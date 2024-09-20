15 Heart-Healthy Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Morning

Starting your day with a heart-healthy breakfast sets a positive tone for the rest of your meals. A well-balanced morning meal provides energy and essential nutrients while supporting long-term heart health by helping to manage cholesterol, blood pressure, and weight. Whether you prefer savory or sweet, there are plenty of delicious options that fit into a heart-friendly diet without sacrificing flavor or convenience.

If you're aiming to eat more heart-healthy breakfasts, don't worry—it's totally doable! Your morning meal can still be delicious, nutritious, and quick to prepare. You really can have it all when it comes to heart-healthy breakfast options.

What Makes a Breakfast Heart-Healthy

When creating heart-healthy breakfasts, keep these key factors in mind:

Total calories: Part of a heart healthy eating plan is keeping calories reasonable at meals. To do so, it really comes down to portion sizes, so keep that in mind when you make your breakfast plate.

Saturated fat: Saturated fat has been shown to raise LDL ("bad") cholesterol, so it's important to keep it as low as possible. The recommendation is to limit saturated fat to no more than 10% of your total daily calories. You'll find it in foods like butter, processed breakfast meats, and full-fat cheeses.

Sodium: The recommended maximum for sodium intake is 2,300 milligrams per day, which is about 1 teaspoon of salt. Common breakfast foods like cheese, bread, and processed meats can be high in sodium. You don't need to avoid these entirely, but compare nutrition labels and be mindful of how many high-sodium items you include in one meal.

Added sugar: Added sugars are different from natural sugars found in fruit, which are a great addition to breakfast and provide many heart-healthy benefits. However, try to keep added sugars (from sources like granulated sugar, syrup, honey, and agave) to no more than 10% of your daily calories. A little goes a long way.

Below, you'll find 15 heart-healthy breakfast options to choose from. Feel free to customize them by swapping ingredients (like using a different fruit) or making simple substitutions (for example, swapping powdered sugar on French toast for a dollop of Greek yogurt). Try them all and see which ones make it into your regular heart-healthy morning routine!

Healthy Oatmeal With Peanut Butter and Banana

Oats provide soluble fiber, which has been linked to lowering total and LDL cholesterol, as well as supporting weight loss. This meal also includes bananas, rich in potassium and fiber, and peanut butter, which adds healthy fat, protein, and more fiber. Together, these ingredients create a balanced breakfast that keeps you full for longer.

Get the recipe for Healthy Oatmeal With Peanut Butter and Banana.

Plant-Based Carrot Cake Smoothie

This heart-healthy smoothie packs in carrots, banana, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg—but you won't even taste the chickpeas! Chickpeas add plenty of fiber, making this smoothie a nutritious part of any heart-healthy eating plan.

Get the recipe for Plant-Based Carrot Cake Smoothie.

Stuffed French Toast with Strawberries

The American Heart Association recommends adults consume three servings of fat-free or low-fat dairy each day. This recipe provides low-fat ricotta and skim milk, along with strawberries. Studies show that consuming strawberries and blueberries regularly may lower the risk of heart attack, so feel free to top your French toast with extra strawberries!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get the recipe for Stuffed French Toast with Strawberries.

Maple-Cashew-Apple Toast

This simple, 5-ingredient toast offers a quick and nutritious breakfast, covering three food groups: protein, fruit, and whole grains. It's a fantastic way to start a heart-healthy day!

Get the recipe for Maple-Cashew-Apple Toast.

10-Minute Baked Eggs With Mushroom and Spinach

According to the American Heart Association, you can enjoy up to one whole egg per day, making this recipe perfectly portioned. Add mushrooms and spinach for a low-calorie, nutrient-dense addition to your breakfast.

Get the recipe for 10-Minute Baked Eggs With Mushroom and Spinach.

Banana Pancakes

These banana pancakes are made with Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, eggs, lemon juice, and whole wheat flour, delivering 320 calories per serving. Topped with bananas, this dish provides potassium, which research shows is essential for heart health, helping to regulate blood pressure.

Get the recipe for Banana Pancakes.

Snickerdoodle Protein Mini Muffins

These protein-packed muffins get their boost from vanilla protein powder, and they skip the butter in favor of potassium-rich bananas, almond meal, and dates for natural sweetness.

Get the recipe for Snickerdoodle Protein Mini Muffins.

Sunrise Sandwich With Turkey, Cheddar, and Guacamole

At 380 calories, this breakfast sandwich offers a well-rounded combination of whole wheat English muffin, egg, turkey breast, and cheddar cheese. For a lower-sodium option, opt for no-added sodium turkey breast or use fresh turkey leftovers.

Get the recipe for Sunrise Sandwich With Turkey, Cheddar, and Guacamole.

Fruit and Granola Yogurt Parfait

This parfait layers Greek yogurt, granola, and berries for a heart-healthy breakfast. It contains 330 calories per serving, with 8 grams of total fat and 3.5 grams of saturated fat. Skip the added sugar for an even healthier option.

Get the recipe for Fruit and Granola Yogurt Parfait.

Vanilla Bourbon French Toast

Vanilla and bourbon add a rich flavor to this French toast, with most of the alcohol cooking off. Use whole grain bread for added fiber, and top with heart-healthy berries for a nutrient-packed breakfast.

Get the recipe for Vanilla Bourbon French Toast.

Turkey-Sweet Potato Breakfast Hash

This hash combines turkey sausage, sweet potatoes, and bell peppers for a fiber- and protein-rich meal. With only one ounce of turkey sausage per serving, it brings flavor without overloading on saturated fat.

Get the recipe for Turkey-Sweet Potato Breakfast Hash.

Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats

Prepare these heart-healthy oats the night before, and in the morning, you can top them with cream cheese frosting or opt for fresh berries and almonds for a lighter option.

Get the recipe for Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats.

Zucchini Bread

This simple zucchini bread is made with oats, zucchini, and spices. Add a small amount of chocolate chips for a fun twist, and pair it with kefir or fruit for a quick morning meal.

Get the recipe for Zucchini Bread.

Raspberry-Peach Swirled Smoothie

Frozen fruit makes this smoothie quick and easy to whip up in under 10 minutes. The fiber and potassium in the fruit contribute to a heart-healthy diet. Skip the honey to reduce added sugar if you prefer.

Get the recipe for Raspberry-Peach Swirled Smoothie.

Breakfast Salad

Why not add more vegetables to your breakfast? With 90% of Americans not meeting their daily veggie needs, incorporating nutrient-rich, low-calorie vegetables in the morning is a great way to start the day. For a more heart-healthy option, serve with one egg per portion.

Get the recipe for Breakfast Salad.