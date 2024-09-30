10 Healthy Fast-Food Meals With 30+ Grams of Protein

Many people believe that achieving their health goals means avoiding fast food altogether. While it's true that fast food is often best limited due to its lack of nutrients and links to health issues like heart disease, stroke, and high cholesterol, there are times when it's the only option available. Fortunately, many popular chains now offer healthier menu items, and some of these better-for-you options pack enough protein to help you meet your nutrient goals for the day.

To help you find the best high-protein fast-food meals, we've curated a list of "healthy" menu options containing at least 30 grams of protein—with input from registered dietitian Mary Sabat, MS, RDN, LD. Why 30 grams? While protein needs vary from person to person, experts generally recommend aiming for 20-40 grams per meal to support a balanced diet.

Chick-fil-A Grilled Nuggets: 38 g Protein

Nutrition (Per 12-count order) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 660 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 38 g

One of the many great things about Chick-fil-A is that they offer many of their popular menu items in grilled form for when you want something on the healthier side.

"Chick-fil-A's 12-count Grilled Chicken Nuggets are an excellent high-protein choice when you need to grab fast food for several reasons," says Sabat. "With 38 grams of protein packed into just 200 calories, these nuggets offer a substantial protein boost with minimal caloric intake, making them ideal for those looking to build or maintain muscle while keeping their calorie consumption in check."

Subway Rotisserie-Style 'No Bready' Bowl: 31 g Protein

Nutrition (Per bowl) :

Calories : 220

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 810 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 31 g

Subway offers more than just sandwiches. If you're looking for something lower in calories and carbohydrates but still high in protein, try their Rotisserie-Style Bowl. With chicken, lettuce, and your choice of veggies, this bowl offers up 31 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber for only 220 calories.

Wendy's Cobb Salad: 36 g Protein

Nutrition (Per salad, without dressing) :

Calories : 420

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 960 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 36 g

While Wendy's may have its share of unhealthy items, there are lighter, high-protein options like their Cobb Salad.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"This salad, without the dressing, is an outstanding high-protein fast food choice, offering 46 grams of protein for just 420 calories," says Sabat. "The high protein content primarily comes from the grilled chicken, bacon, and hard-boiled egg, all of which are lean sources of protein that support muscle repair and maintenance while keeping you full and satisfied."

The dressing packet adds an extra 250 calories and 26 grams of fat, so to still enjoy some of the dressing while keeping your meal on the lighter end, try using only a fraction of the packet instead of the whole thing.

Chipotle Balanced Macro Bowl: 45 g Protein

Nutrition (Per bowl) :

Calories : 700

Fat : 33 g

Carbs : 61 g

Protein : 45 g

Sabat says that Chipotle's Lifestyle Bowls are great for a healthy, high-protein fast-food option:

"The Chipotle Balanced Macros Bowl is a balanced, nutrient-dense option that offers a solid mix of macronutrients, particularly protein," says Sabat. With 45 grams of protein from lean organic chicken and fiber-rich black beans, it supports muscle repair, digestion, and sustained energy.

Sabat also highlights that the bowl contains 61 grams of carbohydrates from rice, beans, and vegetables, providing steady energy. The guacamole offers 33 grams of healthy fats, essential for vitamin absorption and satiety. "The addition of fresh tomato salsa and extra romaine lettuce adds vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making this a well-rounded meal that not only satisfies hunger but also supports overall health," she adds.

Panera Green Goddess Chicken Cobb Salad: 42 g Protein

Nutrition (Per salad) :

Calories : 510

Fat : 29 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 1,350 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 42 g

Panera has plenty of healthy options, but not all of their menu items are good for you in terms of nutrition. For a healthy, protein-rich choice, go for the Green Goddess Chicken Cobb Salad.

"The grilled chicken, hard-boiled egg, and bacon all contribute to the protein content of this salad, while the avocado adds healthy fats that support heart health and help you feel full longer. The mixed greens and romaine provide a variety of vitamins, minerals, and fiber, aiding in digestion and overall nutrient balance," says Sabat. "The Green Goddess dressing, while flavorful, is used in moderation, keeping the overall calorie count to just 510 calories. This salad combines lean proteins, healthy fats, and nutrient-dense vegetables, making it a well-rounded and satisfying meal option that supports both muscle maintenance and overall health."

Carl's Jr. Charbroiled BBQ Chicken Sandwich: 33 g Protein

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 400

Fat : 40 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 1,330 mg

Carbs : 57 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 33 g

Most people don't associate Carl's Jr. with healthy fast-food choices, but this chain offers a couple of high-protein menu options that are low in calories and saturated fat.

The Carl's Jr. BBQ Chicken Sandwich offers 33 grams of filling protein for only 400 total calories. This is definitely one of their healthiest menu items, but take note that it also contains about half of the recommended daily limit of sodium. Those who are specifically watching their sodium intake may want to skip this sandwich for that reason.

Au Bon Pain Napa Chicken Avocado Wrap: 30 g Protein

Nutrition (Per wrap) :

Calories : 580

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 810 mg

Carbs : 63 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 30 g

The Au Bon Pain Napa Chicken and Avocado Wrap is a great high-protein option featuring healthy fats.

"The grilled chicken is a lean source of protein, while the fresh avocado adds healthy monounsaturated fats that are beneficial for heart health and aid in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins," says Sabat. "The inclusion of fresh vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers, and romaine not only boosts the wrap's fiber content but also provides essential vitamins and minerals. The basil aioli and lemon vinaigrette add flavor without overwhelming the wrap with calories or unhealthy fats, keeping the overall calorie count to a reasonable 580 calories."

Chipotle Wholesome Lifestyle Bowl: 35 g Protein

Nutrition (Per bowl) :

Calories : 460

Fat : 29 g

Carbs : 18 g

Protein : 35 g

Another Lifestyle Bowl that you can order at Chipotle is their Wholesome Bowl, which comes with chicken, lettuce, fajita veggies, guacamole, and salsa. With 35 grams of protein, it will keep you feeling full and satisfied, while its 460 calories can help you stay within your calorie goals if you're tracking them.

If you prefer, you can swap the chicken for carnitas, but note that this change will reduce the protein content to 26 grams.

Panera Turkey & Cheddar Sandwich: 41 g Protein

Nutrition (Per sandwich, whole) :

Calories : 770

Fat : 45 g (Saturated Fat: 14 g)

Sodium : 2,060 mg

Carbs : 52 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 41 g

The Turkey & Cheddar Sandwich from Panera is a tasty meal made with sliced turkey, white cheddar cheese, onions, tomato, and garlic aioli on rustic sourdough bread. It provides 41 grams of protein and 3 grams of gut-healthy fiber, which can help keep you full and satisfied. However, this sandwich is also high in sodium, making it a less suitable option for those who need to follow a low-sodium diet.

Au Bon Pain Toasted Chicken & Avocado Sandwich: 37 g Protein

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 620

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 1,420 mg

Carbs : 67 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 37 g

Au Bon Pain offers several healthier menu options, and one standout is the Toasted Chicken & Avocado Sandwich. Packed with 37 grams of filling protein and 6 grams of gut-healthy fiber—a rarity in fast food—it's a satisfying choice.

However, the sandwich is high in sodium, so if you're watching your salt intake, consider balancing it out with lower-sodium choices throughout the day.

