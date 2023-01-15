The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Another day, another excuse to talk about Costco. The warehouse's food costs have increased significantly in 2023 thanks to shortages and inflation, with staple products such as eggs, butter, maple syrup, and bacon all rising in price—much to the chagrin of Costco loyalists. Even the price of a Costco membership is going up this year. But will that stop card-carrying members from renewing? Not likely.

Despite the groans of some, the allure of buying discounted food in bulk remains too strong to pass up. And the cult-like status of many Costco foods—hello, chocolate chip ricotta cheese and ham & cheese pastries—keeps customers coming back for more.

Still, even the most diehard Costco fans know it can be tough to predict what specific foods they'll find on any given trip to their local warehouse, with inventory changing often. Luckily, that's where we come in. Read on for our curated list of the best frozen foods you can find at Costco right now. We'll see you in the freezer aisle.

1 Tattooed Chef Vegetable Lo Mein

Need a new dinner option? A user on Costco's Reddit thread found a Vegetable Lo Mein from Tattooed Chef for $11.99. Per the bag's description, the mix contains cauliflower noodles, broccoli, carrots, red bell peppers, mushrooms, and sugar snap peas, soaked in a tangy garlic and ginger sauce. Though we can't find it on Costco's website, that's fairly common—see if you can spot it at your local store.

2 Kirkland Signature Organic Broccoli Florets

You already know the beauty of Costco is that you can buy everything in bulk—even broccoli. The internet is gobbling up frozen Kirkland Signature Organic Broccoli Florets, which come in a 4-pound bag for about $7.99 depending on your area (though Costco's website lists it as four individual 1-pound bags). If you resolved to eat healthier in 2023, then this has your name all over it.

3 FatBoy Ice Cream Sandwiches

When it comes to ice cream, Costco shoppers do not mess around. At the end of 2022, FatBoy's premium ice cream sandwiches were spotted in the freezer section, per an Instagram post by @costcoaisles. They're confirmed in-stock on the Costco site, and at around $9.99 for an 18-pack, you can bet we'll be adding this to our carts.

4 Kirkland Signature Sockeye Salmon

If there's one thing Reddit is good at, it's clocking the best food items. In this case, it's Kirkland Signature Wild Caught Alaska Sockeye Salmon. This Costco thread shared the best methods for getting the most flavorful salmon, including the sous vide, pan-seared, or baking method. No matter which way you prep it, this boneless, skin-on fish is worth a try.

5 Just Bare Chicken Breast Spicy Strips

Just Bare Chicken has been a longtime cult favorite among Costco shoppers. One customer who recently snagged the brand's spicy strips took to Reddit to share that they were surprised by the "large, crispy, and spicy" flavor. Costco fans say these frozen spicy strips, which are priced at around $14.99, offer the same high quality as Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks. The only problem is that despite (or maybe because of) their popularity, they seem to be a hard product to find: Another Reddit thread claims that at some locations, a new brand called Soules Kitchen has replaced Just Bare on Costco shelves, though we have been unable to verify that. Either way, we recommend checking your local store and snagging these babies if you can.

6 Kirkland Signature Organic Blueberries

First it was bulk veggies, now it's bulk fruit. The Kitchn reports that the Costco freezer is currently stocked with preservative-free Kirkland Signature Organic Blueberries, priced at about $8.59 for a 3-pound bag. Blueberries freeze well and they won't be in season again until the summer, making them an ideal frozen food to keep on hand for smoothies, desserts, or just for snacking. You can also grab this one at Costco's online store. Did someone say blueberry muffins?

7 Taiyaki

Popular TikTok account @costcobuys recently shared some exciting new products for 2023, including Taiyaki—a Japanese fish-shaped waffle cake with a sweet filling. A variety pack of 30 goes for $13.49, with three different filling options (chocolate cream, vanilla custard cream, and red bean and cinnamon). This dessert can even be popped in the air-fryer if that's more your speed. Fun fact: This is not the first time Taiyaki has appeared at Costco. Cost Cuisine spotted a similar offering in the summer of 2022.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

8 Mulay's Nana's Italian Meatballs

Spaghetti and meatballs are on the menu tonight. Instagram fan account @allthings_costco reports seeing Mulay's Nana's Italian Meatballs in the Costco freezer for $16.99. Each box comes with 24 meatballs that are free of antibiotics, nitrates, and added sugar. There aren't many reviews on this particular product yet, but we did some digging on Amazon and found some positive comments regarding the brand's sausage and meatballs overall. But let's be honest, they had us at meatballs.