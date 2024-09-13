I've Taken Dozens of Wellness Getaways & These Are the 8 Destinations I Recommend

Sometimes, you just need to rest, recharge, and take a mental escape from life's daily hustle. Not only do you deserve a stress-free oasis, but a mind and body reset is necessary to nurture your overall wellbeing. As Eat This, Not That!'s Mind & Body Deputy Editor, each year, I receive many invitations to experience some of the world's premier wellness getaways first-hand. Each trip heightens my sense of what constitutes a truly restorative and extraordinary getaway, which has helped me compile this carefully curated list of the best wellness destinations I recommend for a vacation that's nurturing and luxurious. Consider it the crème de la crème of my wellness travel, along with my honest reviews.

In the past few years, I have found solace in stunning mountainside retreats, coastal cottage havens, private spas, and more. I've nurtured my body in a hydrotherapy soak and indulged in a warm tiger clam shell massage on an opulent white sandy beach. I've embraced unique hiking, kayaking, horseback riding, yoga, hot air ballooning, sound healing, and farm-to-table meal experiences—and that's just scratching the surface.

Now, close your eyes and envision what an ideal wellness getaway looks like to you. Are you ready to plan your own therapeutic getaway? There's a tried-and-true retreat to rejuvenate and enhance every individual's self-care routine, energy levels, and goals. Let's discover the trip that's calling your name.

1. Saratoga, WY: The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch

Whether or not you're a Yellowstone fan, this rustic, upscale getaway is Western luxury at its finest. Set on a tantalizing, secluded 30,000+ acres in Wyoming, The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch is a modern-authentic dude ranch situated in the picturesque Medicine Bow National Forest. It's an irresistible destination for those who love the idea of reconnecting with nature in style.

I was invited to visit the ranch in March 2024, just as the snowy season was coming to a close. I was not surprised to learn that this getaway was voted the #1 Resort Hotel in the U.S. and #3 in the World by Travel + Leisure readers. The weather was the perfect mixture of soft snowfalls and brilliant sunshine, offering the most stunning winter landscapes. The ranch itself is home to two cattle herds and 120 horses, providing an authentic Western experience from the moment I arrived.

5 Ways to Have the Perfect Active Winter Getaway in the Berkshires

Fitness, Wellness, and Adventure

Every season at Brush Creek offers a dynamic mix of soothing and invigorating experiences, like llama snowshoeing through crisp, snowy trails, conquering a full day of picnic horseback riding, and finding your inner zen with snowga (aka yoga in the snow). For a real western thrill, authentic barrel racing or a cattle drive await. In the warmer seasons, you can even bask in wine river floating.

During my stay, I found the wintery activities particularly appealing, partly because I was able to pack a suede fringed cowgirl jacket, hat, and boots before saddling up and exploring Brush Creek's snow-covered trails. The other part? I rode horseback with Eddie, the sweetest horse ever!

For a more intense workout, I tried cross-country skiing. As an avid skier, I found it to be a new and invigorating challenge, offering a major dose of cardio in the crisp country air. What better place to experience this than the stunning snowscapes of Wyoming?

When it came time to decompress, I ventured through the snowy paths to a vintage schoolhouse for yoga. It was the perfect session of meditation and stretching, and the walk there and back was one of the most tranquil moments at the ranch.

A Yoga Instructor's Top 7 Moves for Stronger Abs

Culinary Experiences

Waking up to a mountaintop sunrise at Brush Creek is surreal, but the farm-to-table breakfast was the icing on top of the mountain. I kicked back by the roaring fire in the lodge and savored various delights like homemade buttermilk biscuits slathered in honey butter, fresh fruit, braised Akaushi wagyu hash, and a warm grain bowl filled with quinoa lentils and garden tomatoes.

After a day of outdoor adventures, saloon cocktails were in order. I'm not talking about just any old saloon; Brush Creek's saloon is an early 19th-century, upscale, western log cabin drinkery complete with a swinging front door. Here, I grabbed whimsical cocktails and played a couple of games of shuffleboard and even a round of billiards.

15 Delicious Bourbon Cocktails You'll Want to Sip All Winter

Dinner is nothing short of indulgent at the luxurious western "pasture-to-plate" Cheyenne Club Restaurant. The menu features exceptional dishes like Miso Glazed Black Cod and Hearth Grilled Venison Saddle, with the beef coming straight from the ranch's own wagyu cattle. I found choosing wine to be an adventure in itself, as the restaurant offers a collection of over 500 varieties from around the globe.

Wine lovers, take note! Brush Creek is home to one of the top 10 largest wine collections in the world. I was blown away by their 94-yard underground wine tunnel, which houses 30,000 bottles. Here, you can select your bottle of choice to enjoy with dinner. How's that for a wine pairing?

For those with a sweet tooth, the lodge is always brimming with baked goodies and delights. My favorite treat? Cowboy cookies, chewy delights filled with pecans, chocolate, oats, and coconut.

Another delicious yet devious treat I experienced at Brush Creek Distillery was "Barrel Thieving." I sampled bourbon straight from the barrel using a pipette, and I can't recommend it enough.

Brush Creek Ranch Pricing

Every package at Brush Creek Ranch is all-inclusive, with add-ons available. Summer rates start at $2,700 per night, double occupancy; fall, $2,400+; winter, $1,710+.

I Took a 'Fitcation' & It Was the Perfect Jumpstart to a Healthy Me

2. Nassau, Bahamas: SLS Baha Mar

SLS Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas, is an alluring, tropical escape for sun gods and goddesses alike. Sinking into a water hammock with a coconut cocktail in hand or savoring a Goombay Smash, I quickly understood why Nassau is often referred to as the climate of perfection. The clear blue waters and lagoon pools define tranquility—I'm talking about an expansive stretch of pristine white sandy beach that's lined with plush cabanas, watersport fitness activities, and vintage airstream eateries.

What I loved most about my time at the SLS Baha Mar was that I didn't need to leave the resort to have the reset of my dreams. This oceanside haven has it all, from opulent spa services to wellness activities like flamingo yoga to 45+ top-notch dining experiences across the Baha Mar resort property. Though there's plenty to do and see in Nassau, I ditched a strict itinerary and went with the Bahamian flow.

Fitness, Wellness, and Adventure

I found that each day at SLS Baha Mar offered new ways to stay active while embracing the stunning tropical surroundings. My mornings began with invigorating power walks on the way to flamingo yoga through lavish gardens and the beach. The presence of the Baha Mar Ambassador Flamingos made it a truly magical experience—one I highly recommend.

Over 50? 10 Yoga Exercises You Should Do Every Day—and Why

Along the way, I discovered my favorite spot at the Baha Bay Beach Club, where I was able to kick back and savor an exotic tropical fruit salad, which I paired with a piña colada. When vitamin D was calling, I walked just steps away to take a movie star-like dip in the infinity pool and a short walk to Cable Beach.

Another major highlight of my stay was the many choices of water activities. The resort offers floating lounges, paddleboarding, kayaking and more. Each day brought a new fitness adventure that kept my time fresh and exciting.

5 Best Outdoor Workouts for Weight Loss

Culinary Experiences

I'm a bona fide foodie, which is why I indulged in every tasty thing SLS has to offer. One of the standout experiences was putting on an apron for a traditional Bahamian cooking class with the talented Chef Tevin Kemp. We whipped up a seasonal menu, including a delicious fish stew and homemade bread. Chef Kemp even treated us to a little singing while we cooked.

For another local food experience, I ordered lunch from one of the vintage airstreams at the beach. Savoring fresh fruit juice, poké, burrito bowls, and mojitos—all while enjoying the magnificent ocean views—was truly delightful.

When dinnertime rolled around, the options did not disappoint. I fell in love with the spanakopita and espresso martinis at Cleo Mediterráneo, an upscale venue that spotlights the work of award-winning chef Danny Elmaleh and scrumptious local Bahamian ingredients.

If Mediterranean cuisine isn't your go-to, rest assured, the Baha Mar property is home to 45+ restaurants, bars, and lounges serving a wide range of cuisine, such as Carna, an upscale steakhouse, and Katsuya, a fusion of sushi, robata classics, and California cuisine.

Additional Activities

Touring the resort's Current Art Studio was truly inspiring. The display of contemporary art from Bahamian artists was nothing short of extraordinary. The studio offers botanical leaf printing, where you can learn the art of mono-printing using tropical leaves, along with sip 'n paint, acrylic pouring, and landscape painting.

SLS Baha Mar Pricing

A Superior King room ranges from approximately $284 – $900 per night.

I Tried Pvolve, Jennifer Aniston's Favorite Workout Routine, & My Abs Are Still Burning

3. Rancho Mirage, CA: Sensei Porcupine Creek

Nestled at the base of the stunning Santa Rosa Mountains in Rancho Mirage, CA, lies Sensei Porcupine Creek. This exclusive desert luxury wellness retreat has become a favorite among fitness enthusiasts, celebrities, and pro athletes—and after my total-body refresh at this oasis, I can see why. It truly is the ultimate wellness getaway.

Every aspect of my stay was constructed to optimize my wellbeing according to "the Sensei Way," the resort's main philosophy that's rooted in science, supported by proven methods, and led by top wellness experts using cutting-edge technology, such as tools to perform "thermal body mapping," test VO2 Max, and track your health stats. The result? A retreat experience like no other. I even had my very own casita, complete with a private plunge pool to retreat to every day.

Fitness and Wellness

I embraced the expertise of my Sensei Guide, who helped me establish clear wellness intentions. My goals centered around unwinding, relaxing, and improving my sleep—making the Rest and Recovery Program the ideal choice for me. Through personalized consultations with yoga, fitness, and nutrition experts, I learned how to improve my sleep and relax, along with helpful exercises that I still practice at home.

Other programs at Sensei include the Golf Optimal Wellbeing Program, Tennis Optimal Wellbeing Program, Guided Wellness Experience, Sensei Coachella Valley Hiking Experience, and Sabbatical Experience. Each Optimal Wellbeing Program will pair you up with a Sensei Guide, wellness practitioners, and more.

I Tried a Wellness Retreat & Learned 5 Life-Changing Lessons

The shining star of my stay—and I had many!—was the Calming Body Cocoon. This spa experience featured a series of breathing exercises, dry body brushing, a melted candle wax massage, and a warm cocoon body wrap.

I also enjoyed a Desert Herb Poultice and Oil Massage, a total-body ritual that connected me with nature through steam-heated desert herb poultices and aromatic oils. The nutrients rejuvenated and nourished my skin.

When activity time rolled around, I laced up my tennis shoes and grabbed a racket for Tennis Basics at Sensei's courts. The stunning desert backdrop is an inspiring spot to hit some balls—even when you're a beginner like me! Learning from a pro at a place like this is a match made in heaven.

To further relax and unwind, I participated in Breathwork Basics. I wrapped myself in a cozy blanket and enjoyed guided breathwork meditation, a deeply soothing practice.

Culinary Experiences

Sensei Porcupine Creek's culinary offerings are equally noteworthy. One of my most memorable one-on-one sessions was Sensory Eating, part of the Rest and Recovery Program. During this experience, I enjoyed delightful dishes from the Sensei by Nobu kitchen while learning and practicing mindful eating habits, turning each meal into a meditative moment.

I dined at Sensei by Nobu, Sensei's Sushi Bar, and indulged in the savory poolside menu during my stay. However, if you'd like to venture out, the retreat is an approximate 20-minute drive to downtown Palm Springs, where eateries like Cheeky's, Gabino's Creperie, and Trio Restaurant await.

Sensei Porcupine Creek Pricing

Lodging ranges from approximately $945 – $2,050 per night.

I Drank Kombucha for 30 Days & Experienced 3 Life-Changing Benefits

4. Sag Harbor, NY: Baron's Cove

Sag Harbor is a classic coastal escape in the Hamptons and a spectacular destination for wellness, fitness, and adventures—both on and off the water. After a quick ferry ride and Uber from Connecticut, I found myself ready to unwind and explore Baron's Cove. (The resort is also a two-hour drive from Manhattan without traffic, though you will likely encounter some, particularly in the summer.)

Each morning at Baron's Cove, I woke up to a dreamy breeze drifting to my porch from the bay. The tranquil atmosphere was the ideal start to my day, whether I chose to join a yoga class on the lawn, swim laps in the pool, pedal into town for an iced coffee, or simply cool off with a fresh fruit smoothie on the hydrangea-covered front porch. With plush lounge chairs and cabanas just steps away from the marina, I was perfectly positioned to bask in the sun or dive into my favorite watersports.

Bonus: You may see Hamptons resident Billy Joel casually drive by the resort, as he did during my stay!

Fitness, Wellness, and Adventure

Learning how to wakesurf was one of the most intoxicating experiences during my time in Sag Harbor. Whether you're experienced or a total novice, wakesurfing in this charming village is a must. With the help of a pro from Peconic Watersports, I learned how to catch waves from a boat that was designed to make surf-ready waves. It was an awesome workout!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Another notable experience was hopping on a jet ski to enjoy the stunning views of Peconic Bay. SeaDoo offers fantastic jet ski ride-alongs right in Sag Harbor, where you can spend time cruising the bay, soaking up the scenery, and staying cool in the refreshing waters—the ultimate blend of excitement and relaxation.

Culinary Experiences

Of course, my time in Sag Harbor wouldn't have been complete without a sunset oyster sail. This is an absolute must when in the area. Thanks to Discover Boating, the boat rental and charting process was a complete and utter breeze. As the crew guided me through the yacht life, I discovered my love for boating and what I now refer to as "water opulence"—setting sail at sunset while savoring local oysters.

10 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Oysters

To top off my culinary adventures, I indulged in a chic clam and lobster bake on Long Beach. There's nothing like sipping wine at sunset while digging into a plate of fresh lobster, clams, coleslaw, potatoes, and cornbread. Dining on the sand at an elegantly set table with the sunset melting into the water felt surreal. Afterward, I cozied up by a fire pit, complete with blankets, plush pillows, and, of course, marshmallow roasting.

Baron's Cove Pricing

A Village Room ranges from approximately $209 – $1,669 per night.

I Did a 3-Day Reset Cleanse to Boost Wellness: Here's My Honest Review

5. Lanai City, HI: Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort

Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort, is an adults-only wellness retreat tucked away in the breathtaking mountains of Lanai, Hawaii. I was invited to this luxurious oasis, and I'll admit that traveling there via boat from Maui and then getting picked up in a Tesla to head to the retreat made the experience even more exclusive.

Round-trip flights between Honolulu and Lanai are currently included in the booking price for guests arriving by December 31, 2025. But no matter how you get to the resort, you're going to love it when you arrive.

During my stay, I immersed myself in relaxation, adventure, and culinary delectables, all curated to rejuvenate the mind, body, and soul. I spent my days enjoying activities like forest bathing, relaxing in a gong south bath, taking art walks among the lush garden paths, stretching my body in restorative aerial yoga, performing aquatic bodywork, taking archery lessons, and indulging in "lomilomi," a traditional Hawaiian massage that involves aromatherapy and breath work.

How I Learned To Slow Aging and Live Better on a Wellness Retreat

Fitness, Wellness, and Adventure

I began my Sensei journey with the Optimal Wellbeing Program, where the WHOOP 4.0 band became my new best friend. This wearable device tracked my sleep, fitness, and health habits, not only during my stay but also before and after my retreat. With the aid of my personal Sensei Guide, I gained invaluable insight into my health and received expert advice on how to make lifestyle improvements moving forward.

The most luxurious experience, by far, was spending time in a private spa hale. This sanctuary was complete with an outdoor plunge pool, rainfall shower, infrared sauna, onsen Ofuro soaking tub with bath salts, a steam shower, and a platter of fresh fruit and green tea.

I Drank Green Tea Instead of Coffee for 30 Days & Experienced 4 Life-Changing Benefits

Here, I enjoyed a Thermal Body Mapping and Massage. Sensei's exclusively developed thermographic technology created a visual "map" of my body, highlighting areas of pain, tension, muscle tightness, or asymmetries. My massage was then customized to address these specific issues and needs, making it a true treat.

For those who love the great outdoors, Sensei Lanai also offers unparalleled hiking trails. I laced up my sneakers and embarked on a 5.3-mile hike from Kaiholena Trail to Kaiholena Ridge. This route took me high into the mountains and offered the most exquisite panoramic views.

I Tried 4 Pairs of HOKA Sneakers & One Beats the Rest By a Mile

Culinary Experiences

After each day of wellness and adventure, I indulged in the exceptional culinary offerings at Sensei by Nobu, a stunning fine dining glass pavilion situated by a reflecting pond. The Tasting Menu, which I savored on my first evening, was undeniably scrumptious. The A-5 Wagyu Tobanyaki and mixed seafood Shabu Shabu—featuring scallops, shrimp, oysters, and Inaniwa noodles cooked right at my seat in a simmering broth—were unforgettable.

Sensei Lanai offers several impeccable dining options on the property, including Sensei by Nobu, Koele Garden Bar (complete with cozy fire pits), and poolside dining. However, if you'd like to venture outside of the resort, it's a brisk, beautiful walk to downtown Lanai for a fresh poke bowl lunch or an approximate 20-minute drive to the Four Seasons Resort Lanai, where Nobu Lanai, Malibu Farms, and Osteria Mozz Residency await. The resort offers complimentary shuttle service.

Sensei Lanai Pricing

A Koele Room ranges from approximately $986 – $1,720 per night.

This Beer Spa Will Calm Your Anxiety and Renew Your Skin

6. Hudson Valley, NY: Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection

Set on 140 Arcadian acres in the stunning Hudson Valley, Wildflower Farms offers a blend of rural luxury and natural beauty for a wellness getaway you won't soon forget. This picturesque escape is a quick 90-minute drive from Manhattan but feels worlds away with its cozy cabins, endless fields of native flowers, toasty fire pits, and unparalleled views of Shawangunk Ridge. All rooms are private, freestanding cabins that are gorgeously designed and full of amenities like private outdoor seating areas, indoor gas fireplaces, and more.

I first experienced Wildflower Farms during a company retreat in October, and the autumnal surroundings completely blew me away. The getaway was designed to rejuvenate both the body and mind, with a focus on healthy eating, relaxation, and unique group activities. Surrounded by the serenity of nature, I was able to completely disconnect, recharge, and bond with my fellow coworkers.

Wellness and Adventure

I gave pressed flower pottery a try and left feeling pleasantly surprised with my skills. There was something deeply meditative about working the clay with my hands, shaping it into a dish, and breathing in the crisp autumn air as it flowed through the barn "studio." My favorite part? Decorating my creation with hand-picked wildflowers straight from the farm.

If pottery isn't your thing, don't fret. Wildflower Farms offers an impressive array of experiences to feed your creativity. You could try painting a stunning watercolor of locally grown plants and flowers with artist Caro Arevalo. Perhaps you'll be drawn to something like prana breathing exercises followed by an invigorating cold plunge. Or how about a Reiki healing session? Wildflower Farms even offers Reiki treatments for your furry friend!

Thistle, An Auberge Spa, will surely delight your senses, combining nature's calming healing powers with rejuvenating bodywork and local, hand-blended products. Enjoy treatments like the Apothecary Scrub, which utilizes natural ingredients and powder herbs for an invigorating body scrub, or perhaps the Bespoke Facial, which uses the sun's cycle as a guide to select purifying, active ferments for morning sessions or herbal infused balm for evening treatments, along with a healing hydrosol mask of wild rose and lady's mantle.

Whatever your preferences, there's no shortage of ways to have the best time at this wellness retreat.

At night, I was greeted with a "rest ritual" card and lavender sachet, complete with instructions to place the sachet over my eyes and repeat the card's mantra for a restful night's sleep. My cabin was also equipped with bud vases so I could cut my own wildflower bouquets on the property, along with binoculars for nature walks. It's personal touches like that that make a getaway truly spectacular.

Culinary Experiences

The cuisine at Wildflower Farms was a standout feature of my visit, offering a scrumptious farm-to-table experience. Each morning, I woke up to a wholesome, farm-fresh breakfast. Picture creamy overnight oats, vibrant seasonal vegetables paired with eggs, and indulgent French toast—all beautifully garnished with edible flowers.

For dinner, I highly recommend the family-style dining experience, whether in the open meadow or at the property's Maplehouse. This dreamy barn opens up to fire pits and a stunning crimson-colored, tree-lined path through the fields.

I savored dishes like a refreshing chicory salad, cedar plank-roasted steelhead trout with citrus marmalade, and smoked brisket served with warm Parker House rolls. Each bite was complemented with the farm's charred seasonal vegetables and heirloom tomatoes. And dessert? My taste buds were eager to dig into apple cobbler topped with vanilla Chantilly and zesty lemon tarts.

One of my favorite activities was the botanical mixology class, where I learned how to mix up some of Wildflower Farms' signature cocktails with fresh ingredients and the farm's botanical infusions. The farm also offers other delightful culinary experiences, including a sourdough focaccia workshop, where you can decorate your creation with hand-picked herbs and edible flowers, and a hand-rolled pasta workshop that's paired with lunch.

Wildflower Farms Pricing

Lodging ranges from approximately $804 – $2,506 per night.

The 17 Best Fitness Gifts in 2024

7. Turks and Caicos: Wymara Resort

Staying in an oceanfront studio at the Wymara Resort was a dream come true. In 2023, my husband and I celebrated our honeymoon in this tropical oasis, and it far surpassed our expectations.

We spent our days floating and snorkeling in the serene, crystal-clear waters of Grace Bay Beach, which felt like soothing bath water. The opulent, soft white sand added to the overall feeling of tranquility. The resort's luxurious amenities, stunning Caribbean landscape, and world-class service truly made our honeymoon one for the books.

Fitness, Wellness, and Adventure

The wellness focus at Wymara is extraordinary. From the moment I arrived, I felt pure relaxation rush through me. Upon check-in, I kicked back into a plush lounge chair and was welcomed with a refreshing rum cocktail—the ideal start to a blissful honeymoon.

First on our agenda? We indulged in an incredible full-body couples massage that left us feeling completely relaxed and rejuvenated. Fresh rose petals sprinkled on the massage beds and floor was the sweetest touch.

The spa's wellness program doesn't stop there; it also includes outdoor power yoga and barre classes, allowing guests to stay active in the open air while enjoying the beautiful tropical surroundings. The fitness center is equally as impressive, as it's equipped with top-notch machines and gear, enabling us to maintain our workout routines without skipping a beat.

When it came time to venture outside the resort, we found our absolute favorite adventure to date: hopping on a two-seater power catamaran with High Wave Tours. Soaring across the turquoise waters at speeds of up to 30 MPH was truly exhilarating. We explored a fascinating shipwreck and made our way to Little Water Cay, also known as Iguana Island, where we chilled with iguanas and captured incredible drone footage frolicking in the water.

Culinary Experiences:

Dining at Wymara was an experience in itself. One of the highlights was sipping sunset drinks on the sand at Pink Bar, where we indulged in frosé (served in a chic pink wine glass!) and the Caribbean Queen Punch. For a light bite, we couldn't resist the local conch ceviche and Turks lobster spring rolls with spicy jerk chili dipping sauce. There are many excellent restaurants and local eateries on the island if you choose to venture elsewhere.

Dinner at Indigo is another notable mention. The atmosphere, food, and drinks were all a 10 out of 10—so much so that we canceled our reservations elsewhere and dined there a few nights! Breakfast was also included during our stay, where healthy local delights and freshly pressed juices awaited.

One of my personal favorite culinary highlights, though, was Wymara's "Island Beach Experience." We dined on soft sand beneath string lights and a starry sky, with a live band playing in the background. The meal was a feast of local dishes like Wymara's famous 24-hour smoked brisket, grilled Turks lobster, and fresh sushi.

Wymara Resort Pricing:

An Ocean View Studio ranges from approximately $897 – $2,129 per night.

7 Best Fitness & Wellness Adventures in San Luis Obispo

8. Newport, Rhode Island: Newport Harbor Island Resort

My stay at Newport Harbor Island Resort exuded coastal luxury. Nestled on Goat Island, this resort offers the perfect blend of cozy fireside mocktails, sailing adventures, and the freshest seafood—all of which I fully indulged in.

The resort's location can't be beat; it provides an unparalleled seaside retreat with floor-to-ceiling views, decadent spa treatments, waterfront Pilates and yoga classes on the Lighthouse Lawn, kayaking, paddle boarding, biking, and an outdoor saltwater pool. If that wasn't enough of a treat, downtown Newport is just a short stroll, bike ride, or water taxi away, making it easy to explore.

7 Popular Cardio Machines for Weight Loss, Ranked by Effectiveness

Fitness, Wellness, and Adventure

My stay began with a rejuvenating "water journey" at Bodhi Spa, a hydrotherapy day spa that provides a total-body detox with its hot and cold plunges, saunas, and freshly pressed juices. The combination of cold, hot, ice, steam, and holistic minerals left me feeling like a new person. I wrapped up the day by spending time in the spa's zen garden, where plush day beds, lounge chairs, and an outdoor sauna awaited.

For a more traditional yet equally enjoyable spa experience, I indulged in a massage at The Retreat at Castle Hill Inn by Farmaesthetics. Farmaesthetics uses organically grown flowers and herbs from American family farms in all of its products, and the aromas are divine. (Midnight Honey oil quickly became my favorite!)

Following my treatment, I enjoyed a delicious farm-to-table lunch overlooking the calming sea. Talk about the perfect wellness getaway!

If you can't already tell, mind and body wellness was the key theme of this getaway, making MEND an ideal place to unwind and clear my head with a sound bath meditation. For a more challenging session, MEND offers hot power vinyasa, which can be performed with or without weights, as well as heated HIIT and heated Pilates.

I also carved out time for a nature walk at the Norman Bird Sanctuary, a 300-acre haven where more than 230 bird species have visited. Walking along the seven miles of hiking trails allowed me to completely immerse myself in nature while enjoying some invigorating cardio.

I Tested 5 Popular Workout Leggings & There's One Clear Winner

Culinary Experiences

My tastebuds in Newport were especially delighted. For a healthy morning refreshment, I stopped at The Power of Juice and tried their "beetox" and "carrot top" cold-pressed juices, both delicious and energizing treats.

For dinner one evening, I seamlessly hopped aboard the ferry at Newport Harbor Island Resort. The ride offered incredible views of the coastline, and I took the opportunity to explore the quaint town of Jamestown. Here, I enjoyed a scrumptious seaside dinner at Beech Restaurant and Bar.

Additional Activities

If your fur baby makes a great wellness and workout partner like my two Maltese do, fear not. Newport Harbor Island Resort is dog-friendly, complete with a welcome treat, an ultra-plush pet bed, and a stainless-steel bowl in your accommodations.

A brisk walk with your pup (or pups) will allow you to discover all the hidden beauty surrounding the property while getting in your steps. You can also add in some strides along the 3.5-mile-long Cliff Walk, Bowen's Wharf, or Brenton Point State Park. Many of Newport's cafés and restaurants are dog-friendly as well.

Newport Harbor Island Resort Pricing

A Waterview King Room ranges from approximately $251 – $2,250 per night.