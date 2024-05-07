10 Best Prepared Foods at Wegmans

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Ask any Wegmans fan to name their favorite thing about the highly popular, regional grocery chain, and you're bound to get several different answers. Some say it's the extensive cheese selection. Others contend it's the in-house bakery, serving up fresh loaves like the retailer's signature organic sourdough miche bread. Among the many answers, you'll also likely hear at least a few mentions about the grocer's prepared foods.

Whether you're in need of a quick and easy meal or you're just looking to satisfy your hunger, Wegmans has plenty of options for you. Visit the Market Cafe and you'll encounter a range of choices—Asian, Italian, soup, salad, chicken wings, the list goes on. Peruse the store's packaged dishes and you'll find an assortment of options ranging from sesame chicken to mashed potatoes. No matter your craving, Wegmans probably has a prepared version of it that requires little to no prep.

As you gear up for your next trip to this popular supermarket, there are numerous ready-to-heat and ready-to-eat options geared toward all sorts of taste preferences and occasions. While this list isn't exhaustive, here's a glimpse at 10 convenient prepared foods that can help you make mealtime even easier. As always, pricing can vary by location.

Sushi

Nutrition : Spicy Tuna Roll (1 Container):

Calories : 290

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 650 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 14 g

Scan Wegmans' sushi selection, and you'll find a variety of choices, such as spicy tuna, king salmon, and shrimp tempura. In addition to rolls, the grocery chain sells other ready-to-eat seafood options, such as sashimi and poke bowls.

Wegmans fans have repeatedly raved about the grocery chain's sushi, with one shopper calling it the retailer's "best prepared food by far," adding, "It was pricey, but they have sushi you can't get at any other supermarket."

8 Grocery Chains With the Best Sushi

Soup

Nutrition :

Tuscan-Style Lasagna Turkey Sausage Soup (1 Container)

Calories : 340

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 1,710 mg

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber: 4 g Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 21 g

If you're craving something warm and comforting, look no further than a bowl of soup. At Wegmans, shoppers can choose from an array of soup options, such as chicken noodle, Tuscan-style lasagna, and Italian-style wedding.

"The broccoli cheddar is always on point," one Wegmans fan noted on Reddit. "The spicy red lentil chili is #1," another one raved.

Sub Sandwiches

Nutrition :

Danny's Favorite (Medium Sub)

Calories : 700

Fat : 28 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 2,310 mg

Carbs : 74 g (Fiber: 3 g Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 40 g

A sandwich might not be the most extravagant meal option, but it can certainly be a satisfying one. Visit Wegmans' beloved Sub Shop, and you can choose from pre-designed options like Danny's Favorite or customize your sandwich entirely. If you'd prefer not to wait in line, the grocery chain offers a variety of pre-packaged sandwiches, as well.

Pro tip: if you're ordering a cold sub, be sure to ask for the sub oil. You can thank me later.

I Tried 5 Deli Sandwiches at Wegmans & This Is the Most Delicious One

Rotisserie Chicken

Nutrition :

Rosemary Rotisserie Chicken (3 Ounces)

Calories : 170

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 490 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 20 g

Whether placed on a salad, added to soup, or incorporated into enchiladas, rotisserie chicken can be used in countless ways. While Costco might be best known for this versatile item, Wegmans also has one worth noting, particularly because it comes in a few different varieties. These include plain, barbecue, and rosemary, all of which are priced at $9.99. Plus, Wegmans offers both hot and cold rotisserie chicken options, depending on what you might be seeking.

Meatballs

Nutrition : (Per 2 Meatballs):

Calories : 360

Fat : 26 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 990 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 4 g Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 19 g

Meatballs are often a crowd-pleaser, but they do require some prep work. However, Wegmans does most of it for you, only requiring you to heat the meatballs in the microwave for one to two minutes.

The grocery chain sells six-count trays for $13 or 12-count family-size packages for $21. The meatballs are made with beef, served with tomato sauce, and sprinkled with imported Parmigiano Reggiano.

7 Grocery Stores With the Best Prepared Foods For a Quick & Easy Meal

Mashed Potatoes

Nutrition : (Per 4 ounces):

Calories : 190

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 350 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

While they may be popular, mashed potatoes can be a time-consuming side dish, which is why many opt for the instant kind instead. However, if you'd prefer something fresher, Wegmans sells its signature whipped potatoes, which are available in 12-ounce and 32-ounce containers. The smaller option serves two to three people, while the larger one is intended to feed seven to eight.

Lemon Butter Cod with Artichokes and Spinach

Nutrition : (1 Pan):

Calories : 490

Fat : 31 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 1,390 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 6 g Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 35 g

Wegmans is home to a variety of ready-to-cook meals in golden colored trays, aptly named "Gold Pan Entrées." One enticing option that's complete with a protein and sides is the Lemon Butter Cod With Artichokes and Spinach. Priced at $15 for a 14-ounce tray, this ready-to-heat meal features a flaky wild-caught Icelandic cod filet, baby spinach, and artichoke hearts simmered in a lemon butter sauce with capers. Simply pour the sauce over the meal, pop it into the oven for 30 minutes, and enjoy.

8 Grocery Chains With the Best Seafood Departments

Teriyaki Black Pepper Salmon

Nutrition : (1 Pan):

Calories : 520

Fat : 32 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 1,480 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 33 g

Another 30-minute Gold Pan Entrée worth noting is the teriyaki black pepper salmon, which boasts a nearly 4.8-star rating on the grocery chain's website. This meal includes an Atlantic salmon filet simmered in a sweet and savory black pepper teriyaki sauce, along with red peppers and fresh mushrooms.

"As good as a $30-40 salmon dinner out, with no prep or cleanup at home. Highly recommend!" one customer reviewer wrote.

Shrimp Scampi

Nutrition : (1 Pan):

Calories : 350

Fat : 27 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g, Trans Fat: 0.5g)

Sodium : 900 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 23 g

If you're a shrimp fan, Wegmans has a prepared option for you that is ready in just 13 to 15 minutes. This entrée features shrimp simmered in a creamy garlic-cheese butter with dry white wine and lemon. Customers can score a six-ounce tray of this oven-ready entrée for $6 or opt for a 25-ounce family-size tray, which serves around four people, for $15. Just add some pasta and you're all set.

10 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Shrimp Scampi

Chicken Wings

Nutrition :

Buffalo Wings (4 Pieces)

Calories : 390

Fat : 32 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 1,290 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 24 g

From grilled to fried to roasted, Wegmans sells several ready-to-eat chicken options, with wings being one of them. Customers can choose from flavor like Buffalo, barbecue, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, and of course, plain. These are available in both 10-count and 20-count trays, so you can feed both large and small groups.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e