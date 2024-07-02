20 Grocery Stores That Are Open on July 4th

The Fourth of July, also known as Independence Day, usually brings families together around the grill, whether that be for hamburgers and hot dogs or perfectly seared chicken and steak. In fact, many food items are closely tied to the holiday, from side dishes like potato salad and baked beans to desserts such as s'mores and red, white, and blue popsicles.

If you are hosting guests this Fourth of July, you're probably well aware of the volume of groceries needed to pull off the perfect holiday—including all of the condiments and toppings.

Yet, even the most well-prepared home grill masters may find themselves short on supplies the morning of the Fourth. While the rest of the family is out watching the hometown parade, it's time to head to the grocery store to pick up those remaining few essentials. Or, better yet, get an entire week's worth of grocery shopping done on the holiday. No matter what your holiday plans are, there are many grocery chains that will be open on July Fourth.

It's important to note that not every major grocery chain will open on the Fourth. Most notably, the popular warehouse club Costco will be closed. If you're a Costco member and are thinking of stocking up on grilling essentials there, make sure to do so well before the actual holiday. Otherwise, you'll find you have plenty of other options.

Keep reading for a list of national and major regional grocery chains that will be open on July Fourth.

Walmart

No matter where your Fourth of July plans take you, you may find yourself in need of a Walmart run. America's largest grocery retailer will be open on the holiday with regular operating hours. Pharmacy hours may differ, so be sure to look up your nearest Walmart's hours and information.

Kroger

The nation's largest traditional supermarket chain, Kroger will be open on the Fourth of July for your last-minute holiday shopping needs. However, hours could vary based on location, and while some may be open for regular operating hours, other locations may be limited. Find your nearest Kroger online to learn more about its exact holiday hours.

Albertsons

If you have an Albertsons nearby, you'll be happy to hear that the grocery chain will be open on the Fourth of July and should follow normal operating hours. Its pharmacy, however, will be closed for the holiday. Find your nearest Albertsons for exact hours.

Publix

A Pub sub sounds like an excellent lunch idea for the Fourth of July, and Publix will be open to fulfill your go-to sandwich order. All Publix stores will follow their normal operating hours, but pharmacy hours could differ. Look up your nearest Publix location, read about hours, and place those deli sub orders.

Aldi

Need any last-minute Fourth of July supplies from your local Aldi? The discount chain will be open on the holiday. However, hours will be limited, with stores open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Make sure to note the earlier closing time if you need to run out for extra s'mores ingredients that evening. Find your nearest Aldi online for exact hours.

H-E-B

Popular Texas grocery store chain H-E-B will be open on the Fourth of July for normal operating hours. Its pharmacies will also be open on the holiday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Find your nearest H-E-B online to learn about its July Fourth hours.

Target

Whether you need to shop for last-minute groceries or realize that you'll need extra outdoor throw pillows for your guests, Target will be open for normal operating hours on the Fourth of July. Pharmacy hours could differ based on location, so look up your local Target and learn more about its holiday hours.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods stores will be open on the Fourth of July for normal operating hours. Whether you enjoy perusing Whole Foods' selection of premium meat for grilling or you want to stock up on organic desserts for your guests, you'll be able to do so through the holiday. If your local Whole Foods' hours vary for whatever reason, you'll be able to find out when you look up your nearest store.

Sam's Club

The Walmart-opened wholesaler Sam's Club will be open for limited hours on the Fourth of July. Its stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the holiday, and Plus Members will have extended hours to shop from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Look up your nearest Sam's Club location to find out more.

Trader Joe's

Whether you need extra Everything But the Bagel seasoning for your signature Fourth of July dish or simply want to stock up on those fan-favorite frozen meals, Trader Joe's will be open on the holiday. However, store hours are limited, with all Trader Joe's locations closing at 5 p.m. on July Fourth. Look up your nearest Trader Joe's for more details.

BJ's Wholesale Club

Unlike its warehouse competitor Costco, East Coast wholesaler BJ's Wholesale Club will be open on the Fourth of July, with stores following normal operating hours. That's music to the ears of BJ's members, who might need to run out on the Fourth to buy an extra grill or additional barbecue ingredients. Locate your nearest BJ's Wholesale Club for exact hours and details.

Big Y

Regional grocery chain Big Y, with stores in Connecticut and Massachusetts, will be available for all of your grilling needs this July Fourth. All Big Y grocery store locations will be open on the Fourth of July from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. All Big Y pharmacies will be closed in observance of the holiday. Find your nearest Big Y grocery store for more details.

Food Lion

Shoppers with a Food Lion in their neighborhood will be able to stock up on any last-minute Fourth of July supplies on the holiday, as all Food Lion stores are open on the Fourth from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Find your local Food Lion for more details.

Giant Food

Mid-Atlantic grocery chain Giant Food will be open on the Fourth of July for normal operating hours; however, holiday hours could impact its pharmacies. Look up your nearest Giant Food to learn more about the exact holiday hours.

Harris Teeter

If you live near a Harris Teeter, you'll be able to pick up any last-minute groceries on the Fourth of July. Stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Look up your nearest Harris Teeter to learn more about holiday sales and if your local store's hours differ.

Piggly Wiggly

Good news, Piggly Wiggly shoppers! Your local grocery chain will be open on the Fourth of July. In fact, you'll have all day to shop for groceries with Piggly Wiggly locations open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Look up your nearest store in the event that its holiday hours differ.

Ralphs

California grocery chain Ralphs will be open on the Fourth of July; however, exact hours will vary by location. Look up your local Ralphs to find the exact holiday hours. Pharmacy hours could also be impacted by the holiday, so keep that in mind when planning your errands for the week of the Fourth.

Safeway

Safeway stores will be open on the Fourth of July, with most stores following normal operating hours. Look up your nearest store for its exact hours and contact information.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wegmans Food Markets

Beloved East Coast grocer Wegmans will be open on the Fourth of July from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. That gives you all day to shop for holiday essentials, including grilling must-haves like the chain's signature burger patties and more. Look up your nearest Wegmans for exact holiday details.

Stop & Shop

Northeast grocery chain Stop & Shop is showing normal operating hours for the Fourth of July, which are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. However, exact hours may vary based on location, and pharmacies may be closed for the holiday. Check your local Stop & Shop to learn more about its Fourth of July hours.