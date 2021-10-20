The Best Farmers Market in Every State

Farmers markets are spectacular places to shop year-round. (Hooray for fresh produce that packs tons of extra flavor and for supporting local farmers and artisans by shopping local!) But in the fall, farmers markets truly shine. This is the time of year that the autumnal bounty arrives, from plump pumpkins ripe for carving to winter squash varieties that make hearty soups and side dishes. Did we mention the fresh-pressed cider that pairs perfectly with chewy cider donuts?

Here are the best farmers markets in every state that not only sell fantastic fall goodies but also excel when it comes to serving as community gathering spaces. Plus, find out which seasonal food festival is best in your state.

ALABAMA: Alabama Farmers Market in Birmingham

In addition to the fresh fruits and veggies, the Alabama Farmers Market sells Heart of Dixie treats like pecans. The 49-acre market houses more than 500 farmers and vendors. In the fall, the market is well-stocked with pumpkins and sweet potatoes. One Yelp reviewer also said it was the "best place to get flowers in the spring, pumpkins in the fall,"

ALASKA: The Center Market in Anchorage

Alaska can get frigid, making it tough for farmers markets to fare in colder months. The Center Market, though, operates indoors and is Alaska's only year-round farmers market. Vendors sell artisan loaves of bread, dahlias, and craft sodas in addition to veggies. One Yelp reviewer mentioned coming to peruse the teas and honey selections.

ARIZONA: Old Town Farmers Market in Scottsdale

Open October through May, the Old Town Farmers Market brings together 100 local growers. Fall seasonal specialties include cider and apples. The market also sells jams, tamales, and fresh-baked breads. "You want it, they most likely got it," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "Greens, breads, coffee, honey, body care products, beef jerky, jams and preserves, hot foods, and the list goes on."

ARKANSAS: Hillcrest Farmers Market in Little Rock

Ginger cookies and pumpkin scones are among the autumn goodies that join other farmers market staples at Hillcrest Farmers Market, a year-round, volunteer-run farmers market. "It's one of the best ways to spend a nice morning, and it's also possibly the best place in town to get fresh produce," one Yelp reviewer wrote.

CALIFORNIA: Downtown SLO Farmers' Market in San Luis Obispo

This year-round farmers market is the place to be on Thursday nights. In addition to the usual veggie suspects, SLO Farmers' Market has carved out a niche and is known for its charred meats and veggies served hot off the grill. Leading up to Halloween, the market has fun programming like "Scary-oke!" and a costume contest. "The Thursday night farmers market is a big, big deal here in SLO and, if you are in town, on a Thursday night, you should check it out," one Yelp reviewer wrote.

COLORADO: Union Station Farmers Market in Denver

In the heart of downtown, the Union Station Farmers Market is a growers-only market that takes place on Saturdays outside Union Station, a beautifully renovated train station that's home to restaurants and coffee shops. What we're getting at? You can plan a full-on brunch around your shopping trip. Kids cool down in the adjacent pop jets in the summer, and in the fall, Union Station gets dressed up in its Halloween best. In normal times, there's live music and cooking demos.

"This market isn't huge, but definitely packs a punch," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "There are probably 20-30 vendors onsite with some gorgeous goods, ranging from farm fresh eggs, flowers, herbs, nut butters, and the prettiest produce you ever did see."

CONNECTICUT: Coventry Farmers' Market in Coventry

Tucked away in the countryside, this long-running farmers market is a favorite among reviewers who mention the community feel and food trucks. Coventry Farmers' Market even has recipes that it shares on its website to help you make the best of your autumn bounty, like squash and kale soup and honey roasted apples.

"We went on the vegan/vegetarian specialty day and they had several food trucks and it was a wonderful time," one Yelp reviewer wrote.

DELAWARE: New Castle County Farmers Market in multiple locations

With a love for farm-fresh food, New Castle County operates a few different markets throughout the county. Among them is the Carousel Park Farmers Market, which is set in a bucolic park with sweeping meadows and duck ponds. Live music sets the soundtrack and vendors sell fresh produce, honey, jams, pumpkins, and bakery items. One Facebook reviewer called it a "nice place to eat and find fresh vegetables."

FLORIDA: Winter Park Farmers' Market

Outside of a historic train depot, the Winter Park Farmers' Market is a bustling spot for local produce as well as plants. Pick up some fall goodies like kettle corn and prepare for the holiday baking season by stopping at the vanilla extract booth. "It's really one of the only authentic and exciting markets in Florida I've found," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "It's a great Saturday event for the entire family."

GEORGIA: DeKalb Farmers' Market in Decatur

A farmers market with international flair, Your DeKalb Farmers' Market not only has a wide array of fruits and veggies, but you'll also find a global supply of spices, herbs, and seasonings. During the fall, vendors are selling fresh pies and pumpkins and bringing Oktoberfest vibes with seasonal beers. "Finding out about this place when we first moved to Atlanta changed everything about the way we grocery shop (and eat)," one Yelp reviewer wrote.

HAWAII: Waimea Town Market in

More than 40 vendors sell everything from Big Island-grown coffee and teas to macadamia nuts to vibrant orchids at the Waimea Town Market. Order a seasonal tart and enjoy views of Mauna Kea from the picnic tables on Saturday morning at this North Hawaii gathering spot.

The macadamia pastries receive high praise. One Yelp reviewer wrote: "The pastries we had – omg! Mac Nut Tart – lots of honey used as the base for this shortbread crusted tart w/ tons of macs!". Another reviewer described the market as paradise, saying: "If you're visiting Hawaii and need a break from hotels and restaurant food, head over to the Waimea Town Market for a fantastic Farmer's Market experience."

IDAHO: Idaho Falls Farmer's Market in Idaho Falls

This three-season market (it shuts down in the winter) is showcasing fall's bounty, with squashes galore. The Idaho Falls Farmer's Market has dozens of vendors, selling everything from jalapeno jams to slather on hunks of cornbread to sausage from a local farm. Of course, you'll find those famous spuds here, too. One Yelp reviewer praised it for being "a nice farmers market that has an abundance of fresh, local produce that is worth trying and buying."

ILLINOIS: Oak Park Farmers' Market in Oak Park

Not only are apples, pumpkins, and sweet potatoes in season at the Oak Park Farmers' Market in the fall, but there's also a pie bake-off in autumn. In normal years, the farmers' market also closes out its fall season with free "stone soup" to thank patrons for supporting the market. The tradition draws on a European folk tale that encourages generosity. One Yelp reviewer recommends getting to the market early because the fresh-baked bread sells out quickly. "Cute farmers market!" another reviewer wrote.

INDIANA: Bloomington Community Farmers' Market in Bloomington

Just a couple of blocks from downtown Bloomington, residents here build Saturday traditions around the Bloomington Community Farmers' Market. Guest chefs share recipes for soups and salsas, buskers entertain crowds, and, if you arrive on two wheels, there are lots of options for parking your bike. "Hands down, one of the best farmer's markets I've ever been to (and I grew up on a farm)," one Yelp reviewer wrote. Another wrote: "I love rolling out of bed early or late on a Saturday morning for this market, it just brings JOY to my heart to be there, to enjoy the goodies, to buy from local vendors, and just feel good starting the day."

IOWA: Des Moines' Downtown Farmers' Market in Des Moines

Des Moines' Downtown Farmers' Market has been around since 1975, with farmers, growers, and food entrepreneurs selling fresh fruit, veggies, eggs, meat, cheeses, wine, and more. A loveable feature: The market's social media team will occasionally ask shoppers "what's in your bag" and shares the answers on the market's feeds.

The Dutch Letter, a tasty treat for fall, is mentioned in several Yelp reviewers. "Be sure to try the Dutch Letter, a pastry filled with sweet almond paste, and shaped like an alphabet letter," one reviewer wrote. Another reviewer wrote: "Hands down the biggest and best farmers market I've ever been to."

KANSAS: Kansas Grown! Farmers Market in Wichita

Billed as the largest farmers market in the state, the Kansas Grown! Farmers Market has been around for more than three decades. A hundred or so vendors supply the farmers market with fruit, veggies, hand-harvested honey and flowers, and fall treats including cinnamon rolls and kettle corn. Plus, there's live entertainment and cooking demonstrations. At the end of October, vendors bring their veggies and the market makes a stone soup to serve to the masses. "Wichita, you definitely have the farmers market thing down pat," one Yelp reviewer visiting from out of town wrote.

KENTUCKY: Lexington Farmers Market in Lexington

The Lexington Farmers Market offers weekend markets, pop-up markets, community farm stands, and even a festival to celebrate cold-brew coffee. Established in 1975, the cooperative-owned farmers market's offerings range from honey and organic chicken to strawberries and potatoes. "There are plenty of options every time I go, and I end up being way too excited by some very delicious vegetables and fruits," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "The flowers are also a lovely visual bonus! The clear signage of who grows locally is appreciated."

LOUISIANA: Red Stick Farmers Market in Baton Rouge

The Red Stick Farmers Market operates in up to four locations each week, bringing farm-fresh food into Baton Rouge neighborhoods. In addition to the expected fruits and veggies, the market sells homemade pies, local herbs, and native plants. "I love this market!," one Yelp reviewer wrote, "I always find great produce. The farmers tend to be super nice! I LOVE the dairy farm that is there as well as all the other artisans! Baton Rouge has some super special makers out here!"

MAINE: Portland Farmers Market in Portland

In the fall, the Portland Farmers Market is the place to be, with vendors selling autumn hits like cider, apples, sunflowers, chicken pot pies, and more. The farmers market draws 40 top farmers from the area for a market that's set in an idyllic park. "Farms come from all over to offer seasonal goods, and the people working here are so kind and friendly," one Yelp reviewer wrote.

MARYLAND: Takoma Park Farmers Market in Takoma Park

A perk at the Takoma Park Farmers Market is that you can pre-order from some of the most popular vendors, including those selling cider donuts, cranberry-walnut sourdough, and shishito peppers. The lively farmers market draws producers from a 125-mile radius. "Great farmers market offering a wide variety of "farm to table" produce and goods!" one Yelp reviewer wrote.

MASSACHUSETTS: Salem Farmers' Market in Salem

The Salem Farmers' Market has, well, deep roots. The market dates all the way back to 1634 and during its peak in 1930, an estimated 10,000 people came through the market on a single Saturday. Today, the market has vendors selling everything from crepes to hard cider to lobster in addition to the produce.

"Encountered this while galavanting through Salem one day, and what a great find!" one Yelp reviewer wrote. "They have many good local options to buy almost anything grown, or made from natural ingredients. Berries, greens, herbs, breads, eggs, cheese, honey, wine, fish and cookies from The Cookie Monstah, among others. Suffice it to say, there is something for everyone here."

MICHIGAN: Ann Arbor Farmers Market

The century-old Ann Arbor Farmers Market draws roughly 120 vendors from Michigan and Ohio. Your fall haul from this college town market could include pumpkins, decorative gourds, mums in autumnal hues, chestnuts, apple cider, winter squash, and pears. "Wonderful! The colors! The variety! The freshness! This place makes you want to go home and whip up a delicious vegetable medley dish and dig in!" one Yelp reviewer wrote.

MINNESOTA: Mill City Farmers Market in Minneapolis

Located downtown, the Mill City Farmers Market has fun events to nourish community connections, like market yoga, children's storytime, and cooking classes. Plus, the market has a library of healthy recipes online that you can make with your farmers market haul. In addition to the squash and root veggies, heirloom bean harvests arrive in the fall "First and foremost, many of the stalls are BIPOC owned, which is really important to me," a Yelp reviewer wrote. "Second, the produce is always SUPER fresh, and keeps well for a long time."

MISSISSIPPI: Mississippi Farmers Market in Jackson

Shop a large selection of produce like okra, collard greens, and spaghetti squash at the Mississippi Farmers Market, which is located in an 18,000-square-foot building with 32 stalls. In the fall, the market also holds a "peanut party" with fresh-boiled peanuts. Yelp reviews call the market a "true gem" and mention you can talk with the farmers you buy the produce from.

MISSOURI: Brookside Farmers Market in Kansas City

All the vendors at this community-centric farmers market are the farmers and makers and share their sustainable goodies with Kansas City. Venders include an artisan kombucha maker, a vegan creamery, and a bakery specializing in fruit and cake-based desserts. Brookside Farmers' Market runs year-round, with an indoor market during the colder months. "You can get plants, compost, sprouts, greens, veggies, jarred goods, flowers, pottery, wooden spoons and more," one Yelp reviewer wrote.

MONTANA: Clark Fork Farmers' Market in Missoula

People flock to this high-rated farmers' market for the huckleberries. The Clark Fork Farmers' Market brings together Western Montana farmers, ranchers, chefs, bakers, and food artisans. In the autumn, the Montana market sells everything you need to make your favorite fall recipes, including gourds, beets, potatoes, greens, and herbs. "We came seeking huckleberry croissants and we were very pleasantly surprised to find them again along with many of our other favorites- cheese, fresh veggies and huckleberries sold by the bag," one Yelp reviewer wrote.

NEBRASKA: Omaha Farmers Market in Omaha

The Omaha Farmers Market dates back to 100 years ago and was once known as Omaha's "City Market," a place grocers relied on the produce to stock their own stores. Until 1964, growers sold fruits, veggies, herbs, and honey. After a 30-year hiatus, the market was revived. In the fall, you can find all kinds of seasonal treats here, from apple breads for snacking and Jack Be Little pumpkins to decorate your doorstep. "I always love the farmers market! There are a variety of vendors. You can find fresh veggies, yummy granola, Greek food from Lincoln, or even handmade ceramics," one Yelp reviewer wrote.

NEVADA:Carson Farmers Market in Carson City

The Carson Farmers Market blog publishes seasonal recipes on its website, like apple pie oatmeal cookies. (Consider that your cue to add some apples to your shopping list). The Saturday market features bounties of fresh produce from the Nevada Certified Farmers Market growers. "It's become a Saturday tradition," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "The vendors are that wonderful. The fruits and veggies that good. The shopping experience is that much fun." Another reviewer mentioned the great mix of pies and European pastries.

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Portsmouth Farmers Market in Portsmouth

The Seacoast Growers Association manages several farmers markets in New Hampshire, including the beloved Portsmouth Farmers Market. The "rain or shine" medium-sized Saturday market includes live music. Local crafts and candles are sold alongside the produce."All that one would expect from a well balanced Farmers Market," one Google reviewer wrote. "Beautiful setting, although off the beaten path."

NEW JERSEY: Denville Farmers Market in Denville

After summer fades to fall, the Denville Farmers Market fills up with sunflowers, apple cider, pumpkins, and more. "I'm really impressed with this farmers market! Not only do they have a wide variety of fresh produce vendors, they also have an interesting assortment of bakers, coffee purveyors, cheese and dairy," one Yelp reviewer wrote.

NEW MEXICO: Santa Fe Farmers Market in Santa Fe

"The City Different" brings together more than 150 farmers and producers from throughout New Mexico for a splendid farmers market feast, where you might find regional delicacies like lavender, blue corn doughnuts, cherry empanadas, and green chile frittatas. The chile ristras that become available at the Santa Fe Farmers Market in October and November are a perfect way to celebrate fall. Both beautiful and delicious, these ristras are hung in the fall to dry, they're used later in the year for cooking and eating. The sprawling farmers market is located near the tracks of the New Mexico Rail Runner Express.

"The energy of the local farmers, bakers and artists accumulated here and it was a great experience," one Yelp reviewer wrote.

NEW YORK: Union Square Market

Leave it to the Big Apple to embrace cider in a fun way. In the fall, the Union Square Greenmarket shines with events like a "Cider Village" with cideries holding cider-pressing demonstrations. The thrumming market started with just a few farmers in 1976 and, today, in peak season, draws as many as 140 farmers. The market has a food scrap drop-off to help you ace your composting goals.

"Amazing selection of fresh veggies, fruit, meat, dairy products, kimchi, flowers, & lots more," one Yelp reviewer wrote.

NORTH CAROLINA: Davidson Farmer Market in Davidson

With a few dozen vendors selling fruits and veggies, meat, dairy, and fresh-baked breads, the Davidson Farmers Market exudes a small-town vibe. The farmers market promotes local food with chef demos and sustainability education. A variety of vendors sell local goods—things like goat cheeses and spreads, aged balsamic, whole wheat flour, hot sauces, and seasonal danishes. "What is better than getting some fresh donuts and coffee while looking at the healthy options?" one Yelp reviewer wrote. "The farmers market had wonderful local vendors; many places had samples."

NORTH DAKOTA: Red River Market in Fargo

For a farmers market feast in Fargo, head to Red River Market, which was established in 2015 and has grown into a community tradition. Reviewers mention the variety of vendors, including an artisan soda maker that dreams up flavors like lavender cream. The market also has a photo booth in fall so market-goers can pose in a vintage truck with pumpkins and haystacks. Representing 90 local farmers and makers, the Red River Market is the largest in North Dakota. "Wowza! The market sure had grown since the last time I was here! There's live music, a grassy area, a splash fountain area, and LOTS of vendors!" one Yelp reviewer wrote.

OHIO: Main Street Delaware Farmers Market in

The Toledo Farmers' Market aims to be an incubator for new food and artisan products. The year-round market brings together 100 vendors, including an orchard that sells a large variety of apples, a maker of all-natural dog and cat treats, and an artisan that sells handmade lip balms. After you grab a cup of coffee and an apple fritter, take a stroll near the market and check out the outdoor murals. "Friendly people, plenty of fruit and vegetable options, a lot of fresh breads and pastries, great sauces and seasonings, and really good arts and crafts selections," one reviewer wrote on Yelp.

OKLAHOMA: OSU-OKC Farmers Market in Oklahoma City

The OSU-OKC Farmers Market at Scissortail Park is a partnership between a 70-acre urban park in downtown and Oklahoma State University's OKC campus. The weekend destination is a 100% local producer market, meaning all the vendors grow, raise and make their products exclusively in Oklahoma. "I was so impressed with the variety of vendors; there are traditional produce stands but also local beef, natural bath and body type products, bbq, salsa, popcorn, loose teas and other craft vendors," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "Also!! Mimosa and Prosecco cart to make your shopping just a tad more chill.

OREGON: Portland Farmers Market, Multiple Locations

Portland Farmers Market organizes five different markets with a goal of strengthening the food economy and serving as gathering spaces around Portland. The fall is prime mushroom season in the Pacific Northwest and mushroom foragers and cultivators have an abundance of local fungi available perfect for veggie-forward fall dishes.

"This Farmers Market is on another level," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "If you are visiting you just need to check it out to see it for yourself."

PENNSYLVANIA: Lawrenceville Farmers Market in Pittsburgh

The fall is an especially fun time to be at the Lawrenceville Farmers Market, where you might just stumble upon pumpkin painting stations, a Bulgarian bakery, and a donut shop selling imaginative treats (like a huckleberry flavor). "We got to compete in the pie baking competition last year and it was a blast!" one Yelp reviewer wrote. Another review said: "Out of all the local farmers markets this has to be one of my favorites. For the small area it takes up in Arsenal Park, there are plenty of local vendors selling everything from amazing homemade breads and treats to pastas, sauces and oils."

RHODE ISLAND: Hope Street Farmers Market in Providence

Providence is a culinary destination, so it's no surprise that it's home to a fantastic farmers market. Vendors at the Hope Street Market, a farmers co-op, include a dog bakery, an oyster farm, a kombucha maker, and, of course, several farms. In normal times, there's a bicycle valet and live music. "Hope street Farmers market is one of the coolest farmers market," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "And I have been to many. It is simply fun. People come with their dogs, which is already a good start for any place. You will see and taste things you don't get to see everyday."

SOUTH CAROLINA: Charleston Farmers Market

The Charleston Farmers Market is located in Marion Square, which is in the heart of Charleston's historic downtown. Buy a plump pumpkin from a vendor, take it home and carve it, and then tag the market. You might just win some prizes in this community-wide, virtual pumpkin-carving contest. Pecans are also in season in Charleston during the fall months. "Pretty cool farmer's market with lots of food, biscuit sandwiches, juices, and of course, veggies and fruits," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "Also sprinkled in the mix, lots of artisans selling pasta, bread, baked goods, etc."

SOUTH DAKOTA: Black Hills Farmers Market in Rapid City

Apples! Pumpkins! Tractors! Fall is the most beautiful time of year at the Black Hills Farmers Market. The market is a great example of a community gathering space, where you can enjoy live music, pepper the master gardeners with questions, participate in yoga in the park, and visit the local library's pop-up library. "This place is amazing!," a Yelp reviewer wrote. "They have the freshest produce and friendliest vendors."

TENNESSEE: Nashville Farmers Market in Nashville

The Nashville Farmers Market is an innovative and fun place to shop, from a summertime "tomat-o-rama" that brings in 20 different varieties of tomatoes to a week-long celebration of strawberries and a recipe contest. In the fall, you can find ingredients for your fall culinary adventures, whether chili making or a pickling project. The open-air farmers market is home to covered sheds that serve as a home to more than 150 farmers, artisans, and small businesses. There's also a pretty, 18,000-square foot garden center. "The Nashville Farmers' Market is legit my happy place in Nashville and is always on my 'must visit' list each time I come to Nashville!" one Yelp reviewer wrote.

TEXAS: Texas Farmers Market at Mueller in Austin

Pumpkins, squash, a variety of peppers, sweet potatoes, and more are all in season in the fall in Texas. The Texas Farmers Market at Mueller has a celebratory feel, bringing together the season's best produce, as well as hosting live music, chef demos, kids' activities, and more.

"Wow, such an incredible variety of vendors with such incredible stuff to try!" one Yelp reviewer wrote. "We thought we'd spend an hour here, but we spent nearly four! They have freshly prepared foods (empanadas were amazing), and items to take home (that granola!) as well as product (awesome seasonal herbs too) and so much more."

UTAH: Downtown Farmers Market in Salt Lake City

A cherished tradition in Salt Lake City, the Downtown Farmers Market has been in business for 30 years. Farmers and producers from the region sell a solid variety of local fruits and veggies as well as grass-fed meats, eggs, dairy, honey, and flora. Save room in your tote for locally made sauces and baked goods. In the fall, there are hundreds of heirloom pumpkins that arrive, perfect for soup and autumnal porch decorating. "The produce at this market alone will make you want to swoon but there are also many other items like jams, sauces, prepared foods, dog food," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "The list goes on."

VERMONT: Nectar's in Burlington

The Burlington Farmers Market is a producers-only market located in the historic heart of Burlington. Local farmers supply the long-standing Burlington Farmers Market with meats, cheese, breads, veggies, and fruit along with a selection of flowers, plants, herbs, and perennials. For fall, you'll want to scout out the pumpkin pie bars, coffee cake squares, and other seasonal goodies. Also, Burlington Farmers Market holds some night markets in the fall! "The Burlington Farmer's Market is a really fun and quintessential Vermont thing to do when visiting," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "It's an outdoors/open air farmer's market with plenty of vendors selling anything from popcorn, soda, fresh produce, tacos, etc."

VIRGINIA: Old Town Farmers Market in Alexandria

Fun fact for history buffs: George Washington sent his produce from Mount Vernon to be sold at the Old Town Farmers' Market in Alexandria, which claims to be the oldest farmers' market in the country held continuously at the same site. These days, residents and visitors can shop produce, meat, cheeses, breads, pastries, fresh pasta, and cut flowers from up to as many as 70 vendors at this historic market. "So many goodies and gorgeous flowers," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "A wonderful place for fresh produce and treats."

WASHINGTON: Pike Place Market in Seattle

A contender for one of the most iconic markets in the country, the century-old Pike Place Market is considered the heart and soul of Seattle. More than 500 shops, vendors, restaurants, and bars fill the space, and residents and visitors come for fresh fish, huge lobster tails, bouquets swaddled in butcher paper, and an abundance of fruits and veggies. In the fall, you're in for a treat as the market sells pumpkin pie lattes to maple-bacon donuts, and hot toddies. "A go-to destination for tourists and locals alike," a Yelp reviewer wrote. "The highlights are definitely the high qualify seafood and the beautiful flower bouquet stands."

WEST VIRGINIA: Morgantown Farmers Market in Morgantown

The Morgantown Farmers Market sources from farms within a 50-mile radius, bringing in fresh produce, an array of meats, lots of baked goods that incorporate local ingredients, plus tasty maple syrups and honey. Live music and local cooking demos round out the market that supports small, local farms.

"I get overwhelmed by the large city farmers market and loved the small, intimate size of the Morgantown one that offered a variety of products," one Yelp reviewer wrote.

WISCONSIN: Dane County Farmers Market in Madison

Not only is the Dane County Farmers' Market the best in Wisconsin, it also gets national accolades. Here, you'll find the season's best bounty, including vegetables, flowers, meats, and—most famously—cheeses! The famed farmers' market features about 275 vendors each year. Consider the fresh, squeaky cheese curds a rite of passage here. In the fall, be sure to pick up some Wisconsin-grown cranberries for the Thanksgiving festivities that are ahead. Street musicians add to the fun.

The Yelp reviews glow, too, with one saying: "The Farmer's Market is one of the best things about Madison. Whether you're just in town visiting or are a homegrown Sconnie, this is the place to be on Saturday mornings in the summer." Another Yelp reviewer wrote: "It really is an amazing farmers market in an amazing setting."

WYOMING: Downtown Laramie Farmers Market in Laramie

Dozens of vendors from Wyoming and even some from neighboring Colorado sell fresh fruits, veggies, artisan breads, seasonal salsas, and more at the Downtown Laramie Farmers Market in Laramie. The market also sells seasonal cocktails, local art, and to-go meals. Live music sets the soundtrack.

"A great market; variety of fresh produce and unique items from jams, honey, bread, jewelry and more. Food choices are varied and all good," a Google reviewer wrote.

With great markets in every state, shopping for groceries just got more fun (and festive!)

