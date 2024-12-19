 Skip to content

30 Healthy Slow Cooker Recipes for Weight Loss

These healthy slow cooker recipes make weekly meal planning seamless.
Published on December 19, 2024 | 11:05 AM

Using a slow cooker can be a game-changer for eating healthier and staying on track with your weight-loss goals.

"Your energy and decision-making tank is full at the beginning of the day and nearly empty by the end, so using a slow cooker to set yourself up for healthier meals can be super beneficial to move closer to your health goals," says Laura Burak, MS, RD, the founder of GetNaked Nutrition and author of Slim Down with Smoothies.

A slow cooker allows you to throw together quality ingredients like lean proteins, vegetables, and sauces in the morning and come home to a ready-to-eat dinner. It's like having an assistant in the kitchen, helping you prepare balanced meals with minimal effort.

Slow cooker recipes for weight loss should include the three macronutrients: protein, healthy fats, and "slow" carbs. "Think lean protein like poultry, pork, or tofu for protein and fat, and 'slow' carbs high in fiber," says Burak. "Slow" carbs are naturally high-fiber foods like lentils, beans, corn, and potatoes, which take longer to digest, help stabilize blood sugar, and keep you feeling full.

To help you get started, we've rounded up 30 of the best healthy slow cooker recipes for weight loss. Add these to your weekly meal rotation to enjoy the convenience of weight loss meals without the hassle. After reading and enjoying your scrumptious meal, take a look at 10 Best Breakfast Foods for Losing Weight & Gaining Muscle.

Slow Cooker Green Chile Pork Soup

green chile pork soup and bread

Looking for a healthier alternative to canned soup options? This flavorful dish is easy to assemble, and it's way more delicious than the shelf-stable stuff. Complete with hearty beans and veggies, this soup will only set you back 259 calories while offering a whopping 25 grams of protein and six grams of fiber.

Get our recipe for Slow Cooker Green Chile Pork Soup

Slow Cooker Cuban Tomato and Black Bean Soup

cuban tomato and black bean soup

This slow cooker Cuban tomato and black bean soup is a keeper. It features reduced-sodium black beans, unsalted chicken broth, diced tomatoes, and Greek yogurt for an incredibly healthy topping. This meal will only set you back 261 calories and provides 16 grams of protein and eight grams of fiber.

Get our recipe for Slow Cooker Cuban Tomato and Black Bean Soup

Smoky Crock Pot Chili

Healthy crockpot chilli

Chili is a classic slow cooker meal, and you can't go wrong with this recipe. Chuck roast or sirloin tips combine with veggies, beans, and spices for a tasty, filling meal that's just 250 calories.

Get our recipe for Smoky Crock Pot Chili

Crock-Pot Beef and Broccoli

Crock pot beef and broccoli meal on rice

If ordering in is one of your guilty pleasures, a much healthier alternative is whipping up this tasty beef and broccoli recipe at home in your slow cooker—just consider swapping out the white rice for brown rice. Once you realize how easy and delicious this recipe is, you'll never want to order takeout again.

Get our recipe for Crock-Pot Beef and Broccoli

Tangy Slow-Cooker Pork Carnitas Tacos

Four pork carnitas tacos on a plate

You don't have to visit a restaurant to enjoy delicious tacos. With pork roast serving as your lean protein, pickled onions, oranges, and limes, these tacos are juicy and flavorful. Rather than enjoying them the traditional way in tortillas, consider savoring this tasty mixture on top of a bed of fresh romaine lettuce for more veggies.

Get our recipe for Tangy Slow-Cooker Pork Carnitas Tacos

Best-Ever Crock-Pot Vegetarian Chili

Crock pot vegetarian chili recipe with cheese and cornbread for the table

Chilis don't have to have meat! This vegetable-based chili is just as flavorful as its meatier counterparts. Plus, it's jam-packed with healthy veggies, like kidney beans and black beans, that will keep you feeling full. Consider passing on a side of cornbread for a little more chili instead!

Get our recipe for Crock-Pot Vegetarian Chili

Slow Cooker Shredded Pork

keto shredded pork shoulder in a white bowl

If you grew up eating Southern barbecue, you might want a copycat recipe you can make at home. No, this isn't cooked in a smoker, but the slow cooking still makes all the difference. This recipe is keto-friendly, high-protein, and low-carb, which will leave you full long after you finish your meal.

Get our recipe for Keto-Friendly Slow Cooker Shredded Pork

Hearty Asian Beef Noodle Soup

Asian beef noodle soup

One of the best meals you can make in a slow cooker is a hearty, healthy soup. And if you want an Asian soup that doesn't come in a plastic takeout container, you'll fall in love with this recipe. With flavors from garlic, ginger, and star anise, this soup is just as good as what you'd get at a restaurant.

Get our recipe for Hearty Asian Beef Noodle Soup

Lamb Tagine

Healthy lamb tagine

This Moroccan-inspired recipe puts a new spin on slow cooker dishes—and it's healthy comfort food at its finest. If you're looking for a recipe you might not have tried before, this is it. Lamb, Roma tomatoes, chickpeas, and golden raises are all served over couscous for a meal you'll want to prepare time and time again.

Get our recipe for Lamb Tagine

Crock Pot Jambalaya

Crock pot jambalaya in a bowl on a bed of rice ready to eat.

With chicken, shrimp, Andouille sausage, and vegetables, this jambalaya is bursting with flavor. Consider opting for quinoa or brown rice as a healthier base rather than white rice to round out this meal.

Get our recipe for Crock-Pot Jambalaya

Basque Chicken

Healthy basque chicken

If your go-to lean protein is chicken, this scrumptious recipe is for you. The secret to this Basque chicken is browning the meat before you put it in the slow cooker. Yes, it's an extra step (and an extra pan to clean), but we promise the flavor will be well worth it.

Get our recipe for Basque Chicken

Slow Cooker Turkey Breasts with Oranges and Herbs

crock pot ladies roasted turkey with oranges and herbs

Turkey isn't just for Thanksgiving! These citrus-flavored turkey breasts will have you eating this lean protein all year long. The fresh oranges, thyme, and rosemary really bring this dish full circle.

Get our recipe for Slow Cooker Turkey Breasts with Oranges and Herbs

Crock-Pot Chicken Tacos

Crock pot chicken tacos in a salad and tortilla

If you normally gravitate toward pork or beef tacos, give this lean-protein chicken recipe a try. You'd be surprised how flavorful chicken tacos can be with the right seasonings and toppings. And for a healthier tweak, consider swapping out tortillas for a bed of fresh lettuce.

Get our recipe for Crock-Pot Chicken Tacos

Crock-Pot Chicken Enchilada Casserole

chicken enchilada casserole in bowl

Sure, enchiladas are great. But why not try something new with a chicken enchilada casserole? Just set it in the morning before you leave for the day, and you can come home to a delicious meal. This dish is filled with hearty veggies and lean protein that'll leave you feeling incredibly satisfied.

Get our recipe for Crock-Pot Chicken Enchilada Casserole

Crock-Pot Chicken Noodle Soup

Crock pot chicken noodle soup with bread on a table.

What's better than a classic bowl of chicken soup? Whether you're under the weather or just looking for a cozy, healthy meal, you can't go wrong with chicken noodle soup.

Get our recipe for Crock-Pot Chicken Noodle Soup

Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chicken Chili

pumpkin chicken chili served in white pots

You can enjoy pumpkin no matter the time of year, thanks to this slow cooker pumpkin chicken chili recipe. And don't get things twisted—pumpkin isn't just for dessert; it can be used in savory dishes as well. This chili will make you wonder why you didn't start adding this tasty fruit to your dinner recipes sooner.

Get our recipe for Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chicken Chili

Slow Cooker Turkey Cassoulet

slow cooked turkey cassoulet in white bowls

This French-inspired dish blends chili and stew into one delicious meal, featuring a lean protein as the star of the show: turkey. If you're looking for a break from chicken but don't want red meat, it's a great option. This recipe provides a solid 34 grams of protein and nine grams of fiber for a filling, well-rounded meal.

Get our recipe for Slow Cooker Turkey Cassoulet

Slow Cooker Maple-Balsamic Chicken and Vegetables

maple balsamic chicken and vegetables on a white plate

Step up your chicken game with this simple, tasty, and healthy recipe. The chicken gets a major upgrade thanks to the maple and balsamic flavors, and the veggies are soft and tender. With 33 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber, you can't go wrong adding this dish to your dinner rotation.

Get our recipe for Slow Cooker Maple-Balsamic Chicken and Vegetables

Classic Slow-Cooker Chicken in Red Wine

Slow cooker chicken in red wine

Feeling fancy? You can make coq au vin right in your slow cooker, complete with a red wine sauce. It's definitely cheaper than a trip to France! Take your go-to chicken recipe up a notch for your next dinner, and shop for these delicious ingredients.

Get our recipe for Classic Slow-Cooker Chicken in Red Wine

Creamy Split Pea Soup

Healthy split pea soup

Split peas rank up there as one of the heroes of the health-food world. This split pea soup is a classic for a reason, and it is one of those few and far-between comfort foods that are comforting, delicious, and healthy for you, too.

Get our recipe for Creamy Split Pea Soup.

French Pot Roast

healthy french pot roast

Every culture has its version of pot roast, that amazing slow-cooked amalgamation of hearty meat, vegetable chunks, and flavorful broth. Here's an easy, healthy version to tackle the French pot roast.

Get our recipe for French Pot Roast.

Braised Brisket with Horseradish Cream

Low-calorie braised brisket with horseradish cream

Brisket typically requires hours of slow cooking to become tender, but the slow cooker simplifies the process. With just 15 minutes of prep, this method uses heat and moisture to transform the beef into a flavorful, melt-in-your-mouth dish. By pairing it with nutrient-rich vegetables, this slow cooker brisket can be part of a satisfying, weight-loss-friendly meal.

Get our recipe for Braised Brisket with Horseradish Cream.

Short Ribs Braised in Guinness

Low-calorie short ribs braised in guinness

Braised short ribs have become a staple on French and Italian menus across the country, offering rich flavors and a touch of indulgence. Despite their simplicity in preparation, they often come with a hefty price tag. Instead of spending over $20 at a restaurant, you can easily recreate this dish at home. Even better, this short ribs recipe delivers the same delicious taste while slashing the calories in half.

Get our recipe for Short Ribs Braised in Guinness.

Crock-Pot Italian Meatballs

Crock pot Italian meatballs with spaghetti

Is there anything more comforting than a classic spaghetti and meatball dinner? When it comes to feeding a crowd, preparing a large batch of Italian meatballs in your slow cooker is one of the simplest and most satisfying ways to impress.

Get our recipe for Crock-Pot Italian Meatballs.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Paleo pulled pork sandwich

This recipe takes the humble hog to new heights, delivering a sandwich packed with flavor yet low in calories—easily earning its spot as one of our favorite healthy slow cooker recipes for weight loss.

Get our recipe for Pulled Pork Sandwich.

Slow-Cooker Beef and Beer

Slow cooker beef and beer

The Belgians aren't just known for drinking some of the world's best beer—they cook with it too. This recipe takes inspiration from carbonnade, a traditional Belgian stew made with beef and onions braised in beer. Perfect for a cozy winter evening, this hearty dish delivers rich flavor at just 345 calories per serving!

Get our recipe for Slow-Cooker Beef and Beer.

Corned Beef

sliced corned beef on a cutting board

Did you know corned beef is actually pickled brisket? A brisket is cured in a salty brine for several days before being boiled to tender perfection, which explains its signature saltiness. Pair it with roasted cabbage for a classic and delicious combination!

Get our recipe for Corned Beef.

Slow Cooker Turkey

Why roast a turkey when the slow cooker can do it for you? Even if it's not around the holidays, turkey can be a great meal prep food—like with this Protein-Packed Turkey BLT Salad Recipe.

Get our recipe for Slow Cooker Turkey.

Pork Chile Verde

Paleo pork chile verde

Pork chile verde may not be a staple on most Americans' tables, but it absolutely deserves a spot. With tender pork simmered in a vibrant, mildly spicy broth packed with vegetables, it's a flavorful and satisfying dish that fits perfectly into a weight-loss-friendly meal plan.

Get our recipe for Pork Chile Verde.

Beef Goulash

slow cooker beef goulash in a white serving dish

This beefy stew will keep you satisfied, and it's super easy to make, too. It's no wonder this made our list of healthy slow cooker recipes for weight loss.

Get our recipe for Beef Goulash.

