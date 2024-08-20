15 Organic Foods That Are Actually Unhealthy for You

Deciding what to put in your cart has never been more challenging. One day, organic is a priority, the next, it's low-sugar foods. It's hard to know what's healthiest. Even as a registered dietitian and mom of two avid snackers, I understand this dilemma.

Organic is a buzzword that gets thrown around a lot. Despite the health halo effect that insinuates organic items are healthier, a product being organic isn't indicative of its overall healthfulness. The organic seal on packaged foods refers to the ingredients the item contains and how those ingredients were grown, not the food's nutrient composition. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, organic foods take into consideration soil quality, animal raising practices, pest and weed control, and use of additives. They may not contain genetically modified ingredients. However, processed foods bearing the organic seal may contain some approved non-agricultural ingredients, like enzymes in yogurt or the stabilizer pectin in fruit jams.

As you can see, the USDA does not consider nutrition quality when referring to organically grown food. Many organic items contain the same, if not more, added sugar than their conventional counterparts. With this in mind, here are 15 organic items found at most major retailers that may be organic but aren't necessarily healthy. Read on, and for more, don't miss 25 Bottled Iced Teas—Ranked by Sugar.

Simply Doritos Organic White Cheddar Flavored Tortilla Chips



Nutrition (Per 1-ounce serving) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g



I love the packaging and use of real ingredients in the Simply line of chips, like the Simply Doritos Organic White Cheddar Flavored Tortilla Chips. However, when you compare the nutritional facts to conventional Cheese Doritos, you'll see they're no different. Both provide minimal protein and less than 1 gram of fiber, making them an occasional snack food, not an everyday snack.

Annie's Organic Cinnamon Rolls



Nutrition (Per 1 roll serving) :

Calories : 320

Fat : 11 g (Saturated fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 750 mg

Carbs : 53 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 24 g)

Protein : 4 g



Annie's is one of the largest organic snack brands, and Annie's Organic Cinnamon Rolls are another organic contender that's not necessarily healthier than non-organic options. One roll packs 24 grams of added sugar, exceeding the daily recommendation for kids and 1 gram shy of what's recommended for adult women by the American Heart Association. I appreciate the 2 grams of fiber that comes with this treat, but its large size doesn't bode well for other nutrients, like carbohydrates and saturated fat. If you're craving a cinnamon roll, make your own or opt for a classic Pillsbury Original Cinnamon Roll that's less than half the size and has 9 grams of added sugar (a more reasonable amount to satisfy your craving.)

Annie's Organic All Stars Pasta in Tomato and Cheese Sauce



Nutrition (Per 1-cup serving) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 660 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 4 g



Another in Annie's portfolio is their Organic All Stars Pasta in Tomato and Cheese Sauce. I know the convenience of popping open a can to get dinner on the table, stat. But a few other options are a bit better for you than the canned tomato and cheese pasta. With nearly 30% of the daily value for sodium contained in a serving for adults (and for kids, it's over 55%), you're better off buying a whole wheat or protein pasta, adding some frozen veggies, and covering it in some shredded cheese to beef up the calcium content too (since the canned cheese offers zero percent).

YumEarth Organic Tropical Fruit Snacks



Nutrition (Per 1 serving) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 0 g



YumEarth Organic Tropical Fruit Snacks may sound like the better choice when picking out packaged fruit treats for your kids, but don't let that organic label fool you. Each serving of these fruit snacks contains 13 grams or roughly 3-plus teaspoons of added sugar. That's more than 50% of the 6 teaspoons per day the American Heart Association recommends for kids. If your child is asking for a fruit snack, consider one of the many brands (like Bear Snacks) that don't carry the organic label but are prepared with real fruit, meaning no added sugars.

Cascadian Farm Organic Gluten Free Brownie Crunch Cereal



Nutrition (Per 1-cup serving) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 2 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 125 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 3 g



Another popular organic brand of cereal is Cascadian Farms. Specifically, the Cascadian Farm Organic Gluten Free Brownie Crunch Cereal caught my attention since, as the name gives away, it sounds rather decadent. And, with 11 grams, or nearly 3 teaspoons, of added sugar, it's no different than conventional name brands like Cinnamon Toast Crunch (aside from its gluten-free alternative.) Plus, it lacks fortification with the increased vitamin D and provides minimal iron. If you're trying to get the most bang per bite with your morning bowl, consider one of the many fortified brands.

Sambazon Organic Acai Superfruit Packs



Nutrition (Per 1 pack serving, 100 grams) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 4 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 1 g



Smoothies can be part of a healthy diet, but before you opt for the Sambazon Organic Acai Superfruit Packs, you may want to think again. With 12 grams of added sugar (nearly 24% of the daily value) in every serving, you're setting yourself up for a blood sugar crash shortly after enjoying this treat. While the 3 grams of filling fiber is a welcome addition to your diet, you're better off making your own smoothie with natural sugar sources, like frozen bananas, wild blueberries, and cherries, for a beneficial antioxidant boost.

Kirkland Signature Organic Animal Crackers



Nutrition (Per 1-cup serving) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 3 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 80 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 2 g



An animal cracker is essentially a cookie, not a cracker, and slapping organic on it, like you see with Kirkland Signature Organic Animal Crackers, does not make it any healthier for you. While the brand has yet to call out the total number of added sugars versus natural in the product, within the first five ingredients are two different types of sugar, leading me to believe it's likely got 1.5 teaspoons of sugar.

Inno Foods Organic Coconut Keto Clusters



Nutrition (Per 1-ounce serving) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 14 g (Saturated fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 110 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 3 g



Another Costco find is the Inno Foods Organic Coconut Keto Clusters. In true keto form, it has a whopping 8 grams of saturated fat, nearly 45% of the daily value. Excessive intakes of saturated fat are linked to cardiovascular disease, meaning when you're looking for something to nosh on, you're better off choosing a heart-healthy fat like those fats in nuts or seeds. While I appreciate the low added sugar of this treat (with only 3 grams), it does contain the controversial sugar substitute, erythritol, which is not always favorable for everyone's digestion (read: you may end up feeling very gassy with this snack).

Justin's Organic Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups



Nutrition (Per 1 pack) :

Calories : 220

Fat : 14 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 4 g



Aside from how the ingredients used in Justin's Organic Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups are sourced, the nutrition facts of the chocolate cups aren't super-redeeming. In fact, the added sugar is nearly 32% of the daily value (or roughly 4 teaspoons.) Plus, it also has 35% of the daily value of saturated fat. With this in mind, it's better to enjoy this treat occasionally, not as a replacement snack for other wholesome food, like an apple with peanut butter and a sprinkle of cocoa powder (yielding no added sugar and minimal saturated fat.)

Stonyfield Organic Whole Milk Probiotic Yogurt, Strawberry



Nutrition (Per ¾-cup serving) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 6 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 6 g



Yogurt is a great option to add to your routine. However, the type of yogurt you choose can make or break your added sugar intake early in the day—case in point: the Stonyfield Organic Whole Milk Probiotic Yogurt, Strawberry flavor. With 11 grams (or almost 3 teaspoons of added sugar) per serving, it's not necessarily sweetened with fresh strawberries as the packaging insinuates. The second ingredient is organic cane sugar, followed by strawberry juice concentrate. You're better off choosing a plain, non-fat Greek or skyr yogurt and sweetening it yourself with a 100% fruit puree to shave off 11 grams of added sugar (while saving a pretty penny, too).

Snack Factory Organic Pretzel Crisps



Nutrition (Per 1-ounce serving) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 270 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 2 g



As a fellow pretzel lover, I won't hate the pretzel snack game. The Snack Factory Organic Pretzel Crisps has very few redeeming nutritional qualities, but that's similar to the conventional option, too. Besides spending more of your hard-earned money, you're not getting any nutritional bonus by choosing the organic option versus the standard option in this category. You're better off saving your money and investing in a healthier dip to reap more fiber and protein when you're snacking on this.

Nature's Path Organic Apple Cinnamon Instant Oatmeal



Nutrition (Per 1 packet serving) :

Calories : 210

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 100 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 5 g



Oats are an incredible powerhouse of nutrition when it comes to weight loss and heart health. However, Nature's Path Organic Apple Cinnamon Instant Oatmeal isn't quite the same as a bowl of old-fashioned oats sweetened with fresh berries. One small 50-gram package of these oats packs 13 grams of added sugar; that's more than 3 teaspoons. While the dietary fiber is a welcomed addition, it's not making up for the added sugar overload this package provides. Instead, use plain oats and sweeten them with natural sugar sources, like fresh fruit. Better yet, try one of the 50-plus overnight oat recipes that help with your weight loss goals!

Santa Cruz Organic Lemonade



Nutrition (Per 8-ounce serving) :

Calories : 85

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 7.5 mg

Carbs : 21.5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 20 g)

Protein : 0 g



The Santa Cruz Organic brand has beautiful packaging and an organic label, but, unfortunately, lots of sugar. Even with a 1-cup serving of the Santa Cruz Organic Lemonade (half the recommended serving size), you'll get almost 80% of the recommended added sugar limit for adult women and kids. This means 1 cup has about 5 teaspoons (yes, you read that right) of added sugar. If you're craving a refreshing beverage, you're better off adding a few ounces of 100% fresh fruit juice to sparkling water for a beverage that packs a nutritional punch.

Briannas Organic Rich Poppy Seed Dressing

Nutrition (Per 2-tbsp serving) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 0 g

Briannas Organic Rich Poppy Seed dressing carries an organic label, but it's still packed with added sugar and fat. Six grams of cane sugar—equivalent to 1.5 teaspoons—and 13 grams of fat from organic canola oil make it a calorie-dense choice that could quickly turn your healthy salad into a sugar-laden, high-fat meal. For a more balanced option, try a homemade vinaigrette with olive oil and apple cider vinegar or any of these 13 Healthiest Salad Dressings To Buy.

Cascadian Farm Organic Oats and Honey Granola

Nutrition (Per 2/3-cup serving) :

Calories : 270

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 46 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 6 g

A 2/3-cup serving of Cascadian Farm Organic Oats and Honey Granola contains 14 grams of added sugar (28% of the daily value) from cane sugar, honey, and molasses. While it is a good source of fiber (11% of your daily value) and contains some protein, you still need to be mindful of your portion size due to the high sugar content. Try topping plain Greek yogurt with any of the Healthiest Granolas on Grocery Shelves for a better breakfast option.