, and reach their overall fitness goals. Read on to learn more, and when you're finished, don't miss out on the 7 Strength Exercises To Drop 10 Pounds in a Month.

Workout #1: Full-Body Circuit

First up on this list of strength workouts for men to lose weight is a full-body circuit. It combines compound movements to target multiple muscle groups while maximizing calorie burn.

1. Squats

Squats strengthen your quads, hamstrings, glutes, and lower back.

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your body by bending at the hips and knees. Keep your back straight and your chest up. Push through your heels to return to the starting position. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

2. Pushups

Pushups are a classic exercise that targets your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core.

Start in a plank position with your hands under your shoulders. Lower your body by bending at the elbows. Push back up to the starting position. Complete three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

3. Bent-Over Rows

Bent-over rows engage your upper back, lats, and biceps.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hold a dumbbell in each hand. Hinge at the hips, keeping your back straight. Pull the dumbbells toward your hips, squeezing your shoulder blades. Lower the dumbbells back down. Complete three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

4. Planks

Planks are great at strengthening your core, shoulders, and lower back.

Start in a plank position with your elbows under your shoulders. Keep your body in a straight line. Hold this position, engaging your core. Complete three sets of 30 to 60 seconds.

5. Lunges

Lunges engage your quads, hamstrings, glutes, and calves.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Take a step forward with one leg, and lower your body. Keep your knee directly above your ankle. Push back to the starting position. Complete three sets of 10 to 12 reps per leg.

Workout #2: Dumbbell Circuit

This dumbbell circuit provides a challenging workout to build strength and burn fat:

1. Goblet Squats

Goblet squats effectively target your quads, hamstrings, glutes, and core.

Hold a dumbbell close to your chest. Perform a squat, keeping your chest up. Push through your heels to stand. Complete four sets of eight to 10 reps.

2. Dumbbell Bench Presses

Dumbbell bench presses strengthen your chest, shoulders, and triceps.

Lie on a bench with a dumbbell in each hand. Press the dumbbells upward until your arms are extended. Lower the dumbbells to chest level. Complete four sets of eight to 10 reps.

3. Bent-Over Dumbbell Rows

Bent-over dumbbell rows target your upper back, lats, and biceps.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand. Hinge at the hips, and bend your knees slightly. Pull the weights up to your hips, and squeeze your shoulder blades. Lower the weights back down. Complete four sets of eight to 10 reps.

Workout #3: HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training)

HIIT is a highly effective way to torch calories and build strength simultaneously.

1. Burpees

Burpees are an excellent full-body exercise to burn calories and increase cardio endurance.

Start in a standing position. Drop into a squat, and place your hands on the ground. Kick your feet back into a plank position. Perform a pushup. Jump your feet back to the squat position, and explosively jump up. Complete four sets of 20 to 30 seconds.

2. Kettlebell Swings

Kettlebell swings engage your glutes, stretch and strengthen your hamstrings, and target your lower back and core.

Hold a kettlebell with both hands between your legs. Hinge at the hips, swinging the kettlebell forward. Swing it back between your legs while maintaining a strong back. Complete four sets of 20 to 30 seconds.

3. High Knees

High knees are perfect for getting your heart rate up while strengthening your lower body and core.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Lift your right knee as high as possible while swinging your left arm forward. Switch to the left knee and right arm. Repeat this motion as fast as you can. Complete four sets of 30 seconds.

Workout #4: Bodyweight Routine

A bodyweight routine is an excellent option for building strength without equipment.

1. Shoulder Taps

Shoulder taps strengthen your chest, core, shoulders, and triceps.

Start in a plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Lift your right hand, and tap your left shoulder. Return your right hand to the ground. Lift your left hand, and tap your right shoulder. Complete four sets of 15 to 20 reps.

2. Bodyweight Squats

Bodyweight squats are great for engaging your quads, hamstrings, and glutes.

Start with your feet shoulder-distance apart. Bend your knees to descend into a squat. Maintain a straight back, and keep your chest up. Press through your heels to head back to the start position. Complete four sets of 15 to 20 reps.

3. Planks

Planks strengthen your core, shoulders, and lower back.

Begin in a forearm plank with your elbows below your shoulders and your legs extended behind you. Make sure your body is in a straight line. Remain in this position as you activate your core. Complete four sets of 30 to 60 seconds.

Workout #5: Leg Day

The last of these strength workouts for men to lose weight is all about leg day. Strengthening your legs is crucial for weight loss as they are some of the largest muscle groups in your body. This workout uses compound movements to put some serious mass on your legs.

1. Barbell Squats

Barbell squats effectively engage your quads, hamstrings, glutes, and lower back.

Position a barbell on your upper back. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your body by bending at the hips and knees. Keep your back straight and your chest up. Push through your heels to return to the starting position. Complete four sets of eight to 10 reps.

2. Lunges

Lunges are great for promoting balance and targeting your entire lower body.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding dumbbells at your side. Take a step forward with one leg, and lower your body. Keep your knee directly above your ankle. Push back to the starting position. Complete two sets on each side of eight to 10 reps.

3. Step-Ups

Step-ups target your glutes, hamstrings, and core while strengthening your balance and stability.

Stand in front of a sturdy bench or platform with your feet hip-width apart. If desired, hold dumbbells at your sides to increase resistance. Step onto the bench with one leg, ensuring your entire foot is on the platform. As you step up, extend your hip and knee fully. Lower your opposite foot back to the ground. Complete two sets on each side for eight to 10 reps.