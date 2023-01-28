5 Costco Bakery Items Customers Are Currently Raving About

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

When you're craving baked goods but don't have the time or energy to make them, popping over to Costco's bakery could be the answer to your prayers. Among the sea of cookies, cakes, muffins, and pastries is a mix of new items and returning favorites, none of which go unnoticed by Costco's most devoted shoppers—and the numbers prove it.

According to Costco CEO Craig Jelinek, the company's global bakery sales were up 16% in 2022. "This was actually the biggest growth, in terms of bakery sales, over the last five years," he said during the company's recent shareholder meeting.

Over the past month, several Costco bakery items have been spotted and shared on social media, prompting numerous users to wax poetic about the treats in the posts' comments section. So without further ado, let's take a trip to Costco's bakery to see the items that have members buzzing.

1 Cherry and Cheese Pastries

Spotted in November and again in January, Costco's Cherry and Cheese Pastries feature flaky dough with an apricot glaze and a Greek yogurt and cream cheese filling. Available in a pack of six for $9.99, these sweet and savory baked goods have sparked plenty of chatter from shoppers.

One Instagram user commented on a post from @costcosisters, writing, "These are so so good! The filling tastes like cheesecake – I normally don't eat anything with Cherry but the lady at Costco recommended these so we grabbed them! No regrets! ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS 😋." A Reddit user echoed a similar sentiment: "I work at a Costco and have often [ogled] them for a while. Bought some and they're amazing! 10/10."

2 Ham and Cheese Pastries

If you prefer an even more savory pastry, have no fear. Costco's Ham and Cheese Pastries, which are sold in packs of four for $8.99, consist of a flaky crust filled with ham, provolone cheese, and a béchamel sauce. Spotted by numerous social media users earlier this month, the bakery item drew much praise, along with suggestions on how to enjoy the popular breakfast pastry.

In response to an Instagram post announcing the product's return, one user wrote, "They're so good, cook them with an egg and then add sour cream, chives, and some salsa 🔥🤤."Another Instagrammer shared, "I just had one and put hot honey over it!!🤤🤤🤤."

3 Butter Cinnamon Sugar Loaves

If you've got a sweet tooth, this bakery item will be right up your alley. "Butter Cinnamon Sugar!!! Basically like a churro bread – this is fantastic and it makes the best French toast!!" Instagram user @costcohotfinds shared in a post announcing the product's resurgence.

The post has since accumulated hundreds of comments from Costco fans who weren't shy about their love for the cinnamon-sugar bread.

"I will eat my body weight in those things. Delish. Do not buy unless you are prepared to eat your whole body weight," one Instagram user wrote. "Could buy 7 loaves of this at once," added another.

However, many were quick to express their sticker shock, with three loaves costing $14.99—four dollars higher than in 2022. "❤️ Looks soo good. But $15..😢😢 Dang it Costco…" one Instagrammer lamented.

4 Chocolate Cake Filled With Chocolate Mousse

In a recent Reddit thread, one user uploaded photos of Costco's Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Mousse Filling and Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake Cake, raising the question, "Which is the best cake for someone who likes chocolate?"6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Opinions among Costco fans were relatively split, with Redditors gushing over both chocolatey options. One user wrote, "I usually get the first one for our special occasions. Very tasty and quite a treat," while another one said, "My wife got me the round one for my birthday yesterday, it is amazing!"

5 Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake

Like the round chocolate mousse make, Costco's Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake received much acclaim. Several social media users have expressed their fondness for the dessert, which features chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, white chocolate mousse, brownie chunks, and a chocolate ganache topping.

One Redditor, who called the cake "next level," said,"I LOVE chocolate and I didn't think I could like a cake more than the round mousse cake until I had the tuxedo cake…" while someone else commented, "I'm not usually a fan of bakery cakes but that tuxedo cake is unreal."

In the past, the Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake has been decorated for the holidays, with Costco previously releasing Christmas and Easter-themed cakes.