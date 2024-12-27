25 Most Unique Oreo Flavors of All Time

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Since its debut in 1912, Oreo has risen to become the world's best-selling cookie brand. In the time it has spent gracing store shelves, the classic creme-filled sandwich cookie earned comfort-food status, became a popular dessert flavor, and even inspired many off-brand copycats. But if there's one thing that sets Oreo apart from other cookies, it's the brand's lengthy list of flavors.

Over the past 111 years, Oreo has released a wide variety of cookies, drawing inspiration from candy, snack foods, beverages—you name it. While a lot of these flavors didn't stick around for too long, some became permanent additions like Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie.

The next time you stroll down the cookie aisle, you're bound to spot a selection of Oreo flavors beyond the traditional chocolate-wafer-vanilla-creme combo. We rounded up some of Oreo's most attention-grabbing flavors, ranging from the downright creative to some slightly questionable options. Here are 25 of the most unique Oreo flavors ever released.

Coca-Cola

Soda-flavored sandwich cookies are nothing new for Oreo, which released a Cherry Cola variety back in 2018. In August 2024, the cookie brand rolled out its Coca-Cola flavor, which was created in partnership with the soda giant.

This flavor has two different wafers: one classic chocolate with Coca-Cola syrup and one red-colored Golden Oreo embossed with the Coca-Cola logo. The cookies sandwich a layer of white creme with popping candies, which are intended to offer a "fizzy sensation" just like the beloved soft drink.

Sour Patch Kids

Oreo took inspiration from a candy aisle favorite with this May 2024 release. The limited-edition Oreo featured Sour Patch Kids-flavored cookies with "colorful inclusions." Not only were the wafers—aka "base cakes"—sweet and sour, but the creme also contained multi-colored sour sugar inclusions.

Carrot Cake

As a brand that has released flavors inspired by birthday cake, apple pie, and brownies, it's unsurprising that Oreo transformed this classic cake into a cookie. Released in 2019, the limited-edition Carrot Cake Oreos consisted of carrot cake-flavored cookies, which were, obviously filled with a layer of cream cheese frosting-flavored creme.

Jelly Donut

Two years before releasing the Carrot Cake Oreos, the brand launched its limited-edition Jelly Donut flavor, which was exclusively available at Walmart. Made with Golden Oreos, this cookie featured a custard-flavored creme with a raspberry jelly center, similar to the dessert that inspired it.

Peanut Butter & Jelly

In 2017, Oreo leveraged the popularity of the beloved PB&J sandwich by reinventing it as a sandwich cookie. This limited-edition variety consisted of Golden Oreos with peanut butter and jelly-flavored creme.

Although PB&J Oreos are no longer available, Oreo fans can still enjoy the beloved nut butter—sans jelly—by picking up a package of Peanut Butter Oreos. Unlike the PB&J Oreos, these are made with chocolate (rather than Golden) Oreo cookies.

Star Wars

Oreo fans were in for a surprise with this year's new Star Wars Oreos, which the brand created in partnership with Lucasfilm, the company behind the cult-favorite movie series. These Oreos came in one of two packages: the dark side or the light side. But the catch was that you wouldn't know which "side" you got until opening the package.

The dark side cookies featured red creme, while the light side cookies had blue creme. Both fillings were infused with "kyber sugar crystals," inspired by the crystals found in Star Wars' lightsabers. Additionally, the cookies had embossments of characters that represented either side of the Force. Some dark side characters included Darth Vader and Darth Maul, while characters like Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia were on the light side cookies.

Space Dunk

The Star Wars Oreos weren't the only sandwich cookies that ventured outside the galaxy in 2024. In January, the cookie brand released its Space Dunk Oreos, which were filled with blue and milk marshmallow-flavored "cosmic creme" infused with popping candies. These were intended to "create a supernova bursting sensation with each bite."

In addition to having a unique creme filling, the cookies were also embossed with space-themed designs like a spaceship and a shooting star.

Hot Chicken Wing

Yes, you read that correctly. In August 2018, Oreo introduced its hot chicken wing-flavored cookies, but to consumers' dismay (or relief), they were only available in China, though some curious customers were able to purchase them on eBay.

One reviewer for snack-focused website The Impulsive Buy wrote, "The flavor was the expected salty, fake chicken," adding, "It did not work at all with the chocolate cookies."

Wasabi

In addition to debuting Hot Chicken Wing Oreos in 2018, Oreo launched its wasabi flavor, which featured a green filling that resembled the spicy Japanese horseradish condiment. One reviewer on YouTube said the creme was "distinctly wasabi," noting that once this flavor kicks in, "you can't escape."

Waffles & Syrup

Cookies for breakfast? How about breakfast-flavored cookies? These Oreos were only sold at Albertsons stores in 2017, though the cookie giant welcomed another maple flavor, Maple Creme, into its flavor lineup in 2019 and again in 2020.

Firework

Oreo geared up for the Fourth of July Fourth a bit early in 2017 by unveiling its Firework cookies in the spring. This limited-edition flavor contained vanilla creme speckled with blue and red popping candies. This festive cookie then returned to shelves again in 2019.

Cherry Cola

After inviting fans to vote for its next new flavor as part of its "My Oreo Creation" contest, Oreo crowned Cherry Cola the winner in 2018. The soda-inspired cookie consisted of two chocolate wafers sandwiching a layer of cherry cola-flavored creme filled with popping candy.

Piña Colada Thins

Before choosing the winner for the "My Oreo Creation" contest, Oreo narrowed the options down to three finalists, one of which was Piña Colada. Showcasing the flavors of the popular tropical cocktail that inspired it, this product featured a layer of pineapple and coconut-flavored creme sandwiched between two golden Oreo Thins.

Kettle Corn

Standing alongside the Cherry Cola and Piña Colada Oreo Thins was the Kettle Corn Oreo. Putting a spin on the sweet popcorn snack, this flavor had a kettle corn-flavored creme featuring puffed millet pieces.

Root Beer Float

During the summer of 2014, Oreo put a twist on a classic American frozen treat by transforming it into a sandwich cookie. This limited-edition Oreo flavor included two Golden Oreos filled with a layer of creme split in half. One side was vanilla-flavored, while the other was root beer-flavored.

Swedish Fish

In 2016, cookies and candy came together for one memorable mashup. But memorable doesn't always mean good, as multiple reviewers compared the Swedish Fish-flavored filling to cough syrup.

Hot & Spicy Cinnamon

This one was for the Fireball lovers. In January 2018, Oreo dropped another black and red cookie, but this time, it spiced things up—literally. In between the two classic wafers was a layer of cinnamon candy-flavored creme.

Key Lime Pie

Oreo reinvented the beloved citrusy summer pie in July 2015 by coupling graham cracker-flavored cookies with a key lime-flavored creme. The cookies made a return to shelves for a limited time in 2017.

Blueberry Pie

This dessert-inspired Oreo made its first appearance in June 2016—but it was only available at Target. Then, Oreo revived this flavor one year later, but made it exclusive to SuperValu chains, including Cub Foods, Farm Fresh, Hornbacher's, Shop 'n Save, and Shoppers.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fruity Crisp

Skittles are far from the only snack that lets you "taste the rainbow." Along with Blueberry Pie, Oreo also introduced its Fruity Crisp cookies in June 2016. The colorful treat consisted of Golden Oreos with a layer of creme filled with rainbow rice crisps.

Brookie-O

If it wasn't already obvious, Oreo loves to pursue dessert mashups. In 2021, the cookie brand combined not one, not two, but three different confections for the release of the Brookie-O. This had three layers of creme: brownie, original, and cookie dough. Dubbed a "fan-favorite cookie" by the brand, this flavor returned to stores in September 2022.

Salted Caramel Brownie

Another brownie-flavored Oreo hit the shelves in 2021, but this time, it was filled with both brownie and caramel-flavored cremes. For an additional twist, the classic chocolate wafers were sprinkled with salt, as well.

Apple Cider Donut

A month after the release of the Salted Caramel Brownie cookies, Oreo decided to welcome the fall season early with the launch of its Apple Cider Donut cookies in August 2021. This wasn't the cookie giant's first fall-themed flavor, though. Oreo has previously sold Candy Corn, Caramel Apple, Pumpkin Spice, and Apple Pie varieties, as well.

Most Oreo Oreo

Oreo kicked off 2023 by rolling out its "Most Oreo" flavor yet. The new cookies and cream-inspired sandwich cookie featured "Most Stuf" levels of creme filled with crushed Oreo bits—so it's essentially an Oreo stuffed inside an Oreo.

Cotton Candy

After being off the shelves for eight years, Cotton Candy Oreos returned to stores in June 2023. These cookies featured two golden Oreo base cakes and a Double Stuf layer of pink and blue cotton candy-flavored creme. Many fans welcomed the news with excitement, while others requested the revival of previous flavors. As Oreo has shown in the past, anything is possible.