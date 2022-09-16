When it comes to culinary convenience, slow cookers always take first place. After all, being able to leave meals to cook unsupervised is a huge plus in any busy household. You can use your slow cooker year-round, but we especially love it in the cooler months. Is there anything better than waking up to a warm bowl of homemade oatmeal or ending your day with a comforting bowl of chili or slow-cooked meat? It's comfort food season, after all.

This is the time to make the most of your slow cooker, and we've got 50 creative ways you can use it. That's why we've curated a list of slow-cooker meals that are cheap, easy, versatile, and can be enjoyed at every meal. Crock-Pots aren't just for dinner—you'll love cooking warm breakfasts and lunches with these recipes, too.

Breakfast

1 Crock-Pot Creamy Banana French Toast

Did you know you can use your slow cooker to make French toast? This kitchen appliance truly is a workhorse.

Get the recipe from Diethood.

2 Slow Cooker Peach Cobbler Oatmeal

This breakfast is reminiscent of a sweet Southern pie. With steel-cut oats and fresh peach slices, this is one breakfast that's worth waking up for.

Get the recipe from The Healthy Maven.

3 Crock Pot Breakfast Casserole

When hashbrowns, egg, broccoli, bacon, and cheddar cheese combine, it's bound to be palatably epic. And the best part is, you can make this breakfast in your slow cooker.

Get the recipe from Apple of My Eye.

4 Slow Cooker Breakfast Quinoa

How often do you run out of time for breakfast before work? This time-saving recipe will let you get things ready the night before. After slow-cooking the quinoa overnight, you can have breakfast ready and waiting for you when you get up. Now that's a win-win.

Get the recipe from My Whole Food Life.

5 Slow Cooker Banana Bread

Switch things up by making a loaf of bread in your slow cooker instead of in the oven. This tasty recipe features chocolate chunks and overripe bananas.

Get the recipe from The Nut Butter Hub.

6 Slow Cooker Hot Chocolate Oatmeal

Dessert for breakfast, anyone? This recipe combines two great things—oatmeal and hot chocolate—into one delectable slow cooker breakfast.

Get the recipe from Oatmeal with a Fork.

7 Crock Pot Banana Bread Quinoa

Want a new way to enjoy banana bread? Try this banana bread quinoa recipe instead of the traditional loaf.

Get the recipe from The Realistic Nutritionist.

8 Slow Cooker Caramelized Apple Oatmeal

Once you've tried this recipe, you'll never want to eat packets of apple cinnamon instant oatmeal again.

Get the recipe from Nourishing Joy.

9 Slow Cooker Veggie Omelette

Why make an omelet on the stove when you can make it in a slow cooker?

Get the recipe from Diethood.

10 Slow Cooker Cinnamon Rolls

How do you make gooey cinnamon rolls even more perfect? Toss them in the slow cooker! This recipe is perfect for a weekend brunch at home.

Get the recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction.

Poultry Dishes

11 Classic Slow-Cooker Chicken in Red Wine

Feeling fancy? You can make coq au vin right in your slow cooker, complete with a red wine sauce. It's definitely cheaper than a trip to France!

Get our recipe for Classic Slow-Cooker Chicken in Red Wine.

12 Slow Cooker Maple-Balsamic Chicken and Vegetables

Step up your chicken game with this simple, tasty recipe. The chicken gets a major upgrade thanks to the maple and balsamic flavors, and the veggies are soft and tender.

Get our recipe for Slow Cooker Maple-Balsamic Chicken and Vegetables.

13 Slow Cooker Turkey Cassoulet

This French-inspired dish blends chili and stew into one delicious meal. If you're looking for a break from chicken but don't want red meat, it's a great option.

Get our recipe for Slow Cooker Turkey Cassoulet.

14 Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chicken Chili

Pumpkin isn't just for lattes and desserts—it's delicious in savory recipes, too. This chili will make you wonder why you didn't start adding pumpkin to your dinner recipes sooner.

Get our recipe for Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chicken Chili.

15 Crock-Pot Chicken Noodle Soup

Whether you're under the weather or just looking for a cozy meal, you can't go wrong with a bowl of chicken noodle soup. Try using egg noodles for an extra-hearty dish.

Get our recipe for Crock-Pot Chicken Noodle Soup.

16 Crock-Pot Chicken Enchilada Casserole

Sure, enchiladas are great. But why not try something new with a chicken enchilada casserole? Just set it in the morning before you leave for the day, and you can come home to a delicious meal.

Get our recipe for Crock-Pot Chicken Enchilada Casserole.

17 Crock-Pot Chicken Tacos

If you normally gravitate toward pork or beef tacos, give this chicken recipe a try. You'd be surprised how flavorful chicken tacos can be with the right seasonings and toppings.

Get our recipe for Crock-Pot Chicken Tacos.

18 Slow Cooker Turkey Breasts with Gravy

Turkey isn't just for Thanksgiving! These citrus-flavored turkey breasts will have you eating this bird all year long.

Get the Crock-Pot Ladies' recipe for Slow Cooker Turkey Breasts with Gravy.

19 Basque Chicken

The secret to this recipe is browning the meat before you put it in the slow cooker. Yes, it's an extra step (and an extra pan to clean), but we promise the flavor will be worth it.

Get our recipe for Basque Chicken.

20 Slow Cooker Honey Garlic Chicken

Letting the chicken and spices cook together in your slow cooker makes for an incredibly flavorful dish.

Get the recipe from Well Plated.

Beef and Pork Dishes

21 Short Ribs Braised in Guinness

You don't have to head to a restaurant to eat short ribs (at a price markup, no less). This simple recipe is just as tasty as what you'd get while dining out.

Get our recipe for Short Ribs Braised in Guinness.

22 Smoky Crock Pot Chili

Chili is a classic slow cooker meal, and you can't go wrong with this recipe. Chuck roast or sirloin tips combine with veggies, beans, and spices for a tasty, filling meal.

Get our recipe for Smoky Crock Pot Chili.

23 Belgian-Inspired Beef and Beer

If you love drinking beer, why not cook with it, too? This hearty dish features dark beer, meat, onions, and mushrooms for a hearty dish.

Get our recipe for Belgian-Inspired Beef and Beer.

24 Slow Cooker Beef Goulash

If you're tired of the same old pasta dishes, step things up a notch with this recipe. Ground beef, elbow macaroni, and plenty of veggies and spices come together in this filling dish.

Get our recipe for Slow Cooker Beef Goulash.

25 Slow Cooker Cuban Tomato and Black Bean Soup

Black bean soup is delicious on its own, but with ham added to the mix, it's a game-changer. This soup works as an appetizer or as a main course—your dinner guests will be so impressed.

Get our recipe for Slow Cooker Cuban Tomato and Black Bean Soup.

26 Slow Cooker Green Chile Pork Soup

Looking for an alternative to canned soup options? This flavorful dish is easy to assemble, and it's way more delicious than the shelf-stable stuff.

Get our recipe for Slow Cooker Green Chile Pork Soup.

27 Crock-Pot Beef Ragu

Why settle for spaghetti and meatballs when you can whip up this tasty beef ragu? It's just like Grandma used to make, trust us.

Get our recipe for Crock-Pot Beef Ragu.

28 Slow-Cooker Pork Carnitas Tacos

You don't have to visit a Mexican restaurant for delicious tacos. With pork roast and pickled onions, these tacos are juicy and flavorful—you'll definitely want seconds.

Get our recipe for Slow-Cooker Pork Carnitas Tacos.

29 Crock-Pot Beef and Broccoli

Once you realize how easy and delicious this recipe is, you'll never want to order takeout again.

Get our recipe for Crock-Pot Beef and Broccoli.

30 Crock-Pot Italian Meatballs

If you don't have time to make meatballs from scratch, use frozen meatballs in a homemade sauce. Slow cooking the meatballs will make a difference flavor-wise, and you'll save a lot of time, too.

Get our recipe for Crock-Pot Italian Meatballs.

31 Slow Cooker Shredded Pork

If you grew up eating Southern barbecue, you might want a copycat recipe you can make at home. No, this isn't cooked in a smoker, but the slow cooking still makes all the difference.

Get our recipe for Slow Cooker Shredded Pork.

32 Crock Pot Jambalaya

With chicken, shrimp, and Andouille sausage, this jambalaya is bursting with flavor. Your dinner guests will be hankering for a second bowl of this tasty meal.

Get our recipe for Crock-Pot Jambalaya.

33 Lamb Tagine

This Moroccan-inspired recipe puts a new spin on slow cooker dishes. If you're looking for a recipe you might not have tried before, this is it.

Get our recipe for Lamb Tagine.

34 Braised Brisket With Horseradish Cream

You don't have to head to Texas to get a plate of slow-cooked brisket. This slow cooker recipe uses ingredients like dark beer and chicken stock to soften the meat, right in your slow cooker.

Get our recipe for Braised Brisket With Horseradish Cream.

35 French-Style Pot Roast

You don't need a plane ticket to enjoy a French roast. All you need is a slow cooker and this easy recipe.

Get our recipe for a French-Style Pot Roast.

36 Pulled Pork Sandwich

Afraid of cooking pork shoulder at home? Don't be! It couldn't be easier to perfect the slow-cooked meat with this simple recipe.

Get our recipe for a Pulled Pork Sandwich.

37 Asian Beef Noodle Soup

If you want an Asian soup that doesn't come in a plastic takeout container, you'll love this recipe. With flavors from garlic, ginger, and star anise, this soup is just as good as what you'd get at a restaurant.

Get our recipe for Asian Beef Noodle Soup.

Vegetarian Dishes

38 Crock-Pot Vegetarian Chili

Chilis don't have to have meat! This vegetable-based chili is just as flavorful as its meatier counterparts.

Get our recipe for Crock-Pot Vegetarian Chili.

39 Veggie Crock Pot Lasagna

Rich in flavor, this meal is packed with chopped vegetables of your choosing. Just layer the ingredients in the slow cooker and let this lasagna cook itself.

Get the recipe from Pinch of Yum.

40 Lentil Sloppy Joes

Whether you're a vegetarian or just want to cut back on your meat intake, these sloppy joes will blow you away. Lentils really can mimic the taste and consistency of beef, and this recipe is so easy to make in your slow cooker.

Get the recipe from Simply Quinoa.

41 Crock Pot Vegetarian Black Bean Enchilada Stack

These vegetarian enchiladas prove that you don't need meat for a flavorful and filling meal.

Get the recipe from Running in a Skirt.

42 Barley Bean Tacos

Take a break from the pork and chicken with these barley and bean tacos.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get the recipe from Cook Nourish Bliss.

43 Vegan White Bean Mashed Potatoes

The internet is overflowing with slow cooker mashed potato recipes, but this is one of the best. Combining potatoes with white bean purée makes for an unexpectedly delicious dish.

Get the recipe from Cotter Crunch.

44 Crock Pot Cauliflower and Cheese

Cauliflower is having a moment, and this recipe lets you cook the cruciferous vegetable in your slow cooker. Plus, there's cheese, which just makes everything better.

Get the recipe from Spicy Southern Kitchen.

45 Crock Pot Quinoa Black Bean Stuffed Peppers

Stuffed peppers are even better when you make them in a slow cooker—trust us. This flavorful recipe features avocado and cilantro for a Mexican-inspired dish.

Get the recipe from Pinch of Yum.

Desserts

46 Slow Cooker Fudge

If you've never made fudge before, this easy recipe is a great place to start. The chocolate will melt in your slow cooker, and all you have to do is pour it out, let it cool, and cut it.

Get the recipe from Creme de la Crumb.

47 Slow Cooker Carrot Cake

You don't need an oven to bake a cake! This carrot cake is moist and flavorful thanks to a secret ingredient: instant pudding.

Get the recipe from Show Me the Yummy.

48 Crock Pot Hot Chocolate

You could make hot chocolate on the stove, but why not give slow cooker hot chocolate a try? And, of course, you'll want to top this hot cocoa with marshmallows or whipped cream.

Get the recipe from The Busy Baker.

49 Hot Fudge Cake with Peanut Butter Sauce

What's better than chocolate cake? Chocolate cake that you can make in a slow cooker.

Get the recipe from Pinch of Yum.

50 Crock Pot Blueberry Crisp

This scrumptious dessert is made right in your slow cooker, and it's delicious topped with a scoop of ice cream.

Get the recipe from Diethood.

With so many recipe options, you'll want to use your slow cooker every day of the week. Don't worry, we won't tell if you do!

