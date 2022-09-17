The canned foods aisle may seem intimidating, but when it comes to planning out your meals for a week—or even a month—it can be a gold mine. Between different kinds of fiber-rich canned beans, saucy tomatoes, and even canned vegetables or fish, there are a lot of different canned food recipes you can make.

Here are some of our favorite canned food recipes for when you're stuck cooking at home. And for more, check out these 35+ Easy Recipes Anyone Can Make at Home.

1 Pinto Bean and Pumpkin Mole Chili

What's needed: 1 can of pinto beans, 1 can of pumpkin puree, 1 can of fire-roasted diced tomatoes

If you thought you could make it through a list about canned foods without seeing at least one chili recipe, you were fooling yourself. However, not all chilis are created equally. Some are made with pumpkin and mole sauce and, in turn, are superior.

Get our recipe for Pinto Bean and Pumpkin Mole Chili.

RELATED: Sign up for our newsletter to get daily recipes and food news in your inbox!

2 Black Bean Omelet

What's needed: 1 can of black beans

This is one of the easiest canned food recipes you can make. Which would you prefer: an $11 spinach omelet from a restaurant that can be packed with nearly 1,000 calories, or a $1.50 omelet filled with an oozing center of black beans and cheese, for just 330 calories?

Get our recipe for a Black Bean Omelet.

RELATED: Your ultimate restaurant and supermarket survival guide is here!

3 Slow Cooker Beef Goulash

What's needed: 1 can of tomato sauce, 1 can of diced tomatoes, 1 can of tomato paste

Now, you might be thinking that a goulash—which is a meat and veggies stew—would require a lot of time, but our recipe is made for your slow cooker. All you have to do is combine all of the ingredients into it, and let the time-saving appliance work its magic while you do whatever it is you need to do. It's that easy!

Get our recipe for Slow Cooker Beef Goulash.

4 Hearty Italian Sausage Soup

What's needed: 1 can of diced tomatoes

You can load this one full of vegetables, doubling the amount used, and end up with a chunky, sausage-strewn minestrone. And if you want to cut out the pasta all together, replace farfalle with your favorite brown rice or quinoa. Either way, this Italian sausage soup is hearty enough to work as dinner on its own.

Get our recipe for Hearty Italian Sausage Soup.

5 Steak Nachos

What's needed: 1 can of pinto beans

This recipe uses a spicy cheese sauce (which actually saves calories), a healthy amount of salsa, and plenty of fixings to deliver a high-flavor, low-calorie plate of goodness.

Get our recipe for Steak Nachos.

6 One-Skillet Taco Pasta

What's needed: 1 can of black beans, 1 can of fire-roasted diced tomatoes

Sure, traditional pasta is great. But have you tried taco pasta? This easy recipe takes all of the things you love about tacos—seasonings, spice, and yes, cheese—and converts them into a pasta format.

Get our recipe for One-Skillet Taco Pasta.

7 Shrimp Fra Diavolo

What's needed: 1 can of crushed tomatoes

We turn to a Little Italy favorite to comfort us: spicy Shrimp Fra Diavolo, made from little more than crushed tomatoes, white wine, and a pinch of red pepper flakes.

Get our recipe for Shrimp Fra Diavolo.

8 Slow Cooker Cuban Tomato and Black Bean Soup

What's needed: 1 can of black beans, 1 can of diced tomatoes

The heart and soul of this dish, the beans, add protein, fiber, potassium, and zinc to make for a filling and delicious meal that won't leave you hungry in an hour like less hearty soups can. This soup can stand on its own as a full meal—no hunger pangs here!

Get our recipe for Slow Cooker Cuban Tomato and Black Bean Soup.

9 Black Bean Nachos

What's needed: 1 can of black beans

Next time you need a quick snack and are craving nachos, throw a can of black beans on that bad boy for additional protein. They'll help fill you up and assuage any guilt about having nachos for dinner.

Get our recipe for Black Bean and Chicken Nachos.

10 Cranberry Mustard Mini Tuna Melts

What's needed: 2 cans of tuna

Tuna is an easy fish to use when whipping up canned food recipes. This tuna melt recipe is one of a kind, simply by the way it is made. Similar to an open-faced tuna melt, these tuna melts have a bread base with a cheesy, tuna salad filling on top.

Get our recipe for Cranberry Mustard Mini Tuna Melts.

11 Eggs Diablo

What's needed: 1 can of fire-roasted diced tomatoes

And while this dish looks like it took plenty of time to perfect, it's actually not too complicated to replicate at home. You don't even have to turn the oven on, either. All of the ingredients cook stovetop, and the eggs diablo recipe will only take about 25 minutes to prepare, including prep time.

Get our recipe for Eggs Diablo.

12 Bean, Salmon, and Kale Salad

What's needed: 1 can of garbanzo beans

With garbanzo beans, salmon, and grapefruit, along with a kale base, this pink and green salad is a nutritional powerhouse.

Get our recipe for Bean, Salmon, and Kale Salad.

13 Crock-Pot Italian Meatballs Recipe

What's needed: 1 can of crushed tomatoes

Buy some quality frozen Italian meatballs! While the price of those meatballs is certainly more than buying some ground beef and making them yourself, it's worth the little time and effort you'll have to put into cooking them. This slow cooker recipe will create a delectable homemade sauce as the Italian meatballs start to cook, and it will only take you 2 to 4 hours to do so.

Get our recipe for Crock-Pot Italian Meatballs Recipe.

14 Black Bean Breakfast Burritos

What's needed: 1 can of black beans

Morning beans are the best beans! Add a can of beans to your scrambled eggs and sauteed veggies for an even better breakfast burrito.

Get our recipe for Black Bean Breakfast Burritos.

15 Pasta Fagioli Soup

What's needed: 1 can of kidney beans, 1 can of white beans, 1 can of diced tomatoes, 1 can of tomato sauce

If you have a can of kidney beans you've been dreading, let them fulfill their delicious destiny with a copycat Olive Garden Pasta Fagioli soup. It's the perfect dish when you need to use up a couple of cans of kidney beans and white beans as well as some near-expiration veggies. Bonus points if you make your own breadsticks.

Get our recipe for Copycat Olive Garden Pasta Fagioli.

16 Jambalaya

What's needed: 1 can of diced tomatoes

By decreasing the rice ratio (or even swapping out with quinoa for a gluten-free alternative) and increasing the produce and protein, this jambalaya recipe cuts the calories and carbs dramatically. Don't worry though: it still has enough soul (and flavor) to satisfy the most discerning Creole critics.

Get our recipe for Jambalaya.

17 Margarita Chicken

What's needed: 1 can of black beans

Our version of margarita chicken, a meal that you can have on the table in 20 minutes, contains all the same bells and whistles (Cheese! Salsa! Sizzle!), minus all the added calories and dollars spent on eating at a restaurant.

Get our recipe for Margarita Chicken.

18 Pinto Bean Chili

What's needed: 1 can of pinto beans, 1 can of tomato puree

Use that can of pinto beans and make yourself a huge pot of this chili, which you can prep and eat all week long.

Get our recipe for Pinto Bean Chili.

19 Turkey Chili

What's needed: 1 can of pinto beans, 1 can of white beans, 1 can of whole peeled tomatoes, 1 can of dark beer

Though we've never been shy about professing our undying affection for chili, it's not without its dangers, namely soaring sodium counts and reliance on fatty ground beef. Go lean by using ground turkey and build flavor with spices, beer, and a bit of chocolate.

Get our recipe for Turkey Chili.

20 Minestrone With Pesto Soup

What's needed: 1 can of white beans, 1 can of diced tomatoes

This healthy minestrone recipe is a hodgepodge of veggies with a can of white beans that will go a long way in making sure your diet is not lacking in its necessary greenery. Vary the specific vegetables depending on what's in your fridge and what looks good in the market, but be sure to finish with a spoonful of jarred pesto, which helps tie the whole bowl together.

Get our recipe for Minestrone With Pesto Soup.

21 Carne Asada Burrito

What's needed: 1 can of black beans

Our version of the carne asada burrito, modestly scaled-down, concentrates on the most important parts of the burrito: guac, black beans, and, above all, juicy chunks of marinated skirt steak.

Get our recipe for Carne Asada Burrito.

22 Tomato Chicken Curry With Cauliflower Rice

What's needed: 1 can of crushed tomatoes, 1 can of coconut milk

Looking for something on the spicier side? By using a jalapeño in the recipe, this chicken curry comes with a slight kick, but between the sweetness of the coconut milk and the acidity of the crushed tomatoes, this tomato chicken curry recipe is the perfect dinner dish no matter what season you're in.

Get our recipe for Tomato Chicken Curry With Cauliflower Rice.

23 Huevos Rancheros

What's needed: 1 can of black beans

Not only are huevos rancheros one of the most delicious morning creations of all time, but the balance of protein, fiber, and antioxidants is also designed to keep you at the top of your game all day long, too.

Get our recipe for Huevos Rancheros.

24 Pumpkin Marinara Flatbread

What's needed: 1 can of pumpkin6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

This recipe turns canned pumpkin into a delicious marinara sauce. It's perfect for slathering on some thin, pizza-like flatbreads, and topping with burst cherry tomatoes and arugula for a truly outstanding cold-weather snack.

Get our recipe for Pumpkin Marinara.

25 Seared Chicken Pizzaioli

What's needed: 1 can of crushed tomatoes

To lighten things up without losing flavor, we ditch the breading (which gets soggy underneath the sauce anyway) and sear the chicken rather than fry it. A ladle of red sauce and a thin layer of bubbling mozzarella rounds the dish out—without rounding you out.

Get our recipe for Seared Chicken Pizzaioli.

26 Avocado-Crab Salad

What's needed: 1 can of crabmeat

We use cucumber and onion for a nice crunch, chiles for a hint of heat, and a bit of fish or soy sauce for a slick of savory salt. Adding an avocado half makes the perfect vessel for this salad, its rich, creamy texture boosting the sweetness of the crab.

Get our recipe for Avocado-Crab Salad.

27 Crock-Pot Beef Ragu

What's needed: 1 can of crushed tomatoes, 1 can of tomato paste

Take your Italian cooking up a notch with this delectable beef ragu recipe. Not only is it easy to make, but this dump-and-go Crock-Pot recipe is perfect to prep and freeze for later!

Get our recipe for Crock-Pot Beef Ragu.

RELATED: The easy way to make healthier comfort foods.

28 Seared Scallops With White Beans and Spinach

What's needed: 1 can of white beans

No need to wait for a special occasion to dig into seared scallops. They're best served with simple and substantial ingredients that bring out their natural, subtle taste. They're a tremendous source of lean protein, super-easy to cook, and stack up well with bold and subtle flavors alike.

Get our recipe for Seared Scallops With White Beans and Spinach.

29 Crockpot Chili

What's needed: 1 can of pinto beans, 1 can of crushed tomatoes

Chili is by far one of the easiest canned food recipes to make. Our crockpot chili recipe has big flavors in spades: smoky chipotle pepper, hoppy IPA, and plenty of cumin and chili powder to tie the whole thing together. Chili and corn have a natural affinity for each other, so we like serving this with a wedge of cornbread or a stack of warm tortillas.

Get our recipe for Crockpot Chili.

30 Chicken Tortilla Soup

What's needed: 1 can of whole peeled tomatoes

Between the pulled chicken, the soothing tomato broth, and the pile of fixings, what's not to love?

Get our recipe for Chicken Tortilla Soup.

31 Black Bean and Sweet Potato Tacos

What's needed: 1 can of black beans

The best part about this recipe is how easy it is to make. All of the ingredients can be heated in the same skillet, which makes for a faster cook time as well as an easy cleanup situation.

Get our recipe for Black Bean and Sweet Potato Taco.

32 Curry with Cauliflower and Butternut Squash Stir Fry

What's needed: 1 can of garbanzo beans, 1 can of diced tomatoes, 1 can of light coconut milk

That's right—coconut milk is also canned and great to add to your list of canned food recipes. This Indian-style curry takes no more than 25 minutes to prepare, yet it will taste like it's been simmering away all day. The balance of the creamy coconut milk, the sweet cubes of squash, and the subtle heat of the curry powder could make the most dedicated meat eater forget he was eating only vegetables.

Get our recipe for Curry with Cauliflower and Butternut Squash Stir Fry.

33 Instant Pot White Chicken Chili

What's needed: 1 can of white beans, 1 can of corn, 1 can of green chiles

If you're not in the mood for a beef-based chili, why not choose a leaner protein and try this Instant Pot white chicken chili instead? Plus, by using your handy-dandy Instant Pot, you can enjoy a steaming bowl of chili in just under 30 minutes.

Get our recipe for Instant Pot White Chicken Chili.

34 Roast Pork Loin Recipe, Porchetta-Style With Lemony White Beans

What's needed: 2 cans of white beans

Pork's role in American chain restaurants is limited to pork chops, ribs, and bacon. The Italian take on the pig is the opposite: They embrace and use the whole animal in a variety of ingenious and economizing ways. And none is more dramatic than porchetta, a whole suckling pig stuffed with fennel and herbs and roasted until crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. We've ditched the whole pig but applied the same flavor-packed treatment to our favorite cut: the lean, meaty loin. Consider this our contribution to pig appreciation.

Get our recipe for Roast Pork Loin Recipe, Porchetta-Style With Lemony White Beans.

35 7-Layer Dip

What's needed: 1 can of black beans, 1 can of diced roasted green chiles

Use up that can of black beans and make one of our favorite canned food recipes! This version of the classic 7-layer dip lightens up matters with spicy ground turkey, fresh pico de gallo, and whole black beans, plus a spoonful of creamy Greek yogurt standing in for sour cream.

Get our recipe for 7-Layer Dip.

36 Quick and Easy Italian Tuna Melt

What's needed: 1 can of tuna

Let's start with a classic—the warmest, gooiest tuna sandwich you can make at home with a can of tuna. It's got red onions, green olives, jarred pesto, tomatoes, and capers. Everything comes together under a blanket of melted mozzarella cheese, between slices of whole wheat bread.

Get our recipe for Quick and Easy Italian Tuna Melt.

37 Coconut-Pumpkin Smoothie Bowl

What's needed: 1 can of pumpkin, 1 can of coconut milk

Cozy up your breakfast or snack routine with a seasonal take on the smoothie bowl. The base of this vibrant smoothie is a dance of pumpkin and coconut flavors by way of pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, coconut milk, and coconut yogurt. And you won't believe how well they go together.

Get our recipe for Coconut-Pumpkin Smoothie Bowl.

38 Turkey Cassoulet

What's needed: 1 can of white beans, 1 can of tomato sauce

This recipe is obviously made to be whipped up in a slow cooker, so the prep is very simple. You just combine all the ingredients into the slow cooker and let it sit. Then, you slowly remove the turkey and cut it into chunks you then put back into the cooker. After that, your cassoulet will be done!

Get our recipe for Turkey Cassoulet.

39 Queso Fundido

What's needed: 1 can of green chiles

In a miraculous turn of events, queso fundido is not just better for you, but it's a lot more satisfying to eat, too. Just make sure you serve this one right away; once it cools, it loses its full potential.

Get our recipe for Queso Fundido.

40 Red Chile Chicken Enchiladas

What's needed: 1 can of whole peeled tomatoes

You can play with the filling as you see fit, but this is truly the road map for true enchilada success.

Get our recipe for Red Chile Chicken Enchiladas.

41 Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chicken Chili

What's needed: 1 can of garbanzo beans, 1 can of pumpkin, 1 can of chicken broth, 1 can of roasted diced tomatoes

In this pumpkin chili recipe, we combine all the classic chili elements—beans, peppers, onions, celery, carrots, garlic, and chili powder to name a few—along with the chicken and pumpkin in a slow cooker for a few hours. It's one of our favorite canned food recipes to date!

Get our recipe for Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chicken Chili.

42 Healthy Tuna Veggie Melts

What's needed: 1 can of tuna, 1 can of garbanzo beans

Keep lunch light with one of our easiest canned food recipes! Opt for this light, calorie-saving tuna melt by making your sandwich open-faced and adding extra vegetables: celery, sweet peppers, and chickpeas.

Get our recipe for Healthy Tuna Veggie Melts.

43 Spaghetti With Spicy Tomato Sauce and Bacon

What's needed: 1 can of crushed tomatoes

Spaghetti and spicy tomato sauce is one of the easiest canned food recipes you can make! The beauty of the dish is that just a few strips of bacon infuse an entire pot of pasta with a rich, meaty flavor, cut perfectly by the sweet of the tomatoes and the heat of the pepper flakes.

Get our recipe for Spaghetti With Spicy Tomato Sauce and Bacon.

44 Crock-Pot Vegetarian Chili

What's needed: 1 can of black beans, 1 can of kidney beans, 1 can of sweet corn, 1 can of crushed tomatoes

Just because a meal doesn't have meat in it doesn't mean it can't be a hearty one! This crock-pot vegetarian chili is stocked with all sorts of filling foods you'll love mixing in the slow cooker.

Get our recipe for Crock-Pot Vegetarian Chili.

45 Bolognese Sauce

What's needed: 1 can of diced tomatoes

This Bolognese follows the same technique used for an authentic, velvety sauce (made with a can of diced tomatoes), but subs in turkey for veal and lean sirloin for fattier beef. You can serve this over dried spaghetti or fettuccine, but fresh pasta really is best.

Get our recipe for Bolognese Sauce.

46 Beer Can Chicken

What's needed: 1 can of beer, 2 cans of Coca-Cola

Yes, beer and soda come in cans, so we added them to our list of canned food recipes. Don't have a roasting rack? No problem—just sit your chicken on a can of beer and cook it in the oven or on the grill. The beer steam will flavor the chicken from the inside out. As the chicken cooks, the beer steams and keeps the bird juicy and flavorful. Plus, it's easy to clean up.

Get our recipe for Beer Can Chicken.

47 Slow Cooker Green Chile Pork Soup

What's needed: 1 can of white beans, 1 can of diced green chiles

This soup is infused with pork, beans, peppers, russet potatoes, onions, and roasted corn, which gives our soup a hearty texture that's actually filling–no limp noodles and broth here! It's low in calories and will give you 25 grams of protein, plus six grams of fiber.

Get our recipe for Slow Cooker Green Chile Pork Soup.

48 Breakfast Burritos

What's needed: 1 can of black beans

Breakfast burritos (or breakfast tacos) tend to have the same types of ingredients in it. Scrambled eggs, maybe some small bits of potato, and typically a few slices of bacon. But you know what takes that burrito to the next level? Swapping out the bacon with chorizo.

Get our recipe for Breakfast Burritos.

49 Beef and Beer

What's needed: 1 can of dark beer

This beer can recipe is inspired by a Belgian dish called carbonnade, a hearty stew of beef and onions braised in beer. It's the type of dish you want to come home to on a blustery winter night.

Get our recipe for Slow Cooker Beef and Beer.

50 Artichoke Feta Quiche

What's needed: 1 can of artichoke hearts

This quiche dispenses with the heavy dose of dairy fat and instead gets its flavor and substance from antioxidant-dense sun-dried tomatoes, a can of artichoke hearts, and lean chicken sausage.

Get our recipe for Artichoke Feta Quiche.

51 Pumpkin Parfaits

What's needed: 1 can of pumpkin

This spicy fall-inspired parfait smells like pumpkin pie and holiday spices, and it'll brighten up any breakfast spread or snack time during the cooler months.

Get our recipe for Pumpkin Parfaits.

52 Copycat Wendy's Chili

What's needed: 1 can of pinto beans, 1 can of kidney beans, 1 can of tomato sauce, 1 can of diced tomatoes

This is one of those canned food recipes that will help clear out your pantry! Thanks to a clear list of ingredients on the Wendy's website, it was easy to put together this recipe. According to the list, the Wendy's chili has a chili base, tomatoes, chili beans, pink beans, kidney beans, onions, celery, green peppers, ground beef, chili pepper, garlic powder, and spices.

Get our recipe for Copycat Wendy's Chili.

53 Spaghetti and Turkey Meatballs

What's needed: 1 can of whole peeled tomatoes

Traditional meatballs are made with a mixture of beef, pork, and veal. Turkey, lean and tender, replaces the latter two in these meatballs, saving you major calories while simultaneously providing your taste buds with major yum.

Get our recipe for Spaghetti and Turkey Meatballs.

54 Crock-Pot Chicken Enchilada Casserole

What's needed: 1 can of enchilada sauce, 1 can of corn, 1 can of black beans

This is one of our favorite canned food recipes that you can freeze for later! The taste of all of these ingredients is out of this world. The best part? You don't need a ton of spices to make it! Let the spices and flavor from the enchilada sauce do the work for you.

Get our recipe for Crock-Pot Chicken Enchilada Casserole.

55 Clam Chowder

What's needed: 1 can of clams

The smoky bacon flavor will pair perfectly with the brine of the canned clams, and while you shouldn't skip it, you can pull back on the quantity. You don't need much—just one strip of bacon per serving.

Get our recipe for Clam Chowder.

56 Homemade Baked Beans

What's needed: 1 can of pinto beans, 1 can of dark beer

Did you accidentally buy pinto beans instead of baked beans? Were you tasked with providing a BBQ side dish but your pantry is lacking? Homemade baked beans to the rescue! Chances are good you've already got all the necessary ingredients in your kitchen: onion, garlic, ketchup, brown sugar, and, of course, a couple of cans of pinto beans.

Get our recipe for Homemade Baked Beans.

57 Crock-Pot Jambalaya

What's needed: 1 can of diced tomatoes

Between the diced tomatoes and the chicken stock, the recipe does come out soupy. Soak up those juices by serving plates of jambalaya on beds of white rice.

Get our recipe for Crock-Pot Jambalaya.

58 Pumpkin Bread Pudding

What's needed: 1 can of pumpkin

Enjoy the flavors of fall any time of year with this delicious pumpkin bread pudding! With orange zest, cranberries, maple syrup, and pecans (along with pumpkin pie spice, of course), this dessert is basically autumn in a nutshell. And if you want to drink a pumpkin spice latte while eating it, we're not judging you.

Get our recipe for Pumpkin Bread Pudding.

59 Short Ribs Braised in Guinness

What's needed: 2 cans of Guinness

Why pay the money for something you can do just as well at home, especially if you can cut the calories in half with this short ribs recipe?

Get our recipe for Short Ribs Braised in Guinness.

60 Instant Pot Chili

What's needed: 2 cans of tomato sauce, 2 cans of diced tomatoes and green chiles

This Instant Pot chili recipe was kept low carb by leaving beans out of it. Not only for those who are attempting a low-carb diet but for all of those bean haters who believe a can of black beans or kidney beans should never grace the holy presence of a pot of chili.

Get our recipe for Instant Pot Chili.

61 Homemade Ice Cream

What's needed: 1 can of sweet condensed milk

To end on a sweeter note, you can even add ice cream to your list of canned food recipes! Using three simple ingredients, you can have your very own ice cream at home in case the store runs out.

Get our recipe for Homemade Ice Cream.

Don't discount canned food when you're looking for a quick and healthy meal, just choose low-sodium items and be sure to read the ingredients.

A previous version of this article was originally published on March 16, 2020.