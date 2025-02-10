Chefs are just like us. They love barbecue, they chow down on chicken wings, and they're pizza pros. And of course, they love a good burger — even a fast-food one. After asking chefs for their favorite burgers in America, we decided to zoom in and concentrate on fast-food cheeseburgers specifically. There's always a time and a place for upscale restaurant burgers, but sometimes nothing scratches the itch quite like comfort food from a drive-thru.

Of all the fast-food chains in America, some are controversial, and some are better than others. From an "Animal-Style" sensation to local mini chains and nostalgic mega chains, these are 12 fast-food cheeseburgers that chefs actually eat.

In-N-Out

To the surprise of no one, the burger chain with the most cheffy acclaim is In-N-Out. Across the country, it's by far the brand with the most endorsements and raves, including from chefs like Tyler Fenton of Tucson's BATA: "In-N-Out Double Double is, has always been, and will always be my ideal cheeseburger," says the chef. "It's everything I want. I love a thin double patty with melty American cheese, special sauce, the crunch of iceberg lettuce, a slice of tomato, a toasted bun, and some raw onion, it all comes together to form a perfect eating experience."

Another ringing endorsement comes from Serena Chow Fisher, executive pastry chef at 7 Adams in San Francisco, who — along with her partner, chef David Fisher — has her own preferences: "Dave always orders a Double-Double Animal Style. I go for a cheeseburger with raw onion, and we share an order of fries, also Animal Style." Citing a few elements that make In-N-Out stand out, she notes that the restaurants put genuine thought into hospitality, source fresh vegetables, and "Just like at 7 Adams, there's something to be said for the 'choose your own adventure' aspect of In-N-Out's (not so) secret menu, where you can customize your burger to however you're feeling that day."

In-N-Out is a lifelong favorite for Troy Guard, owner and executive chef of Denver's TAG Restaurant Group. "In-N-Out has been my favorite fast-food burger since I was a kid," he recalls. "What makes it special is how quick they are without sacrificing quality. Everything's made fresh, and the way they wrap it keeps the burger warm but still crisp. The meaty flavor, the perfectly toasted bun, the cold crunch of the lettuce, and the fresh tomato create this incredible hot-and-cold contrast."

For Brooke E. Stockwell, executive chef at Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Cafe in Los Olivos, Cali., her go-to is the "double-single, protein-style, extra tomato, extra extra grilled onions from In-N-Out, for a less guilty (haha) burger experience," while James Philbert — chef de cuisine of Uptown Sports Club in Austin — always opts for "Double Double Animal Style with fries," and Jon Sloan — executive chef of San Diego's Juniper and Ivy and The Crack Shack — adds that "there's something impressive about the way they thrive on their consistency and simplicity. Plus, a kudos to the way they treat their cooks and staff."

Though based in North Carolina, where he serves as executive chef at Little Bull and Aaktun in Durham, Oscar Diaz always seeks out In-N-Out any time he travels westward. The chef has always been a "Double-Double, add chiles" kind of guy, but he also loves it "Protein Style," with a lettuce wrap in place of the bun."For a solid fast-food burger, you simply can't go wrong with In-N-Out," he adds. "I'm a burger traditionalist when it comes to the bun, but there's something to be said about a juicy burger in a lettuce wrap. Plus, you don't feel as guilty about it being fast food."

And yet another In-N-Out rave comes courtesy of chef, cookbook author, and blogger Jason Goldstein, who says the "number one fast food burger is worth the plane ticket." Specifically citing the double cheeseburger, Animal Style, he likes that they're made fresh to order, and that the Animal Style addition provides "buttery caramelized sweet onions all over the burger with a tangy sauce that resembles an elevated Thousand Island dressing." Pro tip: Goldstein suggests asking for them to grill it with a smear of mustard for more tang.

Smashburger

For texture and taste, George Panagopoulos prefers Smashburger. The owner of Dedham House of Pizza in Dedham, Mass., his favorite is the "Double Spicy Jalapeño Smash with aged cheddar cheese," which he likes for the thin patties, equally spread toppings, and flavor. "What's more is that their butter-toasted spicy chipotle buns are soft and do not overwhelm the patties. Their rosemary french fries also pair well with the burger, making it the perfect grab and go meal that does not disappoint."

Five Guys

When she's not heading to In-N-Out, another burger favorite for Stockwell is Five Guys. Describing the burger experience as reminiscent of home-cooked burgers from her childhood, she says, "If I am ever near a Five Guys I love the 'Little' with mayo, tomato, grilled onions, mushrooms, lettuce and, of course, their fries!"

Darryl Harmon echoes those sentiments. The culinary director of Casa de Lobo in Jersey City, he says "Five Guys stands out for its commitment to quality, using fresh, hand-formed beef patties smashed and cooked to perfection." The customizable toppings allow for a personalized experience that he likes, as well as the option to order the burger "All The Way," with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise.

Leo Baez, chef of Boston-based Cacao, is also on the Five Guys bandwagon: "In my opinion, there's nothing like a Five Guys burger. Their buns make all the difference, soft and a tad sweet, perfectly complimenting the burger."

McDonald's

Sometimes, it's the most classic fast-food cheeseburger that hits the spot. Such as the double cheeseburger from McDonald's — a favorite for Jeremy Franzan, executive chef of The Revere Hotel in Boston. "McDonald's Double Cheeseburger is undeniably a timeless classic," raves the chef. "Like a delicious time machine or a comforting hug from someone you cherish." Though he tries to limit his fast-food indulgences these days, he notes that he "can't resist the delicious combination of warm pickles, minced onions, signature yellow cheese, and a perfectly soft bun. The nostalgia is powerful."

McDonald's has another nostalgic fan in Danny Garcia, executive chef of New York City's Time and Tide. As much as he likes local restaurants and mini chains, he says "My all-time favorite is a classic McDonald's cheeseburger. It's consistent everywhere you go. I like that it's not complicated. The combination of the pickles, onions, and that special sauce hit every time."

Wahlburgers

When Kenneth Schultz, sous chef at The Revere Hotel, craves a quick burger fix, he heads to Wahlburgers for the Chorizo Jam Burger, stacked with avocado, chipotle aïoli, chorizo agave jam, crispy onions, fresh jalapeños, lettuce, and pepper Jack. Says Schultz, it was "so good, I wanted a second." He also shouts out local Boston Burger Company: "A friend first introduced me to Boston Burger Co. one afternoon, and I loved it so much that I went back later the same day with my wife."

Shake Shack

Another widespread fast-food chain with a sizable fan following is Shake Shack — the top choice for chefs like Maurice Wells of The Emily Hotel in Chicago. In addition to a local spot called Mikkey's Retro Grill, his pick for a chain is Shake Shack for their double patties paired with the cheesy mushroom croquette.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"I love Shake Shack," echoes David Barlam, owner and operator of Mass Ave. Diner in Cambridge. "Their burgers are thin and well-cooked, it's always pretty consistent. I love their buns too."

Sam Levenfeld, chef de cuisine at K'Far Brooklyn, is another Shake Shack fan. "Their ingredients are fresh and nicely sourced," says the chef. "They get the smash patty right every time. It's become a ritual for me to stop there at JFK on my way home to Boston."

Steak 'n Shake

The creator of Los Angeles burger spot Amboy, the host of First We Feast's "The Burger Show," and the chef behind the exclusive burger menu at Local Kitchens in the Bay Area, Alvin Cailan is a certified burger pro. "Fast-food burgers always influence my recipes when I create a burger menu," explains the chef and burger connoisseur. "So, when you think of burger joints that I've made, like the Sweet Onion Burger, know that some of these fast-food burgers were on my mind while creating it." Cailan cites In-N-Out as an undeniable influence, but he also shouts out Steak 'n Shake as his favorite road trip burger. "If I'm driving and I see a Steak 'n Shake, I'm pulling over and ordering a Double Steak Double Cheese."

Culver's

Another burger chain that Cailan likes is Culver's. "The burger I crave and can't always have is the Culver's Double Butterburger Cheese," he says. "There aren't any Culver's where I live and their burgers are so delectable and juicy I think about them when I'm craving a burger."

Wendy's

For a late-night fix, Wendy's does the trick for Vince Carideo, chef of Eva in Boston. "When I first started as a chef and had to work extremely long days, and be out late at night, going to Wendy's and getting a Baconator was the best way to cap off a successful night!"

Cook Out

With locations throughout North Carolina, Cook Out is tops for chefs like Monique Mickle, executive sous of The Darling Oyster Bar in Charleston. She loves the customizable nature of the menu, allowing guests to create an order that is unique to likes and dislikes. As a chef, Mickle also appreciates restaurants that stay open late: "We're able to properly close down the restaurant and still have time to grab a quick bite on our way home, even though most other places are closed already."

7th Street Burger

In New York City, 7th Street Burger is a local mini chain that chefs like Abishek Sharma, of Madam Ji, rave about. "What sets their burger apart is the caramelized onions, which add a perfect touch of sweetness and depth," Sharma explains. "The special sauce is outstanding and ties everything together beautifully. Their menu is incredibly simple, with just three items, but that's part of the charm — it's all about focusing on quality over quantity."

Tasty Burger

With locations across the Boston area, Tasty Burger is another regional mini chain with a chef following. Just ask Delio Susi, of Mex Taqueria and Bar, who says, "There's something about that greasy, cheesy bite that is just so right."

Honorary Mentions

Beyond chains, chefs also chimed in on some of their favorite local fixtures. Like chef Max Robbins, culinary director of Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants in Chicago, who says "the best burger in the world comes from a small bar outside of Chicago called Charlie Beinlich's, where they crank out a small menu of simple bar food — but the real star is the burger." Made the same way since 1950, Robbins describes it as "the juiciest, most wonderful burger in the world, and the casual atmosphere only adds to the enjoyment."

As the chef and owner behind Houston-area Bustas Burgers, Robert Lira knows a thing or two about burgers. And when he's not cooking his own, he's eating at Champ Burger in Houston's Second Ward. "I have been going there for over 27 years now and usually get the Bacon Cheeseburger, Onion Rings, and Dr. Pepper," he recites.

Not to be confused with McDonald's, Erik Osol's favorite fast-food cheeseburger hails from Florida's McFlamingo. According to the chef de cuisine at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., his go-to is a "double double chicken cheeseburger, which includes two fresh-ground chicken patties with two slices American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickled green tomato and Duke's mayo on a gluten-free bun."

For Daniel Kenney, executive chef of The Lenox hotel in Boston, the one that he considers the best comes from Sweeney's on Boylston. Calling it "one of the best burgers I've had, and I do enjoy a good burger," it's made with two smashed patties of medium-grind rib-eye from naturally raised beef, a chiffonade of iceberg lettuce, a thick slice of tomato, two melted slices of New England-produced American cheese, a buttered and toasted brioche bun, and a schmear of caramelized onion aïoli on both the top and bottom bun. "Pair it with a Guinness pint, and considering all this can be done fast, it's a no-brainer for a go-to fast-food option."

The usual go-to for Ben Alexander, vice president of culinary operations at Tulsa-based McNellie's Group, is Howdy Burger. "I'm a classic burger kind of guy," he says. "No frills, just well seasoned patties, fresh ingredients, and a great bun." At Howdy Burger, he gets the double burger with Rodeo Fries. "They smash the patties on a high-heat flat-top to get those amazing lacy edges and a great crust. It is then topped with quality American cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, and then finished with a signature Rodeo Sauce."

While J. Ben Cottrell, executive chef of the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, has a love for In-N-Out and Shake Shack on occasion, his ultimate favorite comes from Newport Creamery in Newport, R.I. "One of my first jobs was working at the Newport Creamery when I was a teenager," recalls the chef. "Even today, when I visit Newport, I always buy the red pepper relish from Newport Creamery and make these burgers for my family in San Diego. The taste resonates and brings waves of great memories from my teenage years."